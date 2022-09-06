ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Even more to come from Erling Haaland, says Kevin De Bruyne

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4k0j_0hkYzYKn00

Kevin De Bruyne backed Erling Haaland to get even better after another stunning goalscoring display got Manchester City off to a winning start in the Champions League.

Haaland scored another two goals as Premier League winners City powered to a 4-0 victory over Sevilla in their Group G opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.

The Norwegian’s double took his City tally to 12 goals in just eight appearances for the club and his overall record in Europe’s top club competition to 25 in 20 outings.

De Bruyne, who teed up Haaland’s 20th-minute opener in Seville, told BT Sport: “I try to do my job, make the right movements and try to create as many chances as I can.

“I know, one way or another, Erling is going to be there. For the moment he is scoring the goals and obviously it helps us win games, and it is a pretty good thing for him. A perfect start.

“The way he has adapted to us is really good but I think outside the goalscoring there is another part in the game, and I think that part is maybe more tough to adapt to.

“But it makes it more exciting that if he can adjust to the way we play then the level is going to go up and that is what we demand from him.

“If you score that much you can get away with a little bit more but he knows, and we know, we can still do better.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7FQC_0hkYzYKn00
Erling Haaland watches his second goal go in (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

City’s convincing success eclipsed Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen and took them to the top of the group ahead of next week’s meeting with Haaland’s former club at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne said: “The first away game is very important. You have to set a tone and I think we did that today. Obviously it was a good performance, a good victory and it is nice to start it (that way).”

Three of City’s goals, with Phil Foden and Ruben Dias also on target, came in the second half and manager Pep Guardiola felt they played better after they stopped trying to play directly to Haaland.

Guardiola said: “We made not a good first half – we wanted to attack too quick.

“When they were playing better we scored the second one with a brilliant action from Phil. Then after it was easier. We gave more passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZKqG_0hkYzYKn00
Pep Guardiola, right, gives instructions to Erling Haaland (Jose Breton/AP) (AP)

“Sometimes we want to rush so quick because Erling is there. You have this attraction of him, we want to attack it sometimes. We have to be more patient.”

Asked if Haaland’s presence could therefore disrupt City’s play, Guardiola said: “I didn’t say that! I prefer to have him.”

Guardiola went on to hail Haaland’s awareness in front of goal.

He said: “I think his numbers in all his career – not just here, when he was in previous teams – is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal.

“He scored two in the centre and had (the chances) for two or three more. We have incredible numbers scoring goals and (we want) to continue like that.

“We have another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully he can continue scoring goals.”

Every single press conference you ask me about him and his goals. Hopefully we can continue this routine.

Guardiola was also asked about Haaland in his post-match press conference and he admitted the line of questioning was something he was happily getting used to.

He said: “I love this routine – it has been a routine every single press conference after the games when you ask me about him and his goals.

“Hopefully we can continue this routine.

“The numbers speak for themselves but it is not just his two goals. He is always there and always with the feeling he could score more goals.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkVb5_0hkYzYKn00
Julen Lopetegui admitted his side were second best (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, who is under pressure after a dismal start in LaLiga, had no complaints about the result.

He said: “City deserved to win the game. They were quite superior.

“But throughout the game I believe we had moments, perhaps at the beginning, when we showed promise, a little bit more than in this year.

“But we found difficulties. City are a very good team in all respects, very complete.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
The Independent

US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Julen Lopetegui
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
newschain

Duke of Cambridge to step up his royal duties as he becomes heir apparent

The Duke of Cambridge has become the heir apparent following the death of his grandmother, Elizabeth II, and the accession of his father, Charles. Now first in line to the throne, William’s role within the royal family will change significantly. As a king-in-waiting, William is a step closer to...
U.K.
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Champions League#Sevilla#Norwegian#Bt Sport#Borussia Dortmund
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Harry flies to Balmoral without Meghan to be with the Queen

Family disputes are likely to be put to one side when the Duke of Sussex arrives at Balmoral to see the Queen who is being visited by other members of the monarchy. Harry cancelled an appearance at a charity awards ceremony in London to fly to Scotland in the wake of fellow royals who have also travelled to Aberdeenshire to see the monarch.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Father and three children found in submerged car in pond ‘died accidentally’

A man and his three young children who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond after leaving for a fishing trip died accidentally, a coroner’s office said. Kyle Moorman, 27, of Indianapolis, and his children — Kyran Holland, one, Kyannah Holland, two, and Kyle Moorman II, five — all died of fresh water drowning, with the father found to have been intoxicated, the Marion County coroner’s office said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newschain

King makes historic televised address to mark death of the Queen

The King has delivered a historic televised address to the nation, paying a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling Mama” in his first public broadcast as monarch. Charles said of his “beloved mother” the late Elizabeth II: “We owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s state funeral will be UK’s first for more than half a century

The Queen’s funeral will, according to tradition, be a state funeral, a rare honour mostly reserved for the sovereign. The only monarch not to be given a state funeral in the last 295 years was Edward VIII, who abdicated. State funerals have, on rare occasions, by order of the...
U.K.
newschain

First statement from King Charles III in full

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign...
WORLD
newschain

How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Here is how the line of the succession to the British throne has changed following the death of the Queen. The Prince of Wales, who was at the top as Elizabeth II’s heir apparent, has acceded to the throne as King. All those below Charles move up one place,...
U.K.
newschain

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said. Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday. The...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy