kotatv.com
Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
KIMT
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Teen found safe
newscenter1.tv
13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
kotatv.com
A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
hillcityprevailernews.com
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area
Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
newscenter1.tv
Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City
kotatv.com
Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
kotatv.com
Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
kotatv.com
KOTA Fire Dept Recruits
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KEVN
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
sdstandardnow.com
South Dakota cannabis legalization campaign opening office in Rapid City on Friday, September 9
South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, which is leading the effort to pass Initiated Measure 27, is opening a new campaign office in Rapid City on Friday. The office will be at the same location as the successful petition signing drive-through events held in April, 230 E. North St. The...
newscenter1.tv
Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls
The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
kotatv.com
KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok
kbhbradio.com
Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center
RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
