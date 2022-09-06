ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

Rapid City woman arrested following four-car crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 35-year-old Rapid Cityy woman is arrested following a downtown crash about 7:30 Wednesday night. Clevia Womack is charged with sixth offense driving under the influence, failure to obey a traffic signal and reckless driving. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department,...
RAPID CITY, SD
KIMT

Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager. Authorities say 13-year-old Xiyan Oka was last seen in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue around 2 o’clock Thursday afternoon. He was wearing glasses, a red hooded sweatshirt, green tinted jeans and sneakers.
RAPID CITY, SD
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Box Elder, SD
Box Elder, SD
Crime & Safety
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
newscenter1.tv

13-year-old reported missing in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Xiyan Oka, who was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Oka was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Maple Avenue. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, green-tinted jeans, and sneakers. Oka also wears eyeglasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

A Stop the Violence walk brings awareness to violent crimes on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Due to a rise in violent crimes, people are doing their part to bring awareness to the growing issue. Today, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Child Care and Development Programs hosted a Stop the Violence walk through the Pine Ridge Reservation. Members of the community joined the walk in the hopes that it would be the first step in addressing and bringing an end to the violence in Pine Ridge.
RAPID CITY, SD
hillcityprevailernews.com

Area crime is out of control

If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
RAPID CITY, SD
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in South Dakota hiking area

Authorities work to recover the body of 24-year-old Alex Verburg in a rugged portion of the Stratobowl hiking area in Rapid City, South Dakota. Courtesy of the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in found a Minnesota man dead Wednesday in a Rapid City hiking area. The Pennington County Sheriff's Office...
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws to open new office in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(WNAX)- “South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City today. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day. Schweich says they are...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Name released of victim in fatal motorcycle crash in Hill City

72-year-old Paul Smith was driving 15 miles north of Hill City before crossing into the opposite lane and hitting a guardrail. South Dakota Highway Patrol officers were called out to the scene just after 10:30 that night. Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials...
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 is underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – A bank stabilization project on U.S. Highway 16 started Sept. 6. The project is taking place on the northside of Highway 16 near the intersection of Hill City-Keystone Road, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The westbound lane will be closed, and...
RAPID CITY, SD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kotatv.com

Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial

Rapid City clinic needs volunteers for a new mRNA Flu shot trial
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

KOTA Fire Dept Recruits

KOTA Fire Dept Recruits
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
newscenter1.tv

Double homicide person of interest taken into custody in Sioux Falls

The Rapid City Police Department announced the arrest Wednesday morning in a tweet. The RCPD would also like to thank the public for their help and to all assisting law enforcement agencies. The investigation into the double homicide in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive is ongoing.
kotatv.com

KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok

KOTA Dusty on Tik Tok
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Ground breaking held for new Black Hills Industrial Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. – City leaders joined state legislators and others this week for ground breaking of the new Black Hills Industrial Center. The center will be about 700 acres focused on manufacturing and technology companies and will be located on Old Folsom Road. The Dream Design International, Inc....
RAPID CITY, SD

