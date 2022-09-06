Read full article on original website
Dauphin County driving range to remain open after previously announcing it would close
The Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center in Lower Paxton Township will remain open. That’s a change from two months ago when the golf center announced it would be closing at the end of September. Co-owner Brandon Rogers said he found out about a year and a half ago that...
Construction underway on two buildings at Dauphin County neighborhood professional center
Construction is underway on two buildings at Forest Hills Commons in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will lease 3,600 square feet of space in one of the buildings. Eric Kessler, the owner of Vanguard Realty Group said that Blue Mountain Veterinary Care will have multiple surgical room and surgeons on-site. The office is expected to open in December. Kessler said there is an additional 1,172 square feet of space available for lease in that building.
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
abc27.com
FOUND: Missing York man located safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police say 74-year-0ld David Webb Sr has been found safe. Prior to being found he was last seen near Pine Trail, Peach Bottom Township, York County on Sept. 9 at approximately 7:50 p.m.
Cumberland County home with ‘look of classic estate’ for $1.05 million: Cool Spaces
Hidden in the woods in a largely undeveloped and forested area of Cumberland County, this home sits on over 10 acres, which includes mature trees and a private one acre pond. The home was built in 1981 by the late William Banks, who was president of the former Welbilt Construction company. After he retired, Banks served as Code Enforcement Officer for Silver Spring Township.
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PA
Looking to make some changes to your home? Perhaps adding some fall vibes to your living room? Here are four places in Lancaster, PA, offering unique, one-of-a-kind interior decor.
New seasonal outdoor farmers market opens in Cumberland County
A new outdoor farmers market on the West Shore is celebrating its arrival with a grand opening. “Market on Market” operates from 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot at 2000 Chestnut St. in Camp Hill with more than a dozen vendors. While the market officially opened in early August, organizers are hosting a grand opening on Sept. 13.
abc27.com
Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant Program opens soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application is inviting small businesses to apply for grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. The BLOOM Business Empowerment Center, through the York County Economic Alliance, and in partnership with Main Street Hanover is pleased to announce this grant. The 2022 Downtown Hanover BLOOM Grant application will open Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. through Monday, September 26 at 8 p.m. You can view application details here if you are interested in applying.
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
Burger with house bacon from Cumberland County restaurant is ‘heaven in your mouth’: Best Eats
Chef David T. Mills III, a chef for 20 years, helps guide shoppers on everything from purchases to preparations at his Mechanicsburg butcher shop and restaurant. “You can go to the market and go to the butcher, and that’s great. It worksm but what I do differently is I am here every day. I have the culinary experience,” said the owner of Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop & Kitchen.
lykensvalley.org
Pine Grove – High Bridge
An undated, colorized post card view of the High Bridge of the S. & S. Railroad, near Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. The bridge was demolished when the city of Lebanon built its dam and reservoir at this site. ________________________________________. From Newspapers.com. Corrections and additional information should be added as...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: West Shore Chamber of Commerce
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes gathered for the annual Luminary Awards Luncheon. Hundred turned out on Thursday afternoon for the West Shore Chamber of Commerce Event at the Penn Harris Hotell, located in Camp Hill. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to...
Lancaster Farming
Hickory Hollow Farm Offers A Ride Through History
In an age before smartphones and web searches, inspiration came from sporadic calls to the landline. Pam Grimes worked in the barn while her mom, Rose, ventured into the house to pick up the phone. An entrepreneurial idea basically fell into the family’s lap. Maybe horses and history could be a good match.
abc27.com
Harrisburg pays off $125 million debt after 25 years
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fulfilling a pledge that the City of Harrisburg would soon be debt-free, Harrisburg hit a major milestone. According to a release, Harrisburg signed off on the final scheduled series of debt payment requirements dating back to December of 1997. On Friday, Sept. 9, an $8.4...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
Harrisburg officials left frustrated following Kipona's ending light show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials announced Tuesday that they are just as disappointed with the laser light show that was part of the Kipona Festival over the holiday weekend as the public. In a statement from Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams, when the city allegedly signed with the Laser Light...
Cat cared for by volunteers found shot to death in central Pa. neighborhood
A central Pennsylvania cat rescue is trying to find the person who shot and killed a cat that was part of a colony volunteers have been taking care of for years. A black and white cat was found dead Wednesday night in the Devonshire Village housing complex on the 2000 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township, outside Gettysburg, according to Stephanie Baum, founder and president of Forever Love Rescue.
