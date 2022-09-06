Read full article on original website
Do You Really Need This New Omicron Booster? Here’s What Experts Say.
Get ready to roll up your sleeves again: A new COVID booster that targets the latest variants is ready for your arm.
If You Already Got a Second Booster, You'll Still Be Able to Get the Omicron Shot
Here’s what experts say about staying up to date with booster shots.
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
How, where and when to get updated Covid booster shots
That teenagers and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna. The shots — also known as bivalent vaccines —are designed to target both the original coronavirus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The decision follows a similar recommendation from a panel of...
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
Did I get the polio vaccine? How to know if you are protected against the virus
A case of polio was identified in Rockland County, New York and now the virus that causes the disease has been detected in New York City's wastewater as well as two other counties'. The New York Health Department said this indicates the virus is being spread within local communities, and that hundreds of people could be infected.
Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?
A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?
John Wherry will wait until later in the fall to consider getting an updated COVID-19 booster. The University of Pennsylvania immunologist knows it's too soon after his shot late this summer, especially since he's not at high risk from the virus.
NPR
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will soon have access to updated COVID-19 booster shots. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the new formulations last night. Some doses could be available as soon as today that target both the original strain of coronavirus and two common omicron subvariants. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is on the line.
cdc.gov
CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022
August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
Potential to mix up Omicron booster with conventional vaccine raises concerns
Vaccination providers need to make sure they're administering the right vaccination to the right person, panel of health expert cautions.
msn.com
New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days
A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
NBC News
Mystery respiratory illness kills 3 and sickens 7 in Argentina, health officials say
A mystery respiratory illness has stricken 10 people in Argentina, killing three, as health officials scramble to find out what's causing the malady that includes pneumonia, fever and abdominal pain. The cluster's tenth patient, an 81-year-old man, was revealed Friday by the health ministry in Tucumán Province. All 10 have...
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available. Here’s what you need to know
On Sept. 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 booster shots that are specifically tailored to combat the two most prevalent omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. The decision comes just a day after the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the shots. The CDC’s backing will enable a full roll-out of the reformulated vaccines to begin within days.
A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot
In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
CDC recommends new booster shots to fight omicron
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the first updated COVID-19 booster shots. The decision came just hours after advisers to the CDC voted to recommend reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. "The updated COVID-19...
Polio in US: What we know and what the symptoms are
In the middle of the 1900s, American parents were concerned about letting their children to go to birthday parties, pools, or anywhere else they might gather as the fear of polio took hold of the US, with images showing children using wheelchairs reminding the nation of the perils of the illness. The authorities closed down restaurants and other public spaces to prevent the spread of the disease, much like during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Dr Rosemary Rochford, a professor of immunology and microbiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine. Writing for The Conversation, Dr Rochford...
Fast Company
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
nationalinterest.org
White House: Most Americans Will Only Need Annual Coronavirus Booster
However, both Fauci and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 coordinator, acknowledged that a “variant curveball” in the future could potentially undermine the administration’s long-term vaccination plan. The Biden administration on Tuesday said that vaccine-weary Americans can expect to get annual updates to the coronavirus...
WFAE
