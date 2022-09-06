ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

How, where and when to get updated Covid booster shots

That teenagers and adults get updated booster shots from Pfizer or Moderna. The shots — also known as bivalent vaccines —are designed to target both the original coronavirus strain and the currently circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The decision follows a similar recommendation from a panel of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Verywell Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster Shot?

A recently confirmed polio case in Rockland County, New York has sparked concerns about whether people need a polio booster vaccine. The polio case was found in an unvaccinated, previously healthy young adult who developed leg paralysis. Since the case was identified, health officials said they've also found evidence of poliovirus in wastewater samples, including in New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Flu Shot#Linus Covid#General Health#Linus Influenza#Diseases#Americans#White House
cdc.gov

CDC Confirms Two New Human Infections with Flu Virus from Pigs During 2022

August 12, 2022—CDC has reported two new human infections with an influenza (flu) virus that usually spreads in pigs, bringing the total number of such infections in the United States during 2022 to three. These two new infections were in people who attended the same West Virginia agricultural fair as the first variant flu infection of 2022 reported by CDC on August 5. Sporadic human infections with these flu viruses that usually spread in pigs happen every year, often in the agricultural fair setting, which are typically held in the summer and fall. CDC recommends people take precautions around pigs, including in the fair setting.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
msn.com

New COVID-19 Booster Shot Could be Available Within Days

A new COVID-19 booster could be available in a matter of days. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the vaccine which now targets the dominant omicron strain, and it now heads to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With cooler months just around the corner, the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
PBS NewsHour

Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available. Here’s what you need to know

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the use of updated COVID-19 booster shots that are specifically tailored to combat the two most prevalent omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5. The decision comes just a day after the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization of the shots. The CDC’s backing will enable a full roll-out of the reformulated vaccines to begin within days.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

A Simple Rule for Planning Your Fall Booster Shot

In less than two weeks, you could walk out of a pharmacy with a next-generation COVID booster in your arm. Just a few days ago, the Biden administration indicated that the first updated COVID-19 vaccines would be available shortly after Labor Day to Americans 12 and older who have already had their primary series. Unlike the shots the U.S. has now, the new doses from Pfizer and Moderna will be bivalent, which means they’ll contain genetic material based both on the ancestral strain of the coronavirus and on two newer Omicron subvariants that are circulating in the U.S.
HEALTH
WEKU

CDC recommends new booster shots to fight omicron

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed the first updated COVID-19 booster shots. The decision came just hours after advisers to the CDC voted to recommend reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The vote was 13 in favor and one no vote. "The updated COVID-19...
HEALTH
The Independent

Polio in US: What we know and what the symptoms are

In the middle of the 1900s, American parents were concerned about letting their children to go to birthday parties, pools, or anywhere else they might gather as the fear of polio took hold of the US, with images showing children using wheelchairs reminding the nation of the perils of the illness. The authorities closed down restaurants and other public spaces to prevent the spread of the disease, much like during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Dr Rosemary Rochford, a professor of immunology and microbiology at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine. Writing for The Conversation, Dr Rochford...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster

The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
PHARMACEUTICALS
nationalinterest.org

White House: Most Americans Will Only Need Annual Coronavirus Booster

However, both Fauci and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House’s Covid-19 coordinator, acknowledged that a “variant curveball” in the future could potentially undermine the administration’s long-term vaccination plan. The Biden administration on Tuesday said that vaccine-weary Americans can expect to get annual updates to the coronavirus...
POTUS
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy