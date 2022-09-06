ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IL

Shelbyville Manor to launch new memory care program

By Christy Jankowski
 2 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelbyville Manor has announced a newly-enhanced memory care program for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients.

The program is called Memory Lane, a fitting name to help patients keep their cognitive abilities as long as possible. Marketing Director Brittany Reynolds said those are “very sad diseases, rough on the families and the residents.”

The celebration of Memory Lane takes place on Sept. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Shelbyville Manor. Organizers said the Fitness for the Mind programming will officially commence at the time.

“On Memory Lane, we will seek to exercise the brain, enhance memory, and maintain independence,” Reynolds said.

The program takes place in the Garden Court Unit, which is currently an Alzheimer’s unit.

“They have done studies on how this type of programming reacts with these types of patients,” Reynolds said.

The Memory in Motion programs features independence with everyday tasks. These tasks involve dressing, bathing and maintaining personal hygiene. Their staff has been provided with rigorous training related to the care of those affected by memory impairment and are available around the clock.

As for the programming, Reynolds said it is an individual assessment.

“Our programming is personalized to that resident; not cookie-cutter but personalized to that resident,” Reynold said. “We make sure it is giving the residents that freedom and they can thrive and overcome their struggles related to memory impairment.”

Reynolds said this is important to patients as it helps them maintain their independence longer.

