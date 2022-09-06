The sunny streak is ending and the 80-degree streak is in jeopardy and rain chances rise and a ‘closed low’ drops in late weekend. Well, we did it again. For the third straight day we opened cool and ended warm. Those were some early October-level lows Friday morning in many outlying locations. Crawfordsville dipped to 49°, with 50° Frankfort and Zionsville. These are the normal lows for October 3rd. We had a big rebound of as much as 30-degrees since sunrise Friday, reaching the low to even mid 80s late afternoon. This is the 12th consecutive 80° day in Indianapolis but what’s impressive, it’s NINE STRIAGHT to start the month of September. First time since 2007, 15 years ago.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO