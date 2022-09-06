Read full article on original website
Spreading awareness with Kick for One
INDIANAPOLIS — Founder & Executive Director, Jessica Evans stopped by to share with Jillian and Ryan the mission of the organization she founded, Allies, Inc. Allies is hosting Kick for One on Saturday, September 10th at 8 a.m. at Chuck Klein Park. To learn more about Allies, Inc visit...
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
IACS rolling out ‘preventing euthanasia list’ in hopes of clearing kennel space
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy and adoptable dogs. IACS, when close to capacity, is forced to create an “at-risk” list, which details the animals who are most at risk. “The at-risk list...
Washington Township parents dealing with back-to-back days of bus delays
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row MSD of Washington Township parents have dealt with major delays at the bus stop or buses just not showing up at all. ”It’s been horrible, the experience has been horrible,” Latrice Owens said. Her daughter LayMya goes to North Central High School.
Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles to save future cancer patients
COLUMBUS, Ind. — For a Columbus, Indiana man, life, family, and reflection are important more now than ever. Toby Stigdon was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021 when he noticed it hurt to swallow on one side of his throat. Stigdon’s doctor sent him immediately to an ENT.
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
INDIANAPOLIS — The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Kyle Moorman and his children, Kyle II, Kyannah and Kyran, were found dead in a southside retention pond on July 12. Kyle’s family said he was dedicated...
Bloomington Raising Cane's Opens: What other locations are coming to Indiana
The Bloomington Raising Cane's opened today. There are 5 locations planned in Indiana. Bloomington Raising Cane’s Opens: What other locations …. Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles …. Big Game Bound: Week 1. Tackling worker shortfall in Indiana. Mommy Magic: Tailgating Experience. Oklahoma lawmaker pushes for federal...
Health expert discusses suicide prevention ages 25-34
INDIANAPOLIS-In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people age 25-34. Since 2000, Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average. If a young adult is at risk of suicide, it’s vital that they receive care immediately:. Call 911. Go to nearest ER.
Where Is Sherman? West Fork Whiskey
WESTFIELD– It’s a new place to enjoy a meal, have a cocktail and raise a glass to Indiana whiskey! Sherman is where grain meets glass in Westfield. For more information on West Fork Whiskey click here.
Stunning & unique local cookies
INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone’s cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
Indy places named among 100 best coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/4-indy-spots-make-yelps-list-of-top-100-coffee-shops-in-us/
Get certified in mental health, substance abuse help and intervention
INDIANAPOLIS — Rising Collective’s mission is to bridge the gap between wanting to help someone in crisis and knowing how to do it. The Indy-based nonprofit teaches skills for helping and intervening when someone is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. They offer training and certification in bystander intervention, mental health first aid, de-escalation and dealing with micro-aggressions.
The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
MTV edition of Lyrical Lightning!
INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is MTV music video hits. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
Man shot, in ‘extremely critical’ condition on Indy’s east side
One man is in seriously critical condition Friday afternoon following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/person-shot-seriously-injured-on-indys-east-side/
Here’s when Indianapolis’ haunted houses open for the season
INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for fall? How about a good scare? If so, some of Indianapolis’ haunted houses open THIS WEEKEND!. In Indianapolis, there’s a good scare for everyone. Check out the opening dates for this year’s spooky season!. Necropolis Underground – Saturday, September 17. Haunted...
First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville
INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
FOUND: IMPD seeking community’s assistance locating missing 77-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the community’s assistance in locating missing 77-year-old male, Dalton George. George is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road. He suffers from dementia but is still very cognitive and knows his way around and how to get from place to place.
Warmer open to the weekend with downpours developing; Autumn-like low drops in Sunday
The sunny streak is ending and the 80-degree streak is in jeopardy and rain chances rise and a ‘closed low’ drops in late weekend. Well, we did it again. For the third straight day we opened cool and ended warm. Those were some early October-level lows Friday morning in many outlying locations. Crawfordsville dipped to 49°, with 50° Frankfort and Zionsville. These are the normal lows for October 3rd. We had a big rebound of as much as 30-degrees since sunrise Friday, reaching the low to even mid 80s late afternoon. This is the 12th consecutive 80° day in Indianapolis but what’s impressive, it’s NINE STRIAGHT to start the month of September. First time since 2007, 15 years ago.
ClarityMD shares 4 must-use skincare ingredients
CARMEL, Ind. — Indy Now host Jillian Deam stopped by ClarityMD in Carmel to learn about the hottest skincare trends, including the four ingredients you should use daily. Aestheticians Genevieve Smith and Nicole Ellison also talked about when to use certain products and the benefits of medical-grade skincare. ClarityMD...
