Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Spreading awareness with Kick for One

INDIANAPOLIS — Founder & Executive Director, Jessica Evans stopped by to share with Jillian and Ryan the mission of the organization she founded, Allies, Inc. Allies is hosting Kick for One on Saturday, September 10th at 8 a.m. at Chuck Klein Park. To learn more about Allies, Inc visit...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Bloomington Raising Cane's Opens: What other locations are coming to Indiana

The Bloomington Raising Cane's opened today. There are 5 locations planned in Indiana. Bloomington Raising Cane’s Opens: What other locations …. Indiana man with terminal cancer kayaking 66 miles …. Big Game Bound: Week 1. Tackling worker shortfall in Indiana. Mommy Magic: Tailgating Experience. Oklahoma lawmaker pushes for federal...
Fox 59

Health expert discusses suicide prevention ages 25-34

INDIANAPOLIS-In 2020, suicide was the second leading cause of death for people age 25-34. Since 2000, Indiana’s suicide rate has been higher than the national average. If a young adult is at risk of suicide, it’s vital that they receive care immediately:. Call 911. Go to nearest ER.
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? West Fork Whiskey

WESTFIELD– It’s a new place to enjoy a meal, have a cocktail and raise a glass to Indiana whiskey! Sherman is where grain meets glass in Westfield. For more information on West Fork Whiskey click here.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Stunning & unique local cookies

INDIANAPOLIS — Owner of Sweet Cheeks Cookie Co., Rajean Chastain, shares the wide variety of delicious and unique cookies she offers. Her cookies taste as incredible as they look and Rajean makes an array of cookies to suit everyone’s cookie needs!. To learn more about Sweet Cheeks Cookie...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indy places named among 100 best coffee shops in US

Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/4-indy-spots-make-yelps-list-of-top-100-coffee-shops-in-us/
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Get certified in mental health, substance abuse help and intervention

INDIANAPOLIS — Rising Collective’s mission is to bridge the gap between wanting to help someone in crisis and knowing how to do it. The Indy-based nonprofit teaches skills for helping and intervening when someone is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis. They offer training and certification in bystander intervention, mental health first aid, de-escalation and dealing with micro-aggressions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

The City Moms: fall bucket list ideas for families

INDIANAPOLIS — Fall is in the air, ya’ll. The City Moms Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmeyer shares four of her must-do fall events for families in Central Indiana. Indy Parks hayrides — These don’t get widely promoted, so a lot of people don’t know they exist. Eagle Creek park and Southeastway Park offer package deals until November that include three hours of shelter or picnic area use, a wagon ride or tractor-pulled hayride and a bonfire. The cost for three hours is $175 at Eagle Creek and starts at $110 at Southeastway. However, wagons seat about 25 people so you can split the cost among a large group.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

MTV edition of Lyrical Lightning!

INDIANAPOLIS — Today’s Lyrical Lightning theme is MTV music video hits. Play along at home and see if you know these songs better than Jillian and Ryan!. Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Here’s when Indianapolis’ haunted houses open for the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Ready for fall? How about a good scare? If so, some of Indianapolis’ haunted houses open THIS WEEKEND!. In Indianapolis, there’s a good scare for everyone. Check out the opening dates for this year’s spooky season!. Necropolis Underground – Saturday, September 17. Haunted...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

First BJ’s Wholesale Club in Indiana coming to Noblesville

INDIANAPOLIS — Audrey McClelland of BJ’s Wholesale Club joined us Wednesday to talk about the perks of membership, including saving up to 25% off grocery store prices, 10 cents off a gallon of gas and having a one-stop shop for food, household items, clothes, books and more. McClelland...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

FOUND: IMPD seeking community’s assistance locating missing 77-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the community’s assistance in locating missing 77-year-old male, Dalton George. George is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, white hair with blue eyes. He was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road. He suffers from dementia but is still very cognitive and knows his way around and how to get from place to place.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Warmer open to the weekend with downpours developing; Autumn-like low drops in Sunday

The sunny streak is ending and the 80-degree streak is in jeopardy and rain chances rise and a ‘closed low’ drops in late weekend. Well, we did it again. For the third straight day we opened cool and ended warm. Those were some early October-level lows Friday morning in many outlying locations. Crawfordsville dipped to 49°, with 50° Frankfort and Zionsville. These are the normal lows for October 3rd. We had a big rebound of as much as 30-degrees since sunrise Friday, reaching the low to even mid 80s late afternoon. This is the 12th consecutive 80° day in Indianapolis but what’s impressive, it’s NINE STRIAGHT to start the month of September. First time since 2007, 15 years ago.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

ClarityMD shares 4 must-use skincare ingredients

CARMEL, Ind. — Indy Now host Jillian Deam stopped by ClarityMD in Carmel to learn about the hottest skincare trends, including the four ingredients you should use daily. Aestheticians Genevieve Smith and Nicole Ellison also talked about when to use certain products and the benefits of medical-grade skincare. ClarityMD...
CARMEL, IN

