Surveillance video shows Georgia 'fake elector' escorting operatives into elections office before alleged data breach

Grand Jury Examining Election Data Breach in Georgia
(TNS) — A Fulton County special grand jury is looking closely at an election data breach some 200 miles south of metro Atlanta. That suggests prosecutors are seriously weighing racketeering charges as they probe efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 elections, legal experts say.
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
Men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan governor sent private investigator to juror's workplace
Attorneys for two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent private investigators to a juror's workplace, hoping to uncover pre-trial bias by that panelist, court filings revealed. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., found guilty last month on federal charges connected to the plot, want new...
Georgia election breach: What we know
A cast of notable characters with ties to a criminal investigation into a voting system breach in rural south Georgia have long been bent on proving that the electronic voting machines used in several states were being rigged to steal elections from supporters of Donald Trump. Security video released this...
Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January
TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
Tech consultants who backed 2020 fraud claims repeatedly visited Georgia elections office, video shows
Two technology consultants visited a Georgia county’s elections office on multiple occasions in the aftermath of a security breach of voting equipment there, surveillance video shows. Multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday that Doug Logan and Jeffrey Lenberg visited the Coffee County election office twice in January 2021 after...
Colorado clerk Tina Peters pleads not guilty in election tampering case
Colorado county clerk Tina Peters pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of election tampering and official misconduct in connection with a security breach of Mesa County’s voting system last year. Peters faces 10 felony and misdemeanor charges following a grand jury’s indictment related to the breach. She is accused...
Rapper arrested in pink Maserati in Atlanta after firing gun at Virginia funeral, US Marshals say
ATLANTA — A Virginia rapper accused of firing shots at a funeral was arrested Thursday in Atlanta after federal agents spotted his distinctive pink Maserati. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Darak Figueroa, 21, who raps under the name Stay Solid Rocky, has been on...
Maryland man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas, according to a court filing unsealed Wednesday.Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, is charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a felony punishable by a maximum of five years in prison.Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day."You have the right to your own opinions, but not the right to threaten a federal official's life," U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in...
Walker downplays racism in historic Georgia Senate campaign while casting Warnock as divisive
Herschel Walker made racism a top general election campaign issue in Georgia’s competitive Senate campaign this week with a new TV ad that extols the promise of America and accuses his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, of encouraging division. “Sen. Warnock believes America is a bad country full of...
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana Nessel last month asked the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, to consider charges against nine people, including Republican Matthew DePerno, her opponent in the November election. Nessel’s office cited a potential conflict of interest because of the upcoming election. The executive director of the council on Thursday said D.J. Hilson, the prosecuting attorney in Muskegon County, would handle the case. Hilson, a Democrat, was first elected to office in 2012. A phone call to DePerno’s campaign manager seeking comment was not immediately returned. He has previously said the claims were “purely based on political prosecution.” The Kalamazoo attorney also said that “90% of the facts that (Nessel) lays out, that she calls facts in her petition, are either false or I have no knowledge of what she’s talking about.”
CBS 46
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
US News and World Report
Special Prosecutor Tapped in Michigan Voting Equipment Probe
(Reuters) - A county prosecutor in western Michigan has been tapped to decide whether the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and tamper with voting equipment. D.J. Hilson, a Democrat and the top prosecutor in Muskegon County, was...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
Biden to tout computer chips bill in battleground Ohio amid tight Senate race
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of Intel's new semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, where he will highlight planned projects and the law he signed that boosts computer chip production. Biden will visit the Licking County facility, which is expected to...
A Black protester voiced anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
Brittany Martin, 34, was convicted of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner, and may have to give birth in prison. An advocate notes that some Jan. 6 rioters are serving far less time.
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
Georgia's Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in...
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
