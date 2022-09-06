ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Lycoming County invests $1 million in Jersey Shore water treatment plant

By Jeremy Stout
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioners have agreed upon a $1 million investment toward water quality improvements in Jersey Shore Borough.

The county will provide a $1 million sum to the borough's water authority to make necessary upgrades to the Pine Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lawshe Run, according to a memorandum of understanding issued Thursday Sept 1.

The entire project is expected to cost $4.5 million, plus an additional $500,000 provided by the borough. Commissioners Rick Mirabito and Scott Metzger said the county is also seeking funding through a FEMA grant.

The upgrades need to be completed as the culvert that runs under main street in Jersey Shore is at risk of collapse. If the culvert were to collapse, thousands of residents and businesses would be without water.

"Lawshe Run is a comparable problem to Jersey Shore as the levees are to Williamsport," Mirabito said.

The greater Williamsport levee system is in need of repairs exceeding $3 million.

When being presented with $375,000 grant check last month , Eric Johnston, Jersey Shore Water Authority manager, said once Pine Creek is brought up to being a "state of the art" facility, then the authority will move on to doing the same with the Larry's Creek Water Treatment Plant.

The Larry's Creek facility was built in 1914 and still uses wood filters.

Mirabito said, "When we step up and put in $1 million, it shows the county has put effort in it."

The commissioners also announced a new short term grant program to spur housing development in the region. The program, called the Housing Supply Initiative, will run for two years (2022 and 2023) and see $2 million in grants made available each year to assist developers in connecting new development to existing utilities.

Grants of up to $500,000 will be awarded on a first come first serve basis, and project proposals must contain 10 build-able lots for a minimum of three units of completed construction to be eligible to receive a grant. Housing developments receiving the grant must be completed in two years.

Metzger said the goal is to spur "new market housing rates and developments within Lycoming County." Development has become increasingly expensive as the region experiences a housing crisis.

According to reports last year, Lycoming County had around 600 homes prior to last year, but that number had dwindled to around 125.

Metzger said developers aren't making a profit on new development due to supply chain issues, and they don't expect to in the future—unless the county helps out with infrastructure costs.

"We don't want to increase taxes," Metzger said. "We want to increase the tax base."

The County also made final approvals for their Community Development Block Grants.

The county directly received $276,638 in grant funding to dole out while Jersey Shore, Montoursville, and South Williamsport, all of which are under the county's CDBG plan, received a total of $597,066.

County employee Kristin McLaughlin said the county received eight grant applications totaling $1.5 million for the $276,638 available.

The two projects approved to receive funding include: YWCA of Central Pennsylvania, to renovate their domestic abuse emergency shelter, at a value of $111.700; The Lycoming County Water and Sewer Authority, for a watermain reconstruction project, at $112,138.

As part of the CDBG approvals, the commissioners had to approve the projects selected by the boroughs listed above.

In other news, Jersey Shore is either reconstructing Meadows Alley or doing curb cuts depending on the outcome of a survey for a cost of $96,370. Montoursville is entering phase four of their curb cuts for a cost of $102.870. South Williamsport is providing Habitat for Humanity with $119,688 for property acquisitions.

