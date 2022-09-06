The Elysian’s Very First Festival Will Be Called ‘Forget About Spaghetti Festival’ and Promises as Much Delightful Comedy Weirdness as Possible

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” That’s the kind of dialogue audiences need to prepare for when they tune in to Monarch, the new musical drama premiering on FOX September 11th. Poised to be one of biggest hits of the fall, the show follows the journey of creating a country music dynasty. With Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins portraying the heads of the fictional, famed Roman family, the show kicks off right away with all the mystery and scandal you can handle — and then piles on some more! So what can fans expect from the debut season? We talked to star Kevin Cahoon to find out!

