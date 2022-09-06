The Elysian’s Very First Festival Will Be Called ‘Forget About Spaghetti Festival’ and Promises as Much Delightful Comedy Weirdness as Possible

Read full article on original website
End of the Road 2023 festival review: The most imaginative and exploratory festival of the summer
End Of The Road is a festival that keeps its promises. The cultured leftfield shindig – where croquet tournaments break out in forest glades and peacocks roam the trimmed lawns of Dorset’s Larmer Tree Gardens, unbothered by the experimental folk, rock, rap and electronic tomfoolery floating across the site – has been promising a weekend headlined by indie giants Pixies and Bright Eyes since 2020. Covid scuppered that event, and post-pandemic travel issues forced the 2021 bill to become more UK-based. But this year, EOTR puts its music where its mouth is at last, with plenty more curveballs thrown in...
Phoenix to Drop First Album in Five Years—“We Felt it Would be a Fantastic Adventure to Create Something Out of Nothing in a Museum”
Self-produced by the French indie pop band and recorded in the Louvre’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Alpha Zulu is Phoenix’s seventh album and their first since Ti Amo in 2017. “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a...
‘Monarch’ Star Kevin Cahoon Dishes On ‘Legend’ Susan Sarandon & A Harry Styles Easter Egg To Watch For
“Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” That’s the kind of dialogue audiences need to prepare for when they tune in to Monarch, the new musical drama premiering on FOX September 11th. Poised to be one of biggest hits of the fall, the show follows the journey of creating a country music dynasty. With Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins portraying the heads of the fictional, famed Roman family, the show kicks off right away with all the mystery and scandal you can handle — and then piles on some more! So what can fans expect from the debut season? We talked to star Kevin Cahoon to find out!
Jim Root on designing his first-ever Charvel signature model, his '80s metal heroes and the most common mistakes he sees in Slipknot guitar covers
After receiving his first Charvel decades ago, the Slipknot axe-slinger has developed his very own, bending the brand's hair metal blueprint to fit his indomitable heavy-riffing playing style. We now know him as the towering lead guitarist of Slipknot, one of the most widely revered metal bands on the planet....
Arctic Monkeys’ 20 greatest songs – ranked!
As the Sheffield band gear up to release The Car, their seventh album, we trace the road paved with rock, R&B and romance that got them here
Move Over, Dixie: Charli D’Amelio Hints at a Possible Music Career in ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Season 2 Trailer
Turns out, Dixie D’Amelio isn’t the only songstress in her social media-famous family. On Tuesday, Hulu dropped the trailer for season 2 of the D’Amelio Show, catching up with TikTok stars Charli and Dixie, as well as their parents, Marc and Heidi, as they build on the foundation that their social media careers have afforded them. And while Dixie steps into the studio to finish up her first full-length album and start prepping for tour, Charli is eyeing a music career of her own — she just hasn’t told her sister about her plans just yet. “I love performing,...
Hans Pucket (Carpark) share “No Drama” from Beths-produced new LP
Last month, Wellington, New Zealand four-piece Hans Pucket announced their new LP No Drama, which is due out November 4th on Carpark Records (Cloud Nothings, The Beths). Firmly established at home, where their compatriot Liz Stokes of The Beths has declared them “New Zealand’s best band“, the band are making their first foray into North America, and marked the announce of their new LP with the track “My Brain Is A Vacant Space“. Today, the band are sharing a second track from the LP, the album’s title track “No Drama“.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon
On September 3rd, all seven-plus hours of The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert streamed live on Paramount+, and featured Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters performing with rock music luminaries including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde, Nile Rodgers, and members of Rush, Queen, The Police, and James Gang. Highlights from that epic night are included in this brief but powerful celebration of the Foo Fighters drummer, who died last March. THE TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERT: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Jason Sudekis, who’s currently filming season three of Ted Lasso, returns to London’s Wembley Stadium, one of the hit show’s former...
Tim Henson showcases the dizzying complexity of Polyphia’s new single in ABC riff playthrough
But, with a slowed-down performance as well, it might just be your best chance at cracking the impossible-sounding sonic code. Last week, Polyphia continued to build anticipation for their upcoming album Remember That You Will Die by dropping ABC – the quartet’s latest single, which debuted one of Scott LePage and Tim Henson’s most impossibly complex riffs yet.
CARRE releases new song on Labor Day weekend
CARRE has been tearing up the the Southern California indie scene since 2020. Their eclectic style has invigorated music fans all over the world from Paris to Los Angeles over the past few years. Their uniqueness is a breath of fresh air that is a cut above other independent music artists.
Brian Eno Welcomes the Sun on ‘Lowered’ New Single ‘We Let It In’
Brian Eno has shared a new song, “We Let It In,” featuring vocals from his daughter, Darla Eno. The musician also unveiled a video for the layered track, which was directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri and uses handwriting by Eno’sgranddaughter, Anya. In a statement, Eno explained that the song offers a new perspective from his as an artist. “It’s lowered,” he said. “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with...
Blackstar adds “the world’s lightest” 2x12 combos to its St. James tube amp family
At NAMM earlier this year, Blackstar stole the show with its all-new St. James guitar amp range, which offered traditional tube tones, contemporary Cab Rig software sounds and a weight that was unheard of for valve-loaded amps. Now, the company has expanded its innovative St. James lineup with two 50...
Spite's Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues serve seven-string carnage in this brutal guitar playthrough of The Most Ugly
The heavy-hitting metalcore cut is taken from the Northern California troupe's latest album, Dedication to Flesh. Dedication to Flesh is perhaps the most heavy-hitting entry in Spite’s catalog. The album – the Northern Californian upstarts’ fourth overall – is a masterclass in modern metalcore electric guitar playing, with axemen Alex Tehrani and Lucas Garrigues offering serving after serving of dissonant drop-tuned chugs and laser-precise alternate picking riffs.
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
Brian Eno – “We Let It In”
Next month, art-rock elder god Brian Eno is coming back with his new album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. It’ll be Eno’s first solo album in nearly six years, and it’ll also be the first time in 17 years that Brian Eno is actually singing on most of the songs from his own album. Eno has said that the new album is inspired by the world’s current precariously environmental state, and he’s already shared the very pretty early track “There Were Bells.”
