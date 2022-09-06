Vernon Ralph Hartley, 80, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1942, in West Frankfort, Ill., to Alice Margaret (Bellamy) and Vernon Leon Hartley. He was a 1960 graduate of South Whitley High School in South Whitley, where he was a great athlete. He was a member of the baseball, track and basketball teams, where he was an honorable mention as an All-State Basketball player. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He proudly served from Oct. 1, 1962, to when he was honorably discharged as a sergeant Oct. 28, 1966. Vernon was the recipient of the Purple Heart and was very proud of serving alongside his fellow brothers-in-arms during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the fellowship of fellow service members for many years as a member of the V.F.W. #1126 in Warsaw.

