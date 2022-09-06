Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Pamela K. Jones
Pamela K. Jones, 68, Rochester, died at Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Peru,, the daughter of John and Rhea (Dollens) Pryor. On Nov. 16, 1985, she married Charles “Chuck” Jones, who preceded her in death on Feb. 23, 2019.
inkfreenews.com
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown
Marcella “Marcy” Ann Brown, 86, of Big Lake in rural Noble County, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at home following an extended illness. She was born Jan. 5, 1936, to Monnie (McFarland) and Russell Hunt in Yale, Kentucky. On Oct. 1, 1960, she married Fay E. Brown, A.K.A. “George Duncan.” He died in 2010.
inkfreenews.com
Vernon Ralph Hartley
Vernon Ralph Hartley, 80, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born July 8, 1942, in West Frankfort, Ill., to Alice Margaret (Bellamy) and Vernon Leon Hartley. He was a 1960 graduate of South Whitley High School in South Whitley, where he was a great athlete. He was a member of the baseball, track and basketball teams, where he was an honorable mention as an All-State Basketball player. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. He proudly served from Oct. 1, 1962, to when he was honorably discharged as a sergeant Oct. 28, 1966. Vernon was the recipient of the Purple Heart and was very proud of serving alongside his fellow brothers-in-arms during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed the fellowship of fellow service members for many years as a member of the V.F.W. #1126 in Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Gary Bruce Kline — UPDATED
Gary B. Kline, 80, Syracuse, died at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Oct. 28, 1941. On Sept. 9, 1961, he was married to Shirley M. Weingart; she survives in Syracuse. He is also survived by his Kimberly (Wayne) Rivenes, Elkhart; son, Jeffery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Carol Fisher — UPDATED
Carol L. Fisher, 71, Syracuse, died at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born July 10, 1951. She is survived by her three children, Katie Fisher, Syracuse, Eric Fisher, Syracuse and Brad (Jennifer Mishler), Leesburg; three granddaughters; one great-grandson; and her sister, Gail (Leonard) Crofford, Lake Village.
inkfreenews.com
Jackie Eugene Warren — UPDATED
Jackie E. “Jack” Warren, 82, Ligonier, died at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at his residence in Ligonier. He was born May 23, 1940. He was married on Jan. 30, 1960, to Beverly J. “Bev” Musser; she survives in Ligonier. He is also survived by...
inkfreenews.com
Mae E. Yoder
Mae E. Yoder, 87, Nappanee, died at 1:54 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Nappanee. She was born Jan.13, 1935. On April 24, 1955, she married Amzie N. Yoder; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Sharon Yoder, Nappanee, Deborah (David) Yoder, Nappanee,...
inkfreenews.com
Accident Reports
2:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, on US 30 and east of CR 250E, near Warsaw. Drivers: Jordan Johnson, 26, 14th Street, Menominee, Mich., and Grayden Dunham, 20, Birch Tree Lane, Fort Wayne. Johnson’s vehicle rear-ended Dunham’s vehicle while traveling west on US 30. Damage up to $25,000. 6:08...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Catherine ‘Cathy’ Amelia Lee — UPDATED
Catherine “Cathy” Amelia (Bowles) Lee, 58, Mentone, died at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 8, 2022, at her residence in Mentone. She was born June 26, 1964. She married Tim Lee; he survives in Mentone. Cathy is also survived by her daughters, Ashley N. (Harry) Caudill, Silver Lake and Amanda...
inkfreenews.com
William D. Sailors
William D. Sailors, 72, South Bend, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in his home in South Bend. William was born May 30, 1950. William is survived by his son, William (Jennifer) Sailors Jr, South Bend; daughter, Jessica (Eric) Kessler, Donaldson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Mary (Dave) Johnson, Walkerton and Janet Rankin, South Bend; and brother, Michael (Karen) Sailors, Lakeville.
inkfreenews.com
New Parkview Walk-In Clinic Opens In Warsaw
WARSAW — A new walk-in clinic at 2280 Provident Court, Warsaw, is now open. The Parkview Walk-In Clinic is a convenient first stop when Warsaw-area residents need expert medical attention for these conditions and others:. cuts and scrapes. suspected sprains or strains. minor allergic reactions. mild asthma flares. sore...
inkfreenews.com
Interra Credit Union Celebrates 90,000 Members
New Paris — Interra Credit Union is celebrating 90 years of service this year. And what better way to make a grand celebration than to also begin serving 90,000 members?. Grady Yoder became Interra’s 90,000th member when his parents, Fred and Jennifer Yoder, opened a Kids Club account in his name at the New Paris office. Grady funded the account with dollars he earned at the Kosciusko County 4-H Fair auction. “We knew that now was the perfect time for Grady to learn good saving habits,” shared Jennifer. “We turned to Interra because we trust them.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Apple Festival Scholarship Pageant Contestants Announced
NAPPANEE — The Nappanee Apple Festival recently announced its contestants for the Miss Apple Blossom Scholarship Pageant. The pageant is part of the annual Apple Festival, which runs from Sep. 15-18 in Nappanee. Liliana Lomeli, Miss Boys & Girls Club of Nappanee, is a sophomore at Saint Mary’s College....
inkfreenews.com
Children’s Programming Has Resumed At Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — After a low-key August, children’s programming is resuming at the Syracuse Public Library. A brand-new program, called Monday Funday, makes its debut at 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and will occur every Monday during the fall, excluding Nov. 21. Tweens and older children will complete different challenges each time, with Sept. 12’s being a Lego building contest. September’s other sessions are break a Guinness World Record, Sept. 19, and a taste test, Sept. 26.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Library: Teaching Your Baby to Read
It was the middle of the 1960’s. A young mother named Evi had just been told that her little boy, Larry, would never be “normal” and that she and her husband should put him in an institution and never lay eyes on him again. She did not listen to that advice.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7500 block East South Barbee Drive, Pierceton. Kevin J. Harris reported the theft of a trailer. Value: $4,000. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:05 p.m. Thursday, Sept....
inkfreenews.com
Flushing Of Water Mains Begins Thursday in Warsaw, Winona Lake
WARSAW — Indiana American Water will conduct water main flushing in the Warsaw/Winona Lake service area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, and continuing through Tuesday, Sept. 20. The company conducts the annual maintenance program to assure high-quality water service and to ensure fire hydrants...
inkfreenews.com
Rochester Woman Arrested After Daughter Drowns In Bathtub
ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman was recently arrested on a neglect charge after her infant daughter drowned in a bathtub. Shawna Renee Glosser, 26, 506 Mitchell Drive Apartment 14, Rochester, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony. Around 10 a.m. Aug. 11,...
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Lions Fish Fry Sept. 17
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Lions Club will have a fish fry on Saturday, Sept. 17. It starts at noon and continues to 3 p.m. at the Claypool Lions Club Building, 201 W. Calhoun St. Carry-out only. Tenderloins are $9, and fish is $12 a pound. Sides of potato salad,...
inkfreenews.com
Micro-Sealing On Several Warsaw Streets Starts Next Week
WARSAW — Pavement Solutions micro-sealing will take place on the following Warsaw streets during the week of Sept. 12 to 18:. Cook Street (from Main to Arthur) McClellan Street/Country Club Road (Pope Street to bridge) Ranch Road (Fisher Avenue to railroad tracks) West Street (Lake to Fort Wayne Street)
Comments / 0