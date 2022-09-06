Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Improving Union Station
Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
Indianapolis adding 200 license plate readers by Friday
The devices capture the license plate and picture of every car that passes them.
WIBC.com
Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues fighting for Indiana law protecting girls’ sports
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week continued his vigorous defense of a new law requiring participants in girls’ sports to be, in fact, biological girls. On Sept. 6, Attorney General Rokita filed an appeal of a district court’s preliminary injunction against enforcing the law in the case of a 10-year-old biological male wanting to play on a girls’ softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district.
Carrasco lays out platform for Marion County prosecutor run
INDIANAPOLIS — The race for Marion County prosecutor is heating up. Cyndi Carrasco was on the campaign trail Wednesday, laying out her four-step platform in hopes of becoming the next Marion County prosecutor. "Solving our public safety crisis won't be easy and there's no silver bullet to making it...
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
Southside Times
Salute to our Southside Heroes
Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses
Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
cbs4indy.com
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority...
cbs4indy.com
Water will still flow as deal seeks to force financially troubled landlord out of Indiana apartment market
INDIANAPOLIS — A New Jersey-based not-for-profit company that owns four large apartment complexes with more than 1,100 units in Indianapolis will be forced out of the state’s housing market after a settlement regarding overdue utility bills with Citizens Energy, the City of Indianapolis and the Indiana Attorney General.
Plainfield tragedy sparks interest in Project Lifesaver program
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More families are reaching out to Hendricks County’s Project Lifesaver following the death of a 4-year-old with autism. So far, the program coordinator reports five families in the county and two outside have requested information on how to sign up since the body of Fiedwenya Fiefe was found.
cbs4indy.com
4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!. You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!
WISH-TV
IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man impersonates law enforcement with a firearm, gets federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Hancock of Indianapolis Thursday after he illegally had a firearm and impersonated a “special agent” in Avon.
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue. Two […]
