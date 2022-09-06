ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Improving Union Station

Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy's southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IUPUI looking for man in connection to wire theft from construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements

INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,” he said above the noise. TWG […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Purple Line construction to close Sherman Drive for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning September 12, Sherman Drive between 34th Street and 46th Street on the northeast side of the city as IndyGo Purple Line construction continues. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, according to IndyGo. North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

4 Indy spots make Yelp's list of top 100 coffee shops in US

Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!. You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

