Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
IMPD investigating shooting that left 2 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital tonight after a shooting on the north side that happened just before 9:30 p.m. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a call came in around 9:25 p.m. about a person shot in the 200 block of West 38th Street, near the intersection with North Capitol Avenue.
Police looking for help finding missing Indianapolis woman
Indianapolis police are looking for help finding a missing woman.
Improving Union Station
Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
IMPD arrests suspect after ‘disturbance’ between friends leads to Labor Day shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition. Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot.
IUPUI looking for man in connection to wire theft from construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying and locating a man wanted for theft. The man is accused of entering the IUPUI Health Science Building located at 1050 Wishard Blvd. on August 17 and stealing a considerable amount of electrical wire from the construction site. Investigators say the […]
Indianapolis man impersonates law enforcement with a firearm, gets federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Hancock of Indianapolis Thursday after he illegally had a firearm and impersonated a “special agent” in Avon.
Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of accidental death
The deaths of an Indianapolis father and his three kids have been ruled an accident by the Marion County Coroner. Family of Kyle Moorman and kids react to news of …. 4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops …. Increasing mental health awareness in minority...
IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
IUPUI trying to identify man stealing from Health Science Building
INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Police Department is asking for help identifying a theft suspect. The man is accused of entering the construction site at the Health Science Building, located at 1050 Wishard Blvd., on Aug. 17. Once inside, police believe he stole a large amount of electrical wire. There...
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
South Meridian Street corridor to get nearly $7M in improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — Dennis Burton stood outside his jewelry store in the 900 block of South Meridian Street and looked at the heavy equipment blocking the street and constructing a 269-unit apartment building across the way. ”The southside has all kinds of potential and we’re kind of realizing that now,” he said above the noise. TWG […]
Redevelopment plans underway in downtown Indianapolis: City Market, Jail 2, APC
When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped.
Purple Line construction to close Sherman Drive for 2 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning September 12, Sherman Drive between 34th Street and 46th Street on the northeast side of the city as IndyGo Purple Line construction continues. The closure is expected to last about two weeks, according to IndyGo. North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection....
Court doc: Suspect in Mooresville bus stop crash still had alcohol in system from Labor Day
While a Mooresville man told police that he didn't have alcohol that morning, a court document indicates his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit around the time he hit a high school student near her bus stop.
IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside convenience store; shooting caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting caught on camera outside of a convenience store on N. High School Road on Sunday night. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 19-year-old Julius Beverly was arrested on Wednesday. He is preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a […]
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
‘Just filthy’: Passengers, advocates agree bus station in need of serious upgrade
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyreese Falkner just got off a bus from Bloomington on his way to Fort Wayne when he stepped out of the Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. ”Just filthy, nasty, need to be cleaned up, remodeled, do something special,” he said. ”It looks like everybody in the world ignored it.” Indeed, its likely […]
4 Indy spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!. You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!
