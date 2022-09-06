ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b52Og_0hkYwSVA00

PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor as Paris St Germain started their Champions League campaign by beating Juventus 2-1 at home on Tuesday, their first victory against the Italian side.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal and added a second in the opening half before substitute Weston McKennie reduced the arrears after the break as the French champions' level went down a notch.

Juve had chances to equalise but keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several good saves to make up for a blunder for the visitors' goal, ensuring PSG beat the Italian side for the first time in nine meetings, having lost the last six.

Christophe Galtier's team are level on three points in Group H with Benfica, who beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.

"We had a great first half, with big moments. We scored two beautiful goals and played as a compact team," said Galtier, leaving his Juve counterpart Massimiliano Allegri with regrets.

"We were too timid in the first half and it's not easy to recover from such a start against such a top team," the Italian said.

The heavy smoke from the pre-game flares and firecrackers was still in the air when PSG took the lead in stunning fashion, as Mbappe volleyed home from Neymar's brilliant flick over the Juve defence after five minutes.

Vitinha and Marco Verratti bossed the midfield, snuffing out counter-attacks as the home side made a strong start.

Juve struggled to handle PSG on the left flank but had a chance in the 18th minute when Donnarumma denied Arkadiusz Milik with a superb save.

PSG, however, doubled their advantage four minutes later, with Mbappe finishing from just inside the area after a quick one-two with Achraf Hakimi for his eighth goal in his last seven Champions League matches.

In just 22 minutes, Juve had conceded as many goals as in their first five Serie A games.

The hosts soaked up some mild pressure from the Italian side before pressing forward again after the break with Neymar forcing Mattia Perin to a save in the 49th.

Lionel Messi then set up Mbappe down the right flank but the France forward, instead of sending the ball across to the unmarked Neymar, took his chance with a shot that went well wide.

What should have been a 3-0 turned into 2-1 when McKennie headed home from Filip Kostic's cross, benefiting from Donnarumma's ill-timed intervention, as the keeper came out but got nowhere near the ball, leaving the goal unguarded.

The Italy international, however, pulled off a brilliant save shortly afterwards to deny Dusan Vlahovic and was at it again later to block Manuel Locatelli's attempt.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Achraf Hakimi
Person
Arkadiusz Milik
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Mattia Perin
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
BBC

PSG 2-1 Juventus: Kylian Mbappe scores twice

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St-Germain began their Champions League campaign with victory over Juventus. Mbappe brilliantly volleyed in the opener from Neymar's lofted pass before smashing in a low strike following a delightful one-two with Achraf Hakimi. The Frenchman should have had a hat-trick but twice screwed shots...
UEFA
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Psg#A Quick One#Paris St Germain#Italian#French#Group H With
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
BBC

Which Old Firm club is likelier to progress?

So, out of the two Scottish clubs, who has the best chance of making it out of their respective Champions League group? Any guesses?. Well, according to people who have much more of a clue than I do, apparently it's Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers. Stats experts at Gracenote have predicted...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio

BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
SOCCER
ESPN

Erling Haaland scores brace as Manchester City sink struggling Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City opened their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory away at out-of-form Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland turned home Kevin De Bruyne's cross mid-way through the first half and, after Phil Foden doubled City's lead early in the second period, the Norway striker scored his 12th goal in seven matches to deal Sevilla a fourth defeat from their last five outings.
MLS
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy