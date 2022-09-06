Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Man arrested for road rage homicide in Polk County: Police
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested for a road rage homicide in Polk County in July this year. According to a statement from Oregon State Police, Dennis Gerard Anderson was shot and killed on Highway 18 in western Oregon. Detectives determined through their investigation that Justin...
kezi.com
Body of drowning victim recovered from Willamette River, deputies say
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The body of a man determined to have drowned was recovered from the Willamette River on Friday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. The BCSO said marine deputies found the body at about 5 p.m. on September 2 in the waterway near downtown Corvallis. Detectives said they were eventually able to determine the identity of the drowned man as Jeffrey Alan Pearce, 45, of Corvallis. They said he was not wearing a life jacket.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Sept. 8
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 7:15pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an overdue subject from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75 year old family member had left to run errands and go for a short hike. The caller believed that he had possibly gone for a hike somewhere east of Cottage Grove. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel including multiple volunteers responded and searched into the night. At approximately 8:05am this morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Cedar Creek Fire Incident Management Team that a crew had located a vehicle in the water off of FS RD #19 (Aufderheide Hwy.) near milepost 5. A deceased male was located in the water a short distance from the vehicle. Deputies arrived and confirmed that the vehicle and deceased person were those from the missing hiker call. The identity of the involved is not being released at this time pending notifications. Initial investigation reveals no evidence of foul play.
KATU.com
Sheriff: Man's body found in Willamette River near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022), Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies located the deceased body of a man from the Willamette River near downtown Corvallis. BCSO detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to identify the remains to be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
kptv.com
Salem man identified as suspected burglar killed by homeowner
KEIZER Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified a man shot and killed after reportedly breaking into a Keizer home Sunday. Officials say a Keizer homeowner woke up early Sunday to Aaron Scott Gage, 30 of Salem, inside of their house. The Keizer Police Department reported the homeowner said he had been home alone and asleep during the break-in.
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net
Cedar Ck. Fire, Sept. 9
Increased fire activity has prompted another increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. In addition to all previously issued evacuation notices remaining in effect which can be found at www.lanecounty.org, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following evacuation level increases: LEVEL 1 (BE READY) EVACUATION NOTICES HAVE BEEN ISSUED FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: Greater Oakridge and Westfir areas. This includes High Prairie and other rural outlying areas surrounding Oakridge and Westfir. Level 1 means: Be aware of the danger that exists in the area, monitor emergency services websites and local media for information. This is the time for preparation and the precautionary movement of people with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. Make sure that you have adequate fuel to evacuate as needed. Officials are asking residents to keep cell phones and any other devices used to receive emergency alerts charged.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Driver identified as 18-year-old, faces charges of murder
UPDATE (4:02 p.m. September 9th): According to Eugene Police, the suspect in this case, Anthony Charles Rodeen, 18, of Eugene, will be facing charges of Murder in the Second Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and two counts of Felony Hit & Run. The...
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire creeps up to 33,099 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane Electric Cooperative will implement a public power safety shutoff starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 9, through the evening of Sunday, September 11. This outage will impact nearly all members, with the city centers of Oakridge, Lowell, and Veneta remaining powered to provide key services. Call or visit 541-484-1151 Lane Electric for updates or changes.
Woman arrested after fatal car crash in Salem
A fatal traffic collision on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kezi.com
One dead, one seriously injured in vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Several people are injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in the area of Barger Drive and Highway 99 in Eugene. The incident was reported at about 3:45 p.m. on September 8. Oregon State Police troopers confirmed a vehicle reportedly hit an occupied tent on the shoulder of Barger Drive and Highway 99. Medics and police were dispatched immediately, and police quickly closed off Highway 99 between Barger Drive and Elmira Road.
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
kezi.com
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
kptv.com
Driver runs over and kills woman in tent; injures pedestrian in Eugene
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a man for reckless driving in Eugene on Thursday after he hit two people with an SUV, killing one, according to the Eugene Police Department. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to reports that a Toyota 4-Runner traveling south on Highway 99 was driving...
philomathnews.com
Philomath Connection bus service to see changes
The public transportation system that serves local residents through Philomath Connection bus routes will be suspending its Saturday runs, the Corvallis Transit System announced. However, the bus service in Philomath also received good news with an expansion of its weekday schedule to fill in gaps that in the past have kept commuters waiting.
Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Sept. 6
On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 84. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated by Thomas Still (73) of Aumsville, left the roadway, striking a utility pole and then a tree. Still sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 101 was affected for approximately 4 hours. OSP was assisted by Nestucca Rural Fire and Rescue, Tillamook PUD and ODOT Incident Response.
nbc16.com
Police ask public's help to identify two men in attempted abduction
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman walking her son to a nearby K-8 school reported two men in a sedan attempted an abduction. This happened near the N. Terry and Royal Area at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to police, the woman reported she was approached by the passenger of...
Comments / 0