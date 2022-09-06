Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
College Heights tops Greenfield for first win in program history
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) College Heights tops Greenfield 78-40 Friday night for their first win in program history. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
sgfcitizen.org
The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years
PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
koamnewsnow.com
JoMo Pride Inc. invites you to celebrate JoMo PrideFest
Joplin, MO. — JoMo Pride hosts its annual JoMo PrideFest! Not only do they have 60 vendors that you can shop but there are events going on from Friday, September 9th to Sunday, September 11th. For example, one of these events is JoMo Pride march! Come on out and enjoy a fun-filled pride weekend. Want more details? You can find more information on their Facebook page.
koamnewsnow.com
Neosho pulls away from Carl Junction
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Neosho pulls away from Carl Junction 55-29 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
koamnewsnow.com
Help promote literacy with Literacy Liftoff
Joplin, MO — Want to help support literacy in a fun way? Then Joplin NALA or Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action has an event just for you! Known as Literacy Liftoff — this event helps NALA reach those who need it (such as learning English.) The event is...
koamnewsnow.com
Cherokee’s American Legion invites you to the 2022 Cherokee Fall Festival
Cherokee, KS — The American Legion invites you out to their Cherokee Fall Festival! There’s something for everyone at this event. For example on September 10th at 11:30 there’s a turkey and noodle feed hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. It costs a $7 donation and the proceeds go to further Ladies Auxiliary activities. There’s also a cornhole tournament on the same day. It’s $10 per person and game. Registration and warmup start at 12 PM. 1st round starts at 1 PM. There are also evening events beginning at 5:30 PM such as a cake walk and a bounce house! So it’s fun for the whole family.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions prepare for first road trip to Northeastern State
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern prepares for their first road game of the year, facing Northeastern State on Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
Greene County judge gets promotion; Judge Holden replaced
Missouri Governor announced five judicial appointments in the state Friday, revealing two judges from Springfield will soon hold new positions in the state.
koamnewsnow.com
Nixa rallies to beat Carthage in COC showdown
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Nixa tops Carthage 22-21 Friday night to get to 3-0 this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Frontenac shuts out Riverton for first win of season
RIVERTON, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac shuts out Riverton 29-0 Friday night for their first win of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koamnewsnow.com
Wild Cat Wednesday: The Makers Fair and Extension Expo
Parsons, KS — Do you love craft vendors? What about petting zoos? Well if you said yes to any of those — The Makers Fair and Extension Expo hosted by the K-State extension office is for you! Not only will they have those events going on there will be hourly demonstrations. It’s happening on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 9 AM to 4 PM. The location of the fair and expo is the Southeast Research Extension Center (25092 Ness Rd., in Parsons). Have any questions? You can contact James Coover via email (jcoover@ksu.edu) or find more on their website.
koamnewsnow.com
Parsons rallies to beat rival Labette County
ALTAMONT, Kan. – (WATCH) Parsons rallies to beat rival Labette County 39-28 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus rolls in interstate matchup with Afton
COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus tops Afton 47-7 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
koamnewsnow.com
Nevada dominates East Newton in Thursday night conference matchup
WATCH: Nevada dominates East Newton in conference action on Thursday night. The Tigers win 68-0 to get to 3-0 on the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Girard cruises by Colgan in home opener
GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Girard tops Colgan 38-12 in their home opener Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Restorations and Renovations; Boots Court Motel shows-off historic progress
The Boots Court Motel today gave KOAM a sneak peek at the historic motel's recent renovations.
koamnewsnow.com
Quapaw knocks off Galena in interstate matchup
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Galena 29-22 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0