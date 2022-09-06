Parsons, KS — Do you love craft vendors? What about petting zoos? Well if you said yes to any of those — The Makers Fair and Extension Expo hosted by the K-State extension office is for you! Not only will they have those events going on there will be hourly demonstrations. It’s happening on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 9 AM to 4 PM. The location of the fair and expo is the Southeast Research Extension Center (25092 Ness Rd., in Parsons). Have any questions? You can contact James Coover via email (jcoover@ksu.edu) or find more on their website.

