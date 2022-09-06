ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

JoMo Pride Inc. invites you to celebrate JoMo PrideFest

Joplin, MO. — JoMo Pride hosts its annual JoMo PrideFest! Not only do they have 60 vendors that you can shop but there are events going on from Friday, September 9th to Sunday, September 11th. For example, one of these events is JoMo Pride march! Come on out and enjoy a fun-filled pride weekend. Want more details? You can find more information on their Facebook page.
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Neosho pulls away from Carl Junction

NEOSHO, Mo. – Neosho pulls away from Carl Junction 55-29 Friday night.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Joplin, MO
Education
City
Joplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Model T Club takes a tour of Southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Model T Club is in Southeast Kansas this week for its 39th Annual Hillbilly Tour. The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America and it features drivers from around the country. Highlights for...
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Help promote literacy with Literacy Liftoff

Joplin, MO — Want to help support literacy in a fun way? Then Joplin NALA or Joplin Neighborhood Adult Literacy Action has an event just for you! Known as Literacy Liftoff — this event helps NALA reach those who need it (such as learning English.) The event is...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Cherokee’s American Legion invites you to the 2022 Cherokee Fall Festival

Cherokee, KS — The American Legion invites you out to their Cherokee Fall Festival! There’s something for everyone at this event. For example on September 10th at 11:30 there’s a turkey and noodle feed hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. It costs a $7 donation and the proceeds go to further Ladies Auxiliary activities. There’s also a cornhole tournament on the same day. It’s $10 per person and game. Registration and warmup start at 12 PM. 1st round starts at 1 PM. There are also evening events beginning at 5:30 PM such as a cake walk and a bounce house! So it’s fun for the whole family.
CHEROKEE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Lions prepare for first road trip to Northeastern State

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern prepares for their first road game of the year, facing Northeastern State on Saturday.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Nixa rallies to beat Carthage in COC showdown

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Nixa tops Carthage 22-21 Friday night to get to 3-0 this season.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Frontenac shuts out Riverton for first win of season

RIVERTON, Kan. – Frontenac shuts out Riverton 29-0 Friday night for their first win of the season.
RIVERTON, KS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
koamnewsnow.com

Wild Cat Wednesday: The Makers Fair and Extension Expo

Parsons, KS — Do you love craft vendors? What about petting zoos? Well if you said yes to any of those — The Makers Fair and Extension Expo hosted by the K-State extension office is for you! Not only will they have those events going on there will be hourly demonstrations. It’s happening on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 from 9 AM to 4 PM. The location of the fair and expo is the Southeast Research Extension Center (25092 Ness Rd., in Parsons). Have any questions? You can contact James Coover via email (jcoover@ksu.edu) or find more on their website.
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Parsons rallies to beat rival Labette County

ALTAMONT, Kan. – Parsons rallies to beat rival Labette County 39-28 Friday night.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Columbus rolls in interstate matchup with Afton

COLUMBUS, Kan. – Columbus tops Afton 47-7 Friday night.
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
koamnewsnow.com

Girard cruises by Colgan in home opener

GIRARD, Kan. – Girard tops Colgan 38-12 in their home opener Friday night.
GIRARD, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Quapaw knocks off Galena in interstate matchup

GALENA, Kan. – Quapaw tops Galena 29-22 Friday night.
GALENA, KS

