(VIDEO) After filling vacant seats, Casper City Council to vote on wind energy project agreement and more Tuesday

oilcity.news
Humphrey, McIntosh selected to fill vacant seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council interviewed candidates who applied to fill vacant seats left by the resignations of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the boundaries of the wards they represented.
oilcity.news
City Council selects Bruce Knell to step in as new Casper vice mayor
CASPER, Wyo. — In a straw poll vote on Tuesday, the Casper City Council nominated Councilmember Bruce Knell to serve as vice mayor after the resignation of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel. Mayor Ray Pacheco is expected to appoint Knell to the position of vice mayor based on the...
oilcity.news
Candidate Questionnaire: Kevin Christopherson for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
oilcity.news
Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
oilcity.news
City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday
CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (8/31/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Aug. 31 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities
5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
oilcity.news
Casper extends animal shelter services agreement with Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will provide animal shelter services for the Town of Evansville through June 30, 2024, under a new agreement approved by the Casper City Council on Tuesday. The City of Casper provided animal shelter services to both Evansville and the City of Mills...
Environmentalists Fail To Challenge Wyoming’s Worst Eco Damage
Yet another oil and gas project in Wyoming is facing legal challenges. Conservationists filed suit in an attempt to stop the Converse County Oil and Gas Project from continuing. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved the project almost two years ago, allowing for 5,000 new oil and gas wells...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
cowboystatedaily.com
Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
oilcity.news
New Yellowstone Volcano Observatory plan calls for more attention on hydrothermal activity
CASPER, Wyo. — The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory has released a new 10-year plan to help monitor volcanic, hydrothermal and earthquake activity and to assess hazards in the Yellowstone Plateau region, according to the University of Wyoming. The new plan calls for the updating of some existing infrastructure and the...
oilcity.news
New greenhouse classroom taking root at Park Elementary School in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Plants and produce will soon be growing on a spot once covered by a slab of cracked asphalt at Park Elementary School in central Casper. A new greenhouse currently under construction will be the third of its kind in Casper’s elementary schools, according to LeAnn Miller, director of project management at Fresh Foods WY/Casper Community Greenhouse Project.
oilcity.news
Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
oilcity.news
Ford Wyoming Center teases big act for 40th anniversary bash in December
CASPER, Wyo. — Ford Wyoming Center General Manager Brad Murphy dropped more hints related to the “big act” booked for the Center’s 40th Anniversary bash on Dec. 10 to the Natrona County Commission at a work session Tuesday. The group has performed at the center eight...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Blazing sunset seen in Casper on Wednesday as wildfires burn in west
CASPER, Wyo. — Wednesday marked the second day in a row that a spectacular, surreal sunset was visible in the Casper area. The sun appeared to be a glowing orb as it neared the smoky horizon around 7 p.m. Much of the haze throughout Wyoming is coming from wildfires...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
oilcity.news
Natrona Suicide Prevention Task Force inviting community to ‘Breaking the Silence Walk’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force is inviting the community to the annual “Breaking the Silence Walk” that will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at Crossroads Park, 1101 N. Poplar St. in Casper. The “Breaking the Silence Walk” is a way...
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
oilcity.news
Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October
CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
