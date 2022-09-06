ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

(VIDEO) After filling vacant seats, Casper City Council to vote on wind energy project agreement and more Tuesday

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
oilcity.news

Humphrey, McIntosh selected to fill vacant seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council interviewed candidates who applied to fill vacant seats left by the resignations of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel and former Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the boundaries of the wards they represented.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

City Council selects Bruce Knell to step in as new Casper vice mayor

CASPER, Wyo. — In a straw poll vote on Tuesday, the Casper City Council nominated Councilmember Bruce Knell to serve as vice mayor after the resignation of former Vice Mayor Steve Freel. Mayor Ray Pacheco is expected to appoint Knell to the position of vice mayor based on the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Seven candidates apply to fill two vacant seats on Casper City Council

CASPER, Wyo. — Seven people have applied to fill two vacancies on the Casper City Council following the resignations of Vice Mayor Steve Freel and Councilmember Shawn Johnson. Both Freel and Johnson resigned from the City Council in August because they were moving to new residences outside of the...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bar Nunn, WY
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Business
City
Evansville, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Mills, WY
Local
Wyoming Business
Casper, WY
Industry
Casper, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Industry
oilcity.news

City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper extends animal shelter services agreement with Evansville

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will provide animal shelter services for the Town of Evansville through June 30, 2024, under a new agreement approved by the Casper City Council on Tuesday. The City of Casper provided animal shelter services to both Evansville and the City of Mills...
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Johnson
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (8/30/22–9/6/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 30 through Sept. 6. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Judge Finds Probable Cause To Send Accused Casper Double Killer To Felony Court

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming man accused of shooting his traveling companions to death on a Casper highway last month has been transferred to a higher court, where he’ll face two first-degree murder charges and one aggravated assault charge. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Wind Turbine#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#The Casper City Council#The City Council
oilcity.news

New greenhouse classroom taking root at Park Elementary School in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Plants and produce will soon be growing on a spot once covered by a slab of cracked asphalt at Park Elementary School in central Casper. A new greenhouse currently under construction will be the third of its kind in Casper’s elementary schools, according to LeAnn Miller, director of project management at Fresh Foods WY/Casper Community Greenhouse Project.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Police release additional info on last Friday’s North Casper shooting

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department released more information detailing a shooting and subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred in North Casper last Friday. According to a release, the incident started with a police call at about 3:20 a.m. Sept. 2 for a gunshot victim attacked by an assailant...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper

Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Nicolaysen Art Museum hosting Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October

CASPER, Wyo. — The Nicolaysen Art Museum will host the 2022 Governor’s Mental Health Summit in October, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office on Thursday. The keynote speaker is Dr. Rob Anda, developer of Adverse Childhood Experiences research and founder of ACE Interface. Anda...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy