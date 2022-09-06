ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Popular and Influential Bands With Short-Lived Careers

As with anything, it can be difficult to burn brightly while simultaneously battling burnout. In the music world, this can be especially laborious to accomplish given the grueling tour schedules and the incessant lure of various substances. Many a band has thrown in the towel after it all just got to be too much. And other times, a career stop can arrive after the death of a band member.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s

While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know Bernie Taupin Wrote for Other Artists, Outside of Elton John

Theirs was a classic songwriting “love affair” from the start in 1967. Just like the many songwriting maestro pairings of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, who penned Elvis Presley hit songs, including “Jailhouse Rock” and Big Momma Thornton’s “Hound Dog,” Ben E. King’s classic “Stand By Me,” and more, or Gerry Goffin and Carole King, who wrote a majority of her songbook, Bernie Taupin was the Ira to Elton John’s George Gershwin.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo shares the advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him

Metallica’s Robert Trujillo has reflected on advice Ozzy Osbourne gave him, saying the rocker encouraged him to always “play louder”. In an interview with Revolver, Trujillo fondly remembered his time playing for Ozzy Osbourne before he joined Suicidal Tendancies and spoke about the encouragement Ozzy gave him.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Jimi Hendrix and Black Sabbath blew my mind’: Robert Patrick’s honest playlist

My father was a very good trumpet player and an avid stereophile, so there was always a lot of big band, 40s music in the house, like Hank Williams and Benny Goodman. I vividly remember riding my Stingray bicycle to Kmart in Kettering, Ohio, to buy Hendrix in the West – the live album by Jimi Hendrix – and Master of Reality by Black Sabbath, both in the early 70s, with the money I’d made from doing rough carpentry work. I rode home, listened to the one after the other and blew my mind.
MUSIC
Showbiz411

The Beatles Coming with “Revolver” Box Set Remixed and Remastered Next Month

The Beatles are running out of 50th anniversary editions so it’s time to go backwards a little and issue special editions. The next one is very exciting: “Revolver,” the album that preceded “Sgt. Pepper” and flipped the switch for the Fab Four has gotten the remix-remaster treatment. It’s going to sound amazing, you know. Plus we’re getting demo tracks and the additions of “Paperback Writer” and “Rain.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Listen: Ozzy Osbourne shares new single featuring Zakk Wylde

Ozzy Osbourne’s new album Patient Number 9 is almost here – and ahead of release, the Prince Of Darkness has shared one final single from the record. Following the title-track (featuring Jeff Beck) and Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi), for this one Ozzy teams up with his longtime on-and-off guitarist Zakk Wylde for Nothing Feels Right.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Norah Jones – “Steer Your Way” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

At this point, the Leonard Cohen tribute album is a hallowed tradition. We’ve had a lot of them over the years. Soon, we’ll get another one. The all-star compilation Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen is out next month, and we’ve already posted James Taylor’s version of “Coming Back To You.” Today, we get a different era’s soft-rock superstar doing her own take on one of Cohen’s songs.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
MUSIC
WKMI

When Michigan Had the Beatles: 1964-1966

My introduction to The Beatles came in 1963, in a Life Magazine article. The blurb related the frenzy surrounding this long-haired group from Liverpool, England, showing pictures of screaming girls and a small picture of The Beatles. Nothing big, just a typical small Life article somewhere in the second half of the magazine. Little did the editors realize, soon they would be dedicating whole issues to this “flash-in-the-pan” rock band from overseas.
MICHIGAN STATE

