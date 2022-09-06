Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
Washington County woman, 65, accused of trafficking fentanyl
BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A Baileyville woman was charged Tuesday with trafficking fentanyl out of her home. According to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, a joint investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Baileyville Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff's office resulted in the arrest.
wabi.tv
Man dead after Parkman shooting accident
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead following a shooting accident in Parkman Friday night. Piscataquis County Sheriff Bob Young tells us the Sheriff’s Office, Guilford Fire and Lifeflight responded to the call around 6:45 p.m. Sheriff Young says an 18-year-old was shooting at targets with four friends...
Police: Four arrested in Cambridge fentanyl investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Maine — Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Cambridge fentanyl investigation. The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force reported a significant amount of suspected fentanyl was seized after a month-long investigation, according to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school
BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday. The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a...
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Sept. 8
A vehicle was parked in a 2-hour sport at the upper town dock for over four days, according to the police log. After the vehicle was issued its third ticket Sept. 1, a wrecker was called in for its removal. While parking enforcement was waiting for the wrecker, the vehicle’s owner came to the dock, told parking enforcement that he was a resident and could park for as long as he wanted and got into the vehicle and left. The matter has been turned over to law enforcement.
wabi.tv
Belfast P.D. adds new K-9 Unit named Spud
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The Belfast Police Department has a new member in their ranks. This one walks on four legs. Spud is a one and a half old black lab who looks to soon be able to provide a number of services for the city. “He’ll be a search...
RELATED PEOPLE
wabi.tv
City of Ellsworth confirm bugs seen in Knowlton park are not ticks
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - They are not ticks, but Aphids instead. That’s the message the city of Ellsworth is getting out to the public after a social media post claimed ticks were all over Knowlton Park. City Hall first became aware of the post Thursday morning and sent out...
Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him
BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son. Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6. Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is...
foxbangor.com
Many streets to be paved in Bangor tomorrow
BANGOR– The City of Bangor will be paving many streets tomorrow. Please avoid the entirety of Hillside Avenue, Bower Street, Everett Street, and Highland Lane. On School Street a portion only will be paved as they will be installing water and sewer for the new businesses that are going in there.
wabi.tv
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Northern Lights CA Dean held an event for their new building
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light CA Dean Hospital held a major event Friday for their new building. They celebrated the placement of the final beam on their new Buck Family Building, which will serve as the main building for the facility. Throughout the past week, several community members and...
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
wabi.tv
United Way of Eastern Maine changes name
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The United Way of Eastern Maine now has a new name. The announcement was made at the non-profit’s annual breakfast in Bangor Wednesday morning. Heart of Maine United Way is the second largest United Way in all of Maine. It is celebrating its 85th anniversary.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break has caused the city of Old Town to close a section of Main St. According to the Old Town Police Department’s Facebook Page, the water main break is in the area of 265 Main St. This is the same area...
wabi.tv
Discussion continues for Bangor subdivision proposal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Discussion continued tonight regarding a proposed subdivision near Broadway in Bangor. The project would include 30 duplexes and a new road off Lancaster Avenue. Planning board members and affected neighbors walked through the site plan before the meeting. A similar project had been approved in 2006,...
Comments / 1