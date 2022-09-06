Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
