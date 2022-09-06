ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the U.S. Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide […] The post Supreme Court to revisit LGBT rights – this time with a wedding website designer, not a baker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLORADO STATE
SFGate

California faces weather threats from fires to floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a tropical storm was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona

One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California on Friday brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave that has stressed the electrical grid. In a mix of bad and good,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Volcano-like plumes spread above intense Northern California fire

As the Mosquito Fire exploded in Northern California on Thursday - one of numerous blazes erupting amid a historic September heat wave - experts compared the extreme fire behavior and spread to a volcanic eruption or nuclear blast. The fire has sent massive columns of smoke high into the atmosphere.
CALIFORNIA STATE

