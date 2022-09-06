ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN6QV_0hkYurIn00

Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmacy operators Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.O), Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Kroger Co (KR.N) on Tuesday faced off against the state of New Mexico in the latest trial over their alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic, following recent high-profile losses for pharmacies in other lawsuits.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, in his opening statement, argued that the pharmacies were supposed to act as a "dam" against a flood of illegitimate opioid prescriptions by refusing to fill prescriptions with "red flags" that signaled abuse.

"The defendants had a legal duty, I believe, to hold back the flood and protect New Mexicans from harm," he told Judge Francis Matthew, who is presiding over the non-jury trial in the 1st Judicial Circuit of New Mexico in Santa Fe.

Dan Alberstone, another lawyer for the state, said the three companies had dispensed more than 550 million opioid pills in New Mexico from 2006 to 2019 - more than 263 for every person in the state.

John Majors, a lawyer for Walmart who delivered an opening statement in defense of all three companies, countered that pharmacists must exercise their "professional judgment" rather than relying on "mechanical application of red flags."

He said that the state would not be able to prove that pharmacists "knowingly" filled any illegitimate prescriptions.

Reuters watched the opening statements via Courtroom View Network.

The U.S. opioid epidemic has caused more than 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades, according to government data. More than 3,300 lawsuits have been filed, mostly by local governments, accusing drugmakers, distributors and pharmacy chains of fueling the crisis.

Major drugmakers and distributors have collectively agreed to pay billions of dollars to settle opioid cases against them, but pharmacies have held out. read more

Only two cases against pharmacies have been tried to a verdict.

One, brought by two Ohio counties, resulted in a jury verdict against Walgreens, Walmart and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) last year, and a judgment of more than $650 million last month. read more

The other, brought by San Francisco against Walgreens, resulted in a judge holding the company liable last month, though no money judgment has been decided.

Walgreens and CVS also settled mid-trial with Florida for $683 million and $484 million, respectively. read more

New Mexico sued the pharmacies in 2017, accusing them of creating a public nuisance by failing to stop the diversion of opioids into illegal channels. The state is seeking to make the pharmacies pay for anti-addiction programs to abate that nuisance.

Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 492

Lachrisha Ann Wynn
2d ago

I don't think they realize how hard this is making those of us with chronic pain to live our lives. when you wake up and you're so sore you can't move it's like being trapped in your own body it's a prison. and then the fight to get something to relieve the pain people look like you're look at you like you're a drug addict. it's embarrassing. I've been in pain so long that has completely changed my personality. I don't even want to leave my house anymore because I'm afraid I'll be in pain and fall or something. they need a better system. because there are really people that need this and don't abuse it and don't sell the pills.

Reply(140)
366
Tonessa Jones
2d ago

bottom line there are people who follow the instructions on how to take there medication 💊 it's not the good ones fault if others choose to be ignorant and manipulate the fact of what its used for..human PAIN..RELIEF

Reply(42)
154
Charles Kinsey
2d ago

They fill orders and help where they can but I don't see where this is their problem . Dr perscribes they fill which one is responsible or is either one ? Are we just witch hunting now that we are mad about it ?

Reply(13)
92
Related
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Popculture

Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup

Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
FLORIDA STATE
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
State
Florida State
psychologytoday.com

Update on “Gas Station Heroin” and Other Legal Drugs

Stopping the scourge of street drugs—and saving lives and livelihoods in the process—is a daunting task. They’re everywhere, including on gas station and convenience store shelves. But we’re seeing some successes in this fight, and it’s important to highlight those successes so we can build on them.
FDA
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hector Balderas
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

Local restaurant has failed its health inspection.Obi - @pixel6propix/Unsplash. Pima County health inspectors make an annual visit to any business serving food. This ranges from elementary schools to gas stations, grocery store delis to fast food restaurants. Every month, inspectors visit hundreds of establishments to ensure food safety. The majority of restaurants that do have some kind of a violation are of a non-critical nature, which usually has something to do with proper hand washing signs, hair nets, and other non-serious issues that will not lead to the contamination of food. Even restaurants with more serious problems often pass their inspections, although they are given specific instructions on what they need to do to improve their inspection scores, and then are visited shortly thereafter, instead of the typical annual gap. In fact, of all the establishments throughout greater Pima County, only one business failed its annual inspection.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Walmart Inc#New Mexicans
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
MarketRealist

Some Aldi Stores Are Closing Without Much Warning — Here's Why

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it's that Aldi makes grocery shopping faster and more affordable. Perhaps this is why the chain was able to expand over the last decade, adding more than 1,000 stores to its portfolio, and why it was named one of the fastest-growing grocery chains in the U.S. in 2021. Despite the success Aldi has had, it hasn’t been able to avoid store closures.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy