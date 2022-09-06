Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic building that housed Acme Brass and Machine Works was sold in 2001, but family members began a new businessCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Kansas City’s Northland booms as more people search for land, cheaper homes
The Northland has boomed in population as homebuyers — largely from the Kansas City area — sought plentiful land and cheaper real estate.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes
If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KMBC.com
Sunny and hot for your Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny & hot 89° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday:IMPACT Sunny to start. Rain and a few t-storms likely after 4 pm. No severe wx expected. 82° wind: N 15 mph. Sunday: Rain over early (pre-dawn), Becoming sunny & cooler 73°. Wind N...
KMBC.com
Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon, evening
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be warm this evening, but not too sticky as our fair-weather high-pressure center moves toward the Great Lakes region. That will allow some clouds and higher humidity to move in. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains we will also...
Kansas City neighbors say bad hydrant delayed crews during house fire
After a semi driver allegedly ran into the fire hydrant weeks ago, residents reported the problem to the city but said it never got fixed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two women warning about Kansas City contractor who allegedly took money, ran
Ella Lane had a roof badly in need of repair. She had hoped that Mark Wilson of TLC Construction was just the man for the job, but she was wrong.
KMBC.com
New booster shots arrive to Kansas City, more on the way
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Updated boosters that protect against COVID-19 are on their way to Kansas City. Hy-vee says they have a limited supply of the updated booster shots at select locations. There are appointments available at local stores as soon as Wednesday. Most health departments and health systems...
KMBC.com
Child hurt in fire at Kansas City home Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child suffered minor burns in a fire Friday afternoon at a Kansas City home, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. The fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Crews quickly snuffed out the fire. Investigators described...
KMBC.com
It's Red Friday in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the first Red Friday of the Kansas City Chiefs season, and the crowds are ready to find their Friday flags. You can purchase one not only to show your Chiefs Kingdom spirit but also to help out a local charity. This year's flag features...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Ways to save on household bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is a new study that compares the spending habits of renters with those of homeowners. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink uses that data to help you save some cash in today’s Your House Your Home segment!. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
Post office problems plague Northland neighbors
Numerous people from Woodbrooke Villas in Kansas City's Northland contacted FOX4 Problem Solvers hoping to get help with their mail.
KMBC.com
Summer-like temps continue for a couple more days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer weather is still alive in Kansas City for at least a couple more days. Clear skies overnight and temps back again into the lower 60s. Conditions are mostly sunny and warmer on Friday, getting close to 90. Increasing clouds on Saturday, though not quite...
martincitytelegraph.com
“Let’s save Dallas, Missouri!” – A cry for help from Watt’s Mill businesses
Kansas City Parks and Recreation has agreed to protect the historic millstone at Watt’s Mill after a cook-out fire caused severe damage. The department will install steel posts and a cable fence around the millstone. Signs will also be installed informing the public that fires are not allowed in the park.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
KCTV 5
Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
Comments / 0