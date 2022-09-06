ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Weather Blog: Kansas City weekend weather changes

If you are bored with the same old weather, then this weekend will help some. A cold front and storm system are heading in from the northwest. They will move through Saturday into early Sunday. Can you find the front as of 11 a.m. Friday? Temperatures are in the 50s...
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Fast-moving front with quick rain (FRI-9/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another wonderful day in the region today as our run of low dew points and warm afternoons continue. Today will be the last pretty hot day for this stretch of weather as a cold front is due to move through tomorrow. That front will alter the temperatures tomorrow into Tuesday morning before we start heating back up again.
KMBC.com

Sunny and hot for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Sunny & hot 89° wind: S 5-10 mph. Saturday:IMPACT Sunny to start. Rain and a few t-storms likely after 4 pm. No severe wx expected. 82° wind: N 15 mph. Sunday: Rain over early (pre-dawn), Becoming sunny & cooler 73°. Wind N...
KMBC.com

Rain chances will increase Saturday afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be warm this evening, but not too sticky as our fair-weather high-pressure center moves toward the Great Lakes region. That will allow some clouds and higher humidity to move in. As a cold front drops down from the northern plains we will also...
KMBC.com

New booster shots arrive to Kansas City, more on the way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Updated boosters that protect against COVID-19 are on their way to Kansas City. Hy-vee says they have a limited supply of the updated booster shots at select locations. There are appointments available at local stores as soon as Wednesday. Most health departments and health systems...
KMBC.com

Child hurt in fire at Kansas City home Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child suffered minor burns in a fire Friday afternoon at a Kansas City home, according to the Kansas City Fire Department. The fire in the 3300 block of Forest Avenue was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Crews quickly snuffed out the fire. Investigators described...
KMBC.com

It's Red Friday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the first Red Friday of the Kansas City Chiefs season, and the crowds are ready to find their Friday flags. You can purchase one not only to show your Chiefs Kingdom spirit but also to help out a local charity. This year's flag features...
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Ways to save on household bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There is a new study that compares the spending habits of renters with those of homeowners. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink uses that data to help you save some cash in today’s Your House Your Home segment!. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The...
KMBC.com

Summer-like temps continue for a couple more days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer weather is still alive in Kansas City for at least a couple more days. Clear skies overnight and temps back again into the lower 60s. Conditions are mostly sunny and warmer on Friday, getting close to 90. Increasing clouds on Saturday, though not quite...
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
KCTV 5

Casey’s to open second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Casey’s is bringing a unique store to Overland Park. The popular convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States announced Thursday its plans to open the second-ever non-fuel store in Overland Park. The store, located at 8055 Metcalf Avenue, will open...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

