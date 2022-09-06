Read full article on original website
county17.com
New large-scale carbon capture project slated for Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — A new direct air carbon capture project is slated to be developed in Wyoming, the Wyoming Business Council announced Thursday. “Project Bison” aims to remove and store 5 million tons of atmospheric carbon dioxide per year by 2030, the WBC said. The project is a partnership between CarbonCapture Inc. and Frontier Carbon Solutions.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won't relieve them, a forest official said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. "This is going to be the hottest day," meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
Wyoming's major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
county17.com
43 Wyoming geographic names officially changed to remove slurs against Indigenous women
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced that the Board on Geographic Names has voted in favor of final replacement names for about 650 geographic features in order to remove slurs against Indigenous women from the names. The decision includes new names for 43...
Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List
We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
county17.com
With moose in breeding season, bears looking for food, Wyoming residents asked to help avoid conflicts
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Jackson Region Office said Wednesday it tends to see an increase this time of year in calls from people concerned about wildlife in residential areas, particularly moose and bears. “We typically get a number of moose calls this time...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that's the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There's a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
county17.com
Rockpile to give archaeology activities tour Sept. 17 of life in Wyoming before Europeans
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum will celebrate Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month with an archaeology fair. NE Wyoming 1491: Campbell County Rockpile Museum Archaeology Fair 2022 will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17. Campbell County Rockpile Museum is packing the day with interactive experiences...
cowboystatedaily.com
Daily Wyoming Gas Map: Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.85, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.86 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 23 cents per gallon from one year ago.
Wyoming Renaissance: more people moving in than out
The pandemic may be in the rear-view mirror, but the lifestyle of remote work and more time outdoors is not going anywhere. According to a study from moveBuddah, the first half of 2022 shows that "while fewer people are moving, the patterns that emerged early in the pandemic reshuffle remain."
cowboystatedaily.com
Gun, Ammo Excise Taxes Net $19.5 Million For Wyoming Conservation
Wyoming received roughly $19.5 million in excise tax money this year from firearms and ammunition sales – several million more than any of the previous four years, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. That's good news for all...
Don’t miss September’s Full Harvest Moon, Wyoming
You can expect the full Harvest Moon to appear just after sunset this Friday. This is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, when some farmers used the extra light to work late into the evening to harvest crops, according to NASA. NASA said September's full moon has popularly...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Uprising works to confront human trafficking across Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Human trafficking has been reported in all 50 states. Uprising Wyoming is a nonprofit working to empower communities across the state to confront the problem. Human trafficking is a nuanced crime that isn’t always easy to identify. Sex trafficking is any sex act that...
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Wyoming Charter Schools Make Pitch To State, Gov Says Don’t Slam Public Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Advocates for two out of the three proposed charter schools hoping to win the State of Wyoming’s approval to operate pitched their plans Tuesday morning to a panel of the state’s top elected officials. During the meeting, Gov. Mark...
oilcity.news
Full Harvest Moon to appear over Wyoming skies early Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — The next full moon of the year is the Harvest Moon. The Moon will officially be full at 3:59 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Mountain Time, according to NASA. The Harvest Moon will appear full from Thursday evening through Sunday morning, NASA said. In Casper, the best chance to see the Moon while it appears full may be Saturday night, as the National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting cloudy conditions on Thursday and Friday night in the area.
Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper
Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
