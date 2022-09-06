ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

The Lincoln Eatery Opens Vice Burger

By Lisa Hay
What Now Miami
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach’s first modern food hall, announces the opening of the first permanent location of Vice Burger, serving patties, shakes, fries and sodas.

Helmed by restaurateur Greg Schesser, VICE Burger made its way onto the Miami culinary scene with the launch of a pop up at the downtown nightclub E11even. Since then, VICE Burger has made appearances at Smorgasburg Miami, a new open-air market that originated in Brooklyn. The success of the burger spot urged Schesser to launch a brick and mortar location at the local food hall.

The burger patties are made from a custom-blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. They are served on a toasted brioche bun, the patty is drizzled with Vice Sauce, topped off with gooey American cheese, pickle chips and paper-thin onions. The secret Vice Sauce is a homemade combination of ketchup, mustard, relish, Dukes Mayo, fresh cut herbs and a few more secret ingredients.

“After working in fine dining I really wanted to elevate the iconic American staple,” said Founder, Greg Schesser in a statement. “I wanted to simplify and elevate the classic American burger with the highest quality ingredients while utilizing a two step cooking process that involves steam to create the juicy, hot classic burger that everyone knows and loves and brings you back to your childhood with every bite.”

The menu will include the Vice Burger, a 5oz VB custom blend patty on a toasted brioche bun with American cheese, pickle chips, paper-thin onions, and the secret Vice Sauce. Other offerings include the A5 Burger, a 7oz patty of Japanese A5 Wagyu beef, topped with melted American cheese, caramelized onions, a sunny side up egg and umami sauce; the Double Vice, a 10oz VB custom blend patty topped with American cheese, pickle chips, paper-thin onions and Vice Sauce; or The Hamburger, a 5oz VB custom blend patty on a toasted brioche bun with pickle chips, paper-thin onions, and secret Vice Sauce.

To accompany Vice Burger’s savory menu items, diners can try the Especially Vanilla MilkShake, made with Vanilla Bean; the R.W.C., a combination of caramelized white chocolate and tart freeze dried raspberries; or “The Cuban,” a twist on the Especially Vanilla shake topped with a hot shot of espresso.

Additionally, guests can add a side of crispy french fries like the Vice Fries, double-fried for a golden brown look; or the Black Truffle Fries, Vice Fries topped with fresh herbs and black truffle salt.

Vice Burger is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



What Now Miami

What Now Miami

