The 2022 'Great British Baking Show' Cast: Who's Who

It's finally time to hear those magic words: "On your marks, get set, BAKE!" In September of 2022, The Great British Baking Show finally returned to Netflix for another fall season to immerse fans into the world of intricate, beautifully decorated bakes and particularly kind and supportive bakers.

As always, the Baking Show crew has found a cast of bakers with super interesting hobbies and backgrounds in addition to their unique baking philosophies. Read on to meet the cast of The Great British Baking Show in 2022.

Active

Abdul, 29

Electronics engineer Abdul was raised in Saudi Arabia to Pakistani parents, and got in trouble as a child for pulling apart the gadgets around the house. A self-professed space nerd, salsa dancer, and plant lover, he began baking in graduate school with his colleagues, who would bake treats to brighten up their coffee breaks. He now applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking, and matcha is one of his favorite flavors.

Janusz, 33

Poland native Janusz's love of baking was inspired by his mother, who always baked on Saturdays; he continued the tradition when he moved away for college. The avid internet-culture fan moved to the U.K. 10 years ago and now lives with his boyfriend, Simon, and their sausage dog, Nigel. He describes his baking style as "cartoon-like, colourful and camp," and loves to work Polish ingredients into traditional British bakes, as well as his favorite favors, ginger and chocolate. Also, his passions apart from baking include collecting movie props and watching drag (he even bought his boyfriend a statue of Ru Paul).

Maxy, 29

Swedish native Maxy studied fine art and received a Master's in Architecture, taking a break during her graduate program to raise her daughters, Tyra and Talia. She began baking after the arrival of her first daughters, and she uses her artistic skills to create beautiful celebration cakes. She also applies her eye for design to her apartment; she has DIY-ed every corner from laying the flooring and resurfacing the balcony to painting and hanging her own artwork. Her favorite flavors are connected her Scandinavian upbringing, including the sweet and delicate spice of cardamom and saffron buns and cinnamon rolls.

Sandro, 30

Avid boxer and full-time nanny Sandro was born in Angola, but fled the Angolan war with his mom when he was two, later settling in London. When he was 21, his father passed away and he turned to baking as a form of therapy. Now, he lives and breathes baking, either making relaxed bakes while the TV's on, or running virtual baking classes for children with autism. He likes to infuse his bakes with flavors from his Angolan heritage, including the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and also favors sweet bakes smothered in sticky dulce de leche.

Syabira, 32

Born in Malaysia and one of seven children, Syabria moved to the UK in 2013 to study for her PhD in cardiovascular research. The gaming enthusiast now lives in London with her boyfriend, Bradley, and spends some evenings playing an online World-War-II simulation game, which she credits with teaching her about leadership in the real world. She started baking in 2017 with a red velvet cake, which reminded her of the treats she shared with her friends back home. Her favorite bakes involve giving Malaysian flavour twists to British classics; chicken rendang cornish pasties are a particular favorite.

Eliminated

Kevin, 33

Scottish animal-lover Kevin began baking when he was 17. He's a working and teaching musician who plays the saxophone, flute, piano, and clarinet. He's also devoted to his close ones and spends tons of time eating and playing board games with his wife, Rachel, his sisters, and their partners. He loves interesting combinations of fruits, herbs, nuts, and spices, and his baking philosophy is to spend time refining his technique using the best, seasonal ingredients, after which "the presentation will take care of itself."

Dawn, 60

Dawn is a mother to three, step-mother to two, and grandmother/step-grandmother to four, who lives with her partner Trevor (he's taken the job of cleaning the kitchen after her bakes). A former project manager and self-described artist in and out of the kitchen, Dawn loves near-impossible challenges like illusion cakes, as well as whacky and intricate designs where she can her creative talent. She prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, and her favorite flavors are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

Carole, 59

Carole is a supermarket cashier and passionate gardener who shares her gardening know-how in a segment on a local radio show, called "Compost Carole." Her first serious bake was a first birthday cake for her eldest granddaughter Maisie, and she's since refined her decorating skills, thanks to YouTube. She's a classic baker who applies the artistry that she uses in her garden to her baking, creating fruity and punchy bakes inspired by her passion for horticulture.

Rebs, 23

Rebs spent her childhood in the Northern Ireland countryside and loves everything to do with Irish culture, including Irish dancing and playing the tin whistle. Her earliest memories of baking are helping her mom in the kitchen at age three, and eating her granny’s renowned lemon meringue pies. She's earning her Master's in Business and recently returned to baking as a way to unwind from her busy life in the tech world. She's also a flavor enthusiast; lately she's started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients, as a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish heritage.

James, 33

Nuclear scientist and "proud kilt-wearer" James grew up in Glasgow, Scotland, and moved to England after college. After getting his start burning pancakes in his mother's kitchen, he now enjoys the technical side of baking, and makes his bakes his own with adorable decorations in his signature "child-friendly horror" style. In addition to loving '70s and '80s horror films, he's an avid music fan and self-proclaimed board-game geek. His favorite flavors are anything autumnal, i.e. mixed spice, apples, and caramel.

Maisam, 18

Libyan-born Maisam has lived in the UK since she was nine and speaks five languages (English, Arabic, Amazigh, Spanish and Turkish; she aims to speak seven by the time she turns 20). She's been baking since she was around 13, and she loves the science of baking, often trying a bake multiple times until it's perfect. Besides baking, the design student spends her spare time photographing still-lifes and the world around her. Her favorite flavors are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage, including the tang of olives, the sweetness of dates and the nuttiness of sesame seeds.

Will, 45

Will grew up just outside Bristol, went to university in Liverpool, and now lives in London with his wife, their three children, and their cat Tiggy. When he's not hanging out with his kids, the charity director loves applying his architecture background to DIY and carpentry. His love of baking began when he was 2, when he would turn his mom's pastry trimmings into little jam tarts. Now a technical baker, he's a big fan of using yeast even in non-bread bakes, and his favorite flavors are salted caramel and paprika (but not at the same time).