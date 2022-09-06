ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingtown, MD

Pick-Up Truck Barrels Through Huntingtown Telephone Pole, Restaurant Front

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cosAp_0hkYu7Dy00
The truck barrelled through a telephone pole and into the Surrey Inn in Huntingtown. Photo Credit: Facebook/Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

Minor injuries were reported after the driver of a pick-up truck barreled through a telephone pole and into a Maryland business overnight, officials said.

First responders were dispatched at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 to the Surrey Inn on Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown where there was a report of a truck versus building crash.

The initial investigation determined that the driver of the white Chevy Silverado lost control for an undisclosed reason, and struck a telephone pole in the area before coming to a crashing halt against the building.

It is reportedly the second time a truck has recently run into the building.

One person was transported by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

to follow Daily Voice Calvert and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Nottingham MD

Crash involving FedEx truck snarls White Marsh traffic

WHITE MARSH, MD—A crash involving a FedEx truck snarled traffic in White Marsh on Thursday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., a vehicle crossed over the center line along Philadelphia Road between Joppa Road and Cowenton Avenue and struck the delivery vehicle. One eastbound lane was blocked for about an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' In One-Car Woodbine Crash

A 62-year-old Carroll County driver was killed and a second man was hospitalized with "serious injuries" in a one-car crash in Howard County, police said. New Windsor resident Samuel Wayne Bowman, Jr. was driving his 2001 Honda Accord east on Frederick Road near the intersection of Daisy Road shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 when he lost control and struck a tree in Woodbine.
WOODBINE, MD
wfmd.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Howard County Leaves One Dead.

One tractor-trailer rear-ended another on the side of I-95. Laurel, Md. (BW)- A 63-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in Howard County. Jonathan David Leiner, from North Carolina, was driving a tractor-trailer which rear-ended a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of I95. The Maryland...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Huntingtown, MD
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Solomons, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

New Windsor Man Killed After Vehicle Violently Strikes Tree

Police are investigating a Howard County collision that killed a New Windsor man after his vehicle struck a tree, authorities say. Samuel Wayne Bowman Jr., 62, was pronounced dead at the scene after he lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, around 9:44 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to Howard County police.
NEW WINDSOR, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pick Up Truck#Telephone Pole#Traffic Accident#Restaurant Front#The Surrey Inn#Chevy#Daily Voice Calvert
WTOP

Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision. The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina. The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m....
HAMPSTEAD, NC
Bay Net

Juvenile Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick, MD.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends another in Howard County: police

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities say a tractor trailer driver is dead after rear-ending a parked tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Howard County. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Gorman Road in the Laurel area. According to investigators, a red tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Jonathan...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
Bay Net

Handgun And Drugs Recovered From Vehicle During Traffic Stop

LA PLATA, Md. – On September 4 at 11:49 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road after observing the driver of a passenger car speeding. During the stop, officers learned the driver was in illegal possession of a firearm. The gun,...
WALDORF, MD
foxbaltimore.com

69-year-old man arrested, charged in Glen Burnie homicide

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide last month in Glen Burnie. Police have charged Gregory Lydell Siscoe in connection with this case. On August 26, police say that they found 29-year-old Darius Davon...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
DC News Now

Teenager arrested for armed carjacking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a 16-year-old teenager for committing an armed carjacking in the early hours of Wednesday. Police first responded to Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. for the carjacking. The victim, who was not injured, told police that two suspects held them at gunpoint in a parking lot and said […]
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Fort Belvoir residents say heat causing damage to homes, cars

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fort Belvoir residents are speaking out about the unsafe housing conditions on base. Families say their personal property is being destroyed by heat damage. The heat from the sun is reflecting off the windows of homes onto other houses and cars, causing noticeable...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
356K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy