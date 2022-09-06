ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Fashion Week kicks off with Proenza Schouler, Men's Day

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTLTC_0hkYu3h400

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - This year's New York Fashion Week will open with emerging designers from New York Men's Day and new collections from Proenza Schouler.

From Sept. 9 to Sept. 14 more than 140 designer showcases will take place in various locations around New York City.

The highlights this season include two Italian fashion houses.

"Fendi and Marni are coming to New York, which is super exciting. Fendi is doing a special 25th anniversary show to celebrate their baguette bag, and Marni's is bringing their spring/summer show... from Milan to New York," said fashion director Nora Milch at W Magazine.

Milch said fewer big luxury American brands are participating.

"They either have kind of moved to and started showing in Paris or they show off calendar. So, it's created a lot more room for excitement and energy around the younger brands, the younger designers."

One of the designers taking advantage of that shift is Stephanie Crowchild, an indigenous fashion designer from Tsuu T'ina First Nation who will make her debut at the Rise NYFW show on Friday.

Crowchild's brand, Eagletail Designs, specializes in custom-made jackets utilizing wool blankets from companies such as Hudson's Bay and Pendleton.

"I like to really replicate the way they wore their clothing back in, you know, like the 1800s to the early 1900s. And I just turn it into my own, like, modern, modern style," said Crowchild.

The designer started her business in 2020 after battling alcohol addiction, and used sewing as a form of healing.

Crowchild noted that many indigenous people had been killed by smallpox-infected blankets in colonial times.

"To utilize the blankets in the form that I do today is, you know, very powerful. And just that reminder, you know, that, yeah, that we're still here."

Tom Ford will close out the week of shows, after having to cancel last season because of COVID.

Reporting by Alicia Powell; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hypebae

Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only

It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade

As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

NYC’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of Fall 2022

Fall is around the corner and so is a whole new onslaught of restaurant openings. This preview includes plenty of spots worth clearing the calendar for these next few months, including Caleta in the East Village from Wildair alums, Lord’s in the West Village from the Dame duo, Masalawala in Park Slope from the unstoppable Unapologetic Foods team, and Tatiana, Kwame Onwuachi’s debut at Lincoln Center Plaza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Michelin Announces 30 New NYC Restaurants Up For Awards This Year

The Michelin Guide is out this week with another round of additions to its New York guide. The latest adds to the ongoing list were announced by the French tire maker on Tuesday morning. They consist of 30 restaurants across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Westchester County that are in the running for awards, set to be announced this year on October 6 at a ceremony at Hudson Yards fine dining restaurant Peak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Hudson, NY
City
Paris, NY
City
Pendleton, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
City
Milan, NY
therealdeal.com

Goldman Sachs buying $90M Brooklyn Heights apartments

Goldman Sachs’s real estate fund is back in New York with a deal to buy a rental building developed as part of Brooklyn Bridge Park for $90 million. The investment bank’s asset management arm is in contract to buy the 140-unit The Landing building from Robert Levine’s RAL Companies and China Vanke, The Real Deal has learned.
BROOKLYN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York flags will fly at half-staff for Queen Elizabeth II

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday. “Queen Elizabeth II was a force on the world stage for decades and an inspiring female leader who leaves a lasting legacy,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York joins the people of the United Kingdom and all those who are mourning in honoring her life, and we send our prayers to her family.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Extra Extra: They did it, they cancelled snow days in NYC

Because the Man is forcing kids to do remote learning on days when they should be frolicking in the snow, here are your end-of-day links: Burlington Coat Factory robbed, Josh Groban coming to Broadway, architects unionize, Burning Man traffic jam, Hunter Biden made-for-streaming movie, the long effort to eradicate rabies in raccoons, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
hotelnewsresource.com

Major Residential Developments and Remote Work Trends Lead to New Era for the Bronx - By Patricia Shih

The Bronxs distance from Manhattan and limited attractions have historically lacked appeal to people relocating to or within New York City. However, the availability of land, particularly along waterfront areas, and lower rent pricing have become catalysts for development over the last several years, bolstered by the popularity of the hybrid work model resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued gradual growth, coupled with increasing desirability, has created a resurgence for the Bronx.
BRONX, NY
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Houses#Milan Fashion Week#New York Men S Day#Italian#W Magazine#American#Tsuu T Ina First Nation#Hudson S Bay
WPXI

Labor Day 2022 in photos

Labor Day 2022 NEW YORK, US - SEPTEMBER 5: People wearing costumes take part in the Labor Day Parade, also known as West Indian Carnival, an annual celebration held on American Labor Day (the first Monday in September) in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, United States on September 5, 2022. The carnival attracts thousands of participants with colorful costumes accompanied with native music. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
TheBriefly

The "Monitors on Monitors on Monitors" Edition

Rain and humid throughout the day. • Photos: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. (Reece T. Williams, photos by Rashida Zagon for Gothamist) • Four misconceptions about congestion pricing. Do some people think this is a cash grab? Yeesh. (Stephen Nessen for Gothamist) • What the hell is happening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Engadget

Uber and Lyft ditch their mask requirement in New York

Uber and Lyft say riders and drivers in New York are no longer required to wear masks. "With NYC's updated mask guidance for transportation, masks are now optional in Lyft rides," a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget. "We're in the process of updating the app to reflect this." Uber informed users of the policy change by email.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

581K+
Followers
353K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy