NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts
It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious
Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News
Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Dak Prescott ‘Feels Great’ - So Why’d Cowboys Move QB to Injury List for Dallas vs. Bucs?
So does “discomfort” count as a Cowboys “injury” to the team’s most pivotal player?
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
ESPN
Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson confirms Seattle Seahawks tried to trade him before this year, says his skills not diminished
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With his return to Seattle in his first regular-season game with the Denver Broncos just days away, quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Thursday the Seahawks had actually tried to trade him before -- in 2018 -- and said he doesn't believe his skills have diminished as he heads into his 11th season.
ESPN
QB Josh Allen throws 3 TD passes as Buffalo Bills open season with 31-10 win at Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- All of the expectations in the world were on the Buffalo Bills' shoulders heading into the season-opening game against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. And when the lights were the brightest, the Bills delivered in a big way, making a statement to the rest of the league and coming away with a 31-10 win at SoFi Stadium despite first-half mistakes.
ESPN
Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade
SEATED NEXT TO his wife and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a luxury suite at Raymond James Stadium, Russell Wilson watched Super Bowl LV and stewed. To Wilson, who was in Tampa, Florida, to receive his Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the game was an unsettling reminder of what he wanted and didn't have, of where his career was after nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks as compared to the quarterbacks on the field before him. On one side, there was Tom Brady getting hit twice all night, winning his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 and doing it with a collection of marquee players, several of whom the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed at his request. On the other side, there was Patrick Mahomes throwing 49 times in a pass-happy Kansas City Chiefs offense that had helped him win an MVP.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially names deadline for initial contract extension talks
The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. It’s an important season for many, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fifth-year player is looking to bounce back after a rough end to the 2021 season, but there’s been plenty made about his contract situation.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll names his ideal QB and it’s not Russell Wilson, Geno Smith
After years of stability at the quarterback position, the Seattle Seahawks are in unfamiliar territory. They were long blessed by the presence of Chef Russell Wilson guiding their offense. After Wilson’s departure, though, Seattle’s QB situation is looking rough. Frankly speaking, a competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock is… less than ideal.
Peyton Manning explains why he wouldn't make a good coach
Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning doesn’t think he’d make a very good coach, recalling his disastrous experience calling plays for teammates during preseason games.
247Sports
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
