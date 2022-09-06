ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

New Rochelle PD: 2 catalytic converter thefts overnight follow nationwide trend

New Rochelle police say there were two catalytic converter thefts overnight and that another theft was attempted.

It was not immediately clear if there were any arrests or suspects taken into custody.

Catalytic converters have precious metals that have gone up in value over the past year – leading to a nationwide trend in thefts from vehicles.

They are part of a car's exhaust system that converts pollutants into less harmful gases. Your car will still run without one, but it's illegal to drive without one.

Vehicles without a catalytic converter will be noticeably louder, especially during acceleration.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of a theft should call police.

