Police: Sullivan County man threatened individual with a machete

A 29-year-old Sullivan County man was arrested for allegedly threatening someone with a machete on Sunday.

Village of Liberty Police say Brandon Luciano wielded the machete against another individual during an altercation on Main Street.

Officers responded to the scene after observing Luciano on the department's surveillance cameras.

Police took Luciano into custody after a brief struggle.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.