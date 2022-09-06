ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Police: Sullivan County man threatened individual with a machete

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MYVNT_0hkYtd9e00

A 29-year-old Sullivan County man was arrested for allegedly threatening someone with a machete on Sunday.

Village of Liberty Police say Brandon Luciano wielded the machete against another individual during an altercation on Main Street.

Officers responded to the scene after observing Luciano on the department's surveillance cameras.

Police took Luciano into custody after a brief struggle.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Man charged with concealing firearms in Pike County

GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning. State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machete#Village Of Liberty Police
News 12

State police ID victim in fatal Dutchess County crash

State police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in Dutchess County on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Camay Price, of Poughkeepsie. Police say Price was driving eastbound on State Route 44 near Brown Road in Pleasant Valley on Wednesday morning. They say he passed two...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
thephoto-news.com

Police blotters – Sept. 2, 2022

Amanda Jewell, 37, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 13. Cesar Perez Ramirez, 39, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 7.
HARRIMAN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man arrested as fugitive from justice

SAUGERTIES – A Village of Saugerties man is being held in the Ulster County Jail without bail pending extradition back to New Jersey on a fugitive from justice warrant. Christopher Rega, 31, was located staggering down Lamb Avenue at 1 p.m. on August 31 and a computer check determined he was wanted in Bergen County, New Jersey.
SAUGERTIES, NY
News 12

Alert Center: Beacon police search for woman seen taking packages

The City of Beacon Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to an incident from last week. They released photos of a woman who put packages sitting in a lobby of a building into her bag on Sept. 2. Investigators say they want to interview the...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bail reform results in 40% increase in warrants for Town of Newburgh Police

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – The criminal justice system is experiencing problems as a result of New York State’s bail reform laws that went into effect on January 1, 2020. The issuance of appearance tickets for crimes that were formerly eligible for bail has increased dramatically and the number of accused offenders that do not return to court has also risen.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman charged with setting house on fire

AIRMONT – A 51-year-old Airmont woman has been arrested and charged with arson and criminal mischief following an investigation into a fire that heavily damaged a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont. (Video of the fire can be viewed here.) The name of the accused woman was...
AIRMONT, NY
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy