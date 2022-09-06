ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Linda Mangano's attorneys request she remain out on bail while appealing conviction

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Attorneys for Linda Mangano pleaded with federal judges Tuesday that she remain out on bail while she appeals her conviction.

If the panel does not agree, Mangano will have to surrender on Friday and begin serving a 15-month sentence in Connecticut.

Linda Mangano and her husband, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, were sentenced in April for accepting money from an Oyster Bay businessman in exchange for preferential treatment.

They both were also sentenced for lying to the FBI to cover it up.

