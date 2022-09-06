Linda Mangano's attorneys request she remain out on bail while appealing conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s district attorney moved Wednesday to throw out nearly 400 convictions tied to 13 former police officers convicted of a variety of crimes committed while on duty. In a statement, prosecutor Eric Gonzalez said that though an investigation didn’t uncover specific instances of officers fabricating evidence, their conduct cast doubt on the testimony they gave to secure the convictions. “These former police officers were found to have committed serious misconduct that directly relates to their official job duties, calling into question the integrity of every arrest they have made,” Gonzalez said. “A thorough review by my Conviction Review Unit identified those cases in which their testimony was essential to proving guilt, and I will now move to dismiss those convictions as I no longer have confidence in the integrity of the evidence that underpinned them.” Forty-seven of the convictions were for felonies and 331 were for misdemeanors, mostly drug possession and traffic violations counts. More than 130 cases were tied to former officer Jerry Bowens, who was charged with supplying drugs to an informant and later shot and killed his ex-girlfriend while his criminal case was pending, according to Gonzalez.
