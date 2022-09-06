ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

An immaculate number: Pittsburgh Steelers to retire the No. 32

By Rian Bossler
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUiKT_0hkYscEi00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday the team will be retiring former player Franco Harris’ Number ’32.’

Steelers President Art Rooney II announced plans to retire the famed number during a halftime celebration on Dec. 24 when the team faces off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. The celebration will also mark 50 years since one of the most famous moments in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception.

“I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey. This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his ‘Immaculate Reception’ in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco’s remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24.”

Statement released by Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II


FRANCO HARRIS THROUGH THE YEARS:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2039jm_0hkYscEi00
    Steelers running back Franco Harris, named by The Associated Press for the second time this season as outstanding offensive player of the week, needs 258 yards rushing to become the most productive rookie rusher in pro football history. He is pictured in Pittsburgh, Nov. 29, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSzrm_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Franco Harris (32) pushes through a weight lifting routine as part of his training in Pitssburgh, Pa., Nov. 29, 1972. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNpFf_0hkYscEi00
    FILE – In this Dec. 23, 1972, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders’ Jimmy Warren as he runs 42-yards for a touchdown after catching a deflected pass during an AFC Divisional NFL football playoff game in Pittsburgh. Harris’ scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown _ forever known as the “Immaculate Reception” _ has been voted the greatest play in NFL history. A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MthTB_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers scores the winning touchdown on a 42-yard run in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 23, 1972. Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 13-7 lead with five seconds left in the game. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5BSn_0hkYscEi00
    FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1972, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle by Oakland Raiders’ Jimmy Warren on a 42-yard run to score the winning touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh. Harris’ “Immaculate Reception” came when a desperation pass to a teammate bounced off a Raiders defender. The touchdown gave Pittsburgh a 13-7 lead with five seconds left in the game. For every unplanned play that earns a name like the Immaculate Reception, there’s a gimmick cooked up by coaches to catch a defense by surprise. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115k2g_0hkYscEi00
    Steelers running back Franco Harris, of Mount Holly, N.J., named offensive rookie of the year by The Associated Press, packs a bag at his locker in Pittsburgh as he prepares for the Pro Bowl game in Dallas, Jan. 3, 1973. Harris, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards, is a graduate of Penn State. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lotwr_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steeler running back Franco Harris gives the thumbs up sign as he runs off the field into the locker room following Pittsburgh’s 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Dec. 16, 1974. Harris gained 79 yards on 17 carries to end the game with 1,006 yards rushing for the season. It was the second 1,000-plus yard season for Harris since he became a professional three years ago. (AP Photo/GRG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaA3a_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris (32) of the Pittsburgh Steelers finds a hole in the Raiders defense and speeds into the end zone for a touchdown in the final period of AFC championship game in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 29, 1974. The Steelers won, 24 to 13, and the right to meet the Minnesota Vikings in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1JaK_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris, left, and Lynn Swann of the Pittsburgh Steelers hug each other at the end of Sunday, Dec 29, 1974 AFC champioship game in Oakland, Calif, which the Steelers won 24 to 13. The victory sends the Steelers to the Super Bowl game where they’ll play against the Minnestota Vikings. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7fiR_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) breaks through the Baltimore Colts defense for a four yard gain and a first down during fourth quarter action in Pittsburgh Saturday, Dec. 27, 1975. Harris rushed for 153 yards on 26 attempts and helped his team to win a 28010 victory over the Colts. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOQcU_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers Franco Harris switches from cleats to tennis shoes for a final practice session in Pittsburgh before leaving for Miami’s Super Bowl X, Jan. 12, 1976. Freezing weather gripped Pittsburgh over the weekend and the world champion Steelers ran their plays at the University of Pittsburgh field house – indoors. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efSNq_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, left, picks a wood from a bag of golf clubs as he and quarterback Terry Bradshaw relax in Miami, Fla, Jan. 15, 1976. The Steelers are practicing to meet the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl X on Sunday. (AP Photo/Jim Kerlin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrdkt_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had to sit on the sidelines of the AFC Championship Game against the Raiders in Oakland on Sunday, Dec. 26, 1976 because of injuries, is escorted from the field by security police after the Raiders beat the Steelers 24-7 for a right to play in the Super Bowl in Pasadena. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUyuA_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris of the Steelers dances past Seattle Seahawks linerbacker Keith Butler (53) in first period action Sunday, Sept. 10, 1978 in Pittsburgh. Harris picked up five yards on the play. Harris is the eight leading rusher in NFL history. (AP Photo/RCG)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdae5_0hkYscEi00
    Steelers fullback Franco Harris held the ball in the air after scoring his second touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 21, 1977. Harris earlier scored on a 61yard dash that drew praise from Steelers coach Chuck Noll. Harris finished the day with 179 yards, his best as a pro, and Pittsburgh won 28-13. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SouYm_0hkYscEi00
    FILE – In this Dec. 3, 1978, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris (32),picks up 10 yards as he turns the corner as Houston Oilers’ Robert Brazile (52) makes a dive to latch on to Harris to make the stop, during an NFL football game in Houston. Brazile and Jerry Kramer have been picked as the senior finalists for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The seniors committee selected Brazile and Kramer on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIRif_0hkYscEi00
    FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2015, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw (12) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Franco Harris (32) during Super Bowl XIII NFL football game action against the Dallas Cowboys in Miami. Bradshaw, voted the game’s most valuable player, completed 17 of 30 passes for 318 yards, breaking Bart Starr’s record of 250 yards passing by halftime. (AP Photo/File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ZGkW_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers board chairman Art Rooney talks with Steelers running back Franco Harris in the Steelers lockerroom before the start of Super Bowl XIV Sunday Jan. 20, 1980. (AP Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242och_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris, #32, Pittsburgh Steelers shown in action against the New England Patriots, on Sept. 26, 1983. He moved into 2nd place on all time NFL. (AP Photo/Gene Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFId5_0hkYscEi00
    Seven newly inducted players to the Pro Football Hall of Fame stand together after ceremonies in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 4, 1990. From left to right are: Jack Lambert; Bob St. Clair; Tom Landry; Bob Griese; Ted Hendricks; Buck Buchanan and Franco Harris. (AP Photo/Jeff Glidden)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVqaV_0hkYscEi00
    Former NFL players Joe Montana, left, and Franco Harris, right, talk about past New Orleans Super Bowl MVP experiences Thursday Jan. 31, 2002 in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09GfOt_0hkYscEi00
    Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris enters the field prior to the Super Bowl XL football game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rjv9h_0hkYscEi00
    Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, left, shares a moment with former Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers running back, NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris before receiving a lifetime achievement award at the 70th annual Dapper Dan Dinner and Sports Auction Sunday, April 30, 2006, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hVdvi_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris celebrates after the Steelers’ 24-19 win over the New York Jets in the AFC Championship NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2011. The Steelers won 24-19 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aSvG_0hkYscEi00
    Hall of Fame running back, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris stands on the spot of the “Immaculate Reception” after a marker commemorating the 40th anniversary of the play was unveiled where Three Rivers Stadium once stood on the Northside of Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2012. It is the 40th anniversary of the play in which Harris caught a deflected Terry Bradshaw pass intended for Steelers running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua, and returned it 42 yards for a game winning touchdown against the Oakland Raiders. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23LMkE_0hkYscEi00
    Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris (32) points to fans as he walks off the field after a commemoration of the 40th anniversary of his Immaculate Reception against the Oakland Raiders on Dec 23, 1972, during half-time of an NFL football game between the Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec 23, 2012. The Bengals won 13-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfeYu_0hkYscEi00
    Former Pittsburgh Steelers Hall-of Fame running back Franco Harris greets members of the one time Pittsburgh Steelers cheerleaders, the Steelerettes, before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2013 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Former Pittsburgh Steelers pro football hall of fame running back Franco Harris takes part in festivities celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1974 Steelers, the first Steelers Super Bowl team before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bUaVK_0hkYscEi00
    Former NFL player Franco Harris presents the in memoriam tribute on stage at the 4th annual NFL Honors at the Phoenix Convention Center Symphony Hall on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2015. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JzW9J_0hkYscEi00
    Terry Bradshaw, left, and Franco Harris pose in the audience at the 5th annual NFL Honors at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016, in San Francisco. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for NFL/AP Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT8Sw_0hkYscEi00
    Franco Harris announces the Pittsburgh Steelers pick during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers

The 72-year-old will now join former Steelers Ernie Stautner (#70) and Joe Greene (#75) who’s jersey numbers have also been retired.

Harris, a graduate of Penn State, was drafted to the Steelers in 1972 as a fullback and his last season with the team was in 1982. During his 12-year career, he was apart of 4 Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after completing 158 rushing yards with a 9 yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings.

Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 1

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss Week 1. Coming out of a training camp that saw high energy, and a preseason of quarterbacks trying to claim the starting position, the Steelers will start Mitchell Trubisky as quarterback, a […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into […]
WESTFIELD, NY
YourErie

Gannon University, community remembers employee who died from shark attack

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was identified as a victim of a deadly shark attack. It happened in the Bahamas while she was vacationing with her family. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, was identified as the victim of a shark attack while on vacation with her family. Her friends and former colleagues are now sharing their condolences […]
ERIE, PA
FanSided

Steelers fans troll Mason Rudolph for QB depth chart ‘clerical error’

Mason Rudolph is the Steelers second string QB. Or is he? Steelers fans had an intense reaction to the team’s snafu depth chart release this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers built a lot of anticipation for the announcement of their starting quarterback this week. Kenny Pickett is a hometown favorite, as the rookie played his college career at Pitt. Mitchell Trubisky is the veteran and logical pick, who was given the job to lose heading into the preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
YourErie

Three car accident puts one woman in custody

A woman has been taken into custody following a three car accident that took place in the City of Erie. Calls for the crash went out before 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West 26th and Myrtle Streets. According to reports from the scene, three cars were involved in the crash. The driver […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Sunday night accident

A car vs motorcycle accident that took place in the City of Erie has now turned fatal. This accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot. The motorcyclist was identified as […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Bradshaw
Person
Robert Brazile
YourErie

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Man arrested by PSP after allegedly assaulting Tidioute woman

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Tidioute man was arrested on Sept. 4 after allegedly assaulting a woman in Triumph Township. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Daniel Cuttler, 58, allegedly was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of harassment after PSP troopers responded to a disturbance at a residence at […]
TIDIOUTE, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers to retire Franco Harris' number, mark 'Immaculate Reception'

The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire the No. 32 worn by running back Franco Harris in December to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the play known as the "Immaculate Reception." Harris will become just the third member of the legendary Steelers franchise -- the winner of six Super Bowls -- to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Pittsburgh#Nfl#Jets#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Immaculate Reception#The Associated Press
FanSided

Steelers: Mason Rudolph is done whining about his role

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was demoted to third string, is done complaining about his role with the team. It’s football time. Rudolph is and will continue to be a valued member of Pittsburgh’s football team, until he isn’t. The Steelers reportedly haven’t made much of an effort to trade him — viewing him as a safeguard in case Mitch Trubisky is injured — but still demoted him to third-string.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Injuries Troubling Steelers Receiving Corps

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Erie City Mission

Erie Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a woman outside the Erie City Mission. Jason Woodard, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and robbery. These charges come after Woodard stabbed a 34-year-old woman on the right side of her body. The incident took place shortly after 12:30 […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
TMZ.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Honoring Dwayne Haskins With No. 3 Helmet Stickers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season. The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy