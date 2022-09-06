An immaculate number: Pittsburgh Steelers to retire the No. 32

“I am thrilled we are going to honor Franco with this recognition by retiring his No. 32 jersey. This is the 50th anniversary of one of the most memorable plays in NFL history; one that changed the course of our success with his ‘Immaculate Reception’ in 1972. My Grandfather was once quoted as saying: ‘Before Franco got here, we didn’t win much, since he got here, we don’t lose.’ I think that sums it up pretty good. Franco’s impact on the franchise would be hard to overstate. That is why I think it is fitting and appropriate that we recognize Franco’s remarkable career by retiring his Number 32 at our game on December 24.”
The 72-year-old will now join former Steelers Ernie Stautner (#70) and Joe Greene (#75) who’s jersey numbers have also been retired.
Harris, a graduate of Penn State, was drafted to the Steelers in 1972 as a fullback and his last season with the team was in 1982. During his 12-year career, he was apart of 4 Super Bowl championships and was named MVP of Super Bowl IX after completing 158 rushing yards with a 9 yard touchdown run against the Minnesota Vikings.
Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2017.
Mason Rudolph is the Steelers second string QB. Or is he? Steelers fans had an intense reaction to the team’s snafu depth chart release this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers built a lot of anticipation for the announcement of their starting quarterback this week. Kenny Pickett is a hometown favorite, as the rookie played his college career at Pitt. Mitchell Trubisky is the veteran and logical pick, who was given the job to lose heading into the preseason.
The Steelers are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup in Cincinnati, but WR Diontae Johnson’s shoulder injury could be worrisome. He was limited in practice Wednesday, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and did not provide a concrete timeline for his return. If Johnson misses Week 1, QB Mitch...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire the No. 32 worn by running back Franco Harris in December to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the play known as the "Immaculate Reception." Harris will become just the third member of the legendary Steelers franchise -- the winner of six Super Bowls -- to...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, who was demoted to third string, is done complaining about his role with the team. It’s football time. Rudolph is and will continue to be a valued member of Pittsburgh’s football team, until he isn’t. The Steelers reportedly haven’t made much of an effort to trade him — viewing him as a safeguard in case Mitch Trubisky is injured — but still demoted him to third-string.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going into week one with some uncertainty in the receiving corps. They have three wide receivers listed at WR1, one of them being Diontae Johnson, who is battling an injury. Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III is also on the injury report and isn’t expected to be back in the near future. How will these injuries effect the week one matchup?
The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season. The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.
