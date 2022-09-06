Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three major projects are maturing on Columbia Canal seven years after a catastrophic flood breached it. More than 20 inches of rainfall over a 5-day period destroyed thousands of homes across the Midlands in October of 2015. The seismic event killed 19 people and threatened the tap water of 200,000 residents.
wach.com
'I worked very hard': More than three dozen graduate SC criminal justice academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy graduated its latest class of law enforcement officials Friday. This September class saw 41 graduates from all across the state. They trained for eight weeks at the academy in everything from firearms and defensive tactics, to DUI and de-escalation and crisis negotiation skills.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
wach.com
Midlands events remembering 9/11
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Organizations like the 9/11 Remembrance Foundations of South Carolina have been honoring fallen Military Service Members and first responders by raising funds for local projects and scholarships directly assisting them and their families and contributing to national foundation efforts. Below is a list of 9/11...
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Coroner and CPD provide update on skeletal remains investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner and the Columbia Police Department are providing an update on the investigation of a body discovered in 2020. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said skeletal remains were found at 750 S Beltline Blvd in Dec. of 2020. It is estimated the man had died in the summer and was not a victim of the 2015 floods. Rutherford said his cause of death is currently unknown.
WIS-TV
Richland County makes funds available to groups affected by COVID-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County officials are now accepting applications for federal funding for groups affected by COVID-19. Richland County received $16 million in emergency federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials are accepting applications and say the county will distribute the funds to help small...
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area school districts plagued by altercations, allegations, lack of transparency
COLUMBIA — Parents across Richland County have spent the better part of 2022 asking their school district officials where their money is going, why a sitting school board member was arrested and why they've struggled to retain teachers and administrators, but have received little to no answers. Alleged financial...
coladaily.com
Temporary housing cabins for the homeless coming to downtown Columbia
Officials with the City of Columbia held a press conference Tuesday to announce the launch of Rapid Shelter Columbia. The new concept is the first transitional housing project of its kind in the Midlands and will provide individual small pods for homeless community members. The temporary housing units will be...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“P” is for Peachtree Rock
“P” is for Peachtree Rock (Lexington County). Peachtree Rock is the namesake of a 305-acre South Carolina Nature Conservancy preserve located on the Sandhills of Lexington County, sixteen miles west of Columbia. The rock (an inverted triangle) was a highly eroded remnant of sandstone that was perched on a small, tapered base. Peachtree Rock and the surrounding sandstones were formed in a marine environment during the Middle Eocene epoch. The nature of the fossils found in the area give evidence that they were formed in shallow water near shore. By the Pleistocene epoch the sea levels had fallen, and the Peachtree Rock area was above water. In 2013 a hiker observed that Peachtree Rock had tumbled off its base and the decision was made to leave it lying on its side where it had fallen.
wach.com
skyWACH Weather Visit to Center for Knowledge in Richland 2
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight visited with 4th graders at Center for Knowledge and Center for Knowledge North in School District Richland 2 this week. Josh was able to show the students different weather tools, experiments and have a lot of fun, too!. Ashley Sample, one...
The Post and Courier
Lexington wrecker companies persuade town to raise towing fees 20 percent
LEXINGTON — Towing fees in the town will increase almost 20 percent for all tows called in by police, following requests by several towing companies. The Town of Lexington Council voted unanimously in a Sept. 6 meeting to increase fees from $160 to $190 when police call in a towing company to clear a car after a wreck. The increase aligns Lexington's fee with other towns and counties in the area, Councilmember Todd Carnes said.
abccolumbia.com
Weekly claims for unemployment benefits fall again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The latest numbers from the Labor Department show first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by six thousand last week. That is the lowest it’s been in more than three months and lower than economists expected. Even with recent layoffs in technology and retail– there are still...
Company selected for Railroad Corner redevelopment project in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The City of Orangeburg has selected the Orangeburg University District Partners as the developer for its Railroad Corner redevelopment project. “We look forward of working with all of you as well as the citizens of the city of Orangeburg, the business community of the city of Orangeburg, and the two HBCU’s to yield a fantastic, great project," said partner Bob Jenkins.
Providing jobs to formerly incarcerated men: how Turn90 works as a business and nonprofit
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Turn90 gives a second chance to formerly incarcerated men by hiring them out of prison. It also provides daily cognitive behavioral classes, case management and future job placement. It's a social enterprise, meaning a business with a social mission. The screen printing company sells merchandise. All...
2 South Carolina detention center officers fired, charged
Two Laurens County Detention Center officers were arrested Thursday after they were accused of assaulting an inmate.
Arrest made in August Broad River Road murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A 23-year-old man is in jail following a shooting that left another man dead just weeks earlier outside of Columbia. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that Taquarie Weathers had been taken into custody on Sept. 2 as a suspect in a shooting death that occurred on Aug. 20 at 3315 Broad River Rd. The address is that of the Widewater Square shopping center near St. Andrews Road.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
wach.com
West Nile Virus outbreak reported in Richland County, DHEC reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia has reported human transmission of the West Nile Virus in Columbia. According to the Departmennt of Heath and Environmental Control, there is a significant increase in the detection of West Nile Virus in Richland County and is alerting residents because of the multiple confirmed birds, mosquitoes, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
