ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system. The state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

REU asks locals to conserve power during a Flex Alert

REDDING, Calif. — With the continuation of the flex alert for California, consumers are asked to conserve energy throughout the day and night through the new peak hours of usage: between 3 and 9 p.m. KRCR's Tyler Van Dyke spoke with Redding Electric and Utility (REU) to see how...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy