NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta high school receives $10,000 racial equity grant from theatrical foundation
The Educational Theatre Foundation has picked Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta for the second-year pilot phase of its Pathway program, designed to enhance racial equity via the stage. The school will receive a $10,000 grant as part of its work with Pathway. The initiative “pairs students in communities of color with industry professionals while performing works that encourage dialogue around racial equity,” Playbill reported.
Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers
Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Pianos For Peace’ playing all over Atlanta
A public art installation of colorful pianos hand-painted by local and international artists is popping up all over Atlanta. Pianos For Peace can be seen, heard, and played in high-traffic places such as the BeltLine, Piedmont Park, the Georgia State University campus, various MARTA stations and other “unexpected locations,” says organizer Malek Jandali. He calls the project the “largest symphony for peace” in the city. “It’s about bringing unity back to the community through the arts, through the magic of music.” The pianos, all 50 of them, will be removed at the end of September and donated to local schools, nursing homes, health facilities, community centers, and underserved communities. Details: cbs46.com.
NEWS BRIEF: Old house built by civil rights activist saved from ruin
A five-bedroom Victorian residence in Atlanta built around 1900 by civil rights activist Luther Judson Price is getting a new lease on life after an extensive renovation that was filmed for the PBS show This Old House. The two-story structure was abandoned decades ago and was in danger of collapsing, but was acquired in recent years by a local couple, Kysha and Johnathan Hehn, who saw its historical value and set about restoring the place. Their renovation will be shown in eight episodes scheduled to begin on Sep. 29.
