A public art installation of colorful pianos hand-painted by local and international artists is popping up all over Atlanta. Pianos For Peace can be seen, heard, and played in high-traffic places such as the BeltLine, Piedmont Park, the Georgia State University campus, various MARTA stations and other “unexpected locations,” says organizer Malek Jandali. He calls the project the “largest symphony for peace” in the city. “It’s about bringing unity back to the community through the arts, through the magic of music.” The pianos, all 50 of them, will be removed at the end of September and donated to local schools, nursing homes, health facilities, community centers, and underserved communities. Details: cbs46.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO