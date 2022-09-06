ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta high school receives $10,000 racial equity grant from theatrical foundation

The Educational Theatre Foundation has picked Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta for the second-year pilot phase of its Pathway program, designed to enhance racial equity via the stage. The school will receive a $10,000 grant as part of its work with Pathway. The initiative “pairs students in communities of color with industry professionals while performing works that encourage dialogue around racial equity,” Playbill reported.
ATLANTA, GA
nationalblackguide.com

Atlanta Area Teacher Turned Millionaire Helping Black Authors Become 6-Figure Storytellers

Jasmine Womack, an Atlanta-area mom and former middle school teacher, has earned over a million dollars on a single platform by coaching and selling books. Recognized by digital content creation tech company Kajabi, she’s now holding in-person intensives to show others how to do the same so that they can share their skills and earn thousands as self-published authors.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Pianos For Peace’ playing all over Atlanta

A public art installation of colorful pianos hand-painted by local and international artists is popping up all over Atlanta. Pianos For Peace can be seen, heard, and played in high-traffic places such as the BeltLine, Piedmont Park, the Georgia State University campus, various MARTA stations and other “unexpected locations,” says organizer Malek Jandali. He calls the project the “largest symphony for peace” in the city. “It’s about bringing unity back to the community through the arts, through the magic of music.” The pianos, all 50 of them, will be removed at the end of September and donated to local schools, nursing homes, health facilities, community centers, and underserved communities. Details: cbs46.com.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Old house built by civil rights activist saved from ruin

A five-bedroom Victorian residence in Atlanta built around 1900 by civil rights activist Luther Judson Price is getting a new lease on life after an extensive renovation that was filmed for the PBS show This Old House. The two-story structure was abandoned decades ago and was in danger of collapsing, but was acquired in recent years by a local couple, Kysha and Johnathan Hehn, who saw its historical value and set about restoring the place. Their renovation will be shown in eight episodes scheduled to begin on Sep. 29.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Cds#Emory University#Classical Music#The Woodruff Library
CBS 46

Georgia Renaissance Festival announces haunted house event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Renaissance Festival and 13 Stories Haunted House have announced The Village, their new haunted house for the Halloween season. The house will be open 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The experience consists of two sections: The...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
cobbcountycourier.com

Free activities for seniors 55+ at the North Georgia State Fair

Cobb Senior Services announced on its website that special events for seniors 55 years and older will be held on Friday September 23 at the North Georgia State Fair in Jim Miller Park. The following schedule of events was posted by Cobb County Senior Services:. Adults age 55+ are invited...
MARIETTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

ATL BREWS: And 'The Beat Goes On'

Saturday, Sept. 10, starting at noon, come out to the Monkey Wrench Brewing Art Market in Suwanee! Enjoy food from Super Taco Food Truck, live music, delicious beer and art from over 20 local artists. Check out our Monkey Wrench Brewing podcast!. StillFire Brewing, also in Suwanee, is having a...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

$8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses

More than 420 grants, totaling $8.2 million will be delivered to Atlanta’s small businesses through the Resurgence Grant Fund. “While the city of Atlanta continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic, many of our small businesses owners and nonprofits need capital to continue to grow and serve their communities,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, […] The post $8.2M in grant funding to assist Atlanta’s small businesses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy