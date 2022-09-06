Patrick Beverley excited to play with Russell Westbrook

Jovan Buha: Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point.

Swanson: Russell Westbrook has warm welcome for Patrick Beverley, but will unlikely duo lift the Lakers? ocregister.com/2022/09/06/swa… – 9:55 PM

‘Lakers Talk’ starts tonight at 7p…

–@Patrick Beverley brings some excitement to the upcoming season…Will air full interview

-Have to respect Russ showing up to presser

-Darvin Ham on if Pat Bev & Russ will start together

Guest: @Jovan Buha from @The Athletic

@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:15 PM

Russell Westbrook didn’t just show support while attending Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. He was already giving his one-time rival an assist to help him look good as the two point guards prepare to play together espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:46 PM

Russ and Pat Bev at the press conference pic.twitter.com/9Epx8JhZwT – 5:09 PM

Beverley: “What I can add is a willingness to be prepared every day. I’m a very detailed man. Preparation is really big for me … Willingness to be at practice on time, willingness to compete every day, willingness to win a lot of games and potentially go to the playoffs.” – 4:28 PM

With training camp less than three weeks away, Darvin Ham was asked what he thought of coaching Russell Westbrook.

Ham called Westbrook a “salt of the earth” guy and added, “I want to help him get that championship ring….I love him and I can’t wait to coach him.” – 4:20 PM

Beverley said that he feels “amazing” physically right now, like he’s 19.

Going into his age 34 season, Beverley played 58 games last year, and has averaged 52.6 games per season. His ability to stay on the court in 2022-23 will be key. – 4:15 PM

Pat Bev on why he thinks he and Russ will work — and life in L.A. as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/JWVtHwJ4TO – 4:14 PM

Darvin Ham says everything has been clear between himself and Russell Westbrook. He says Westbrook has been in the gym putting in the work and he says he loves Russ. He says he will take “20” guys like Russ and Pat Bev on his team. – 4:14 PM

Ham welcomes the accountability that Beverley brings, but said that doesn’t lesson what he and everyone else need to bring: “What needs to be done is going to be done. What needs to be said is going to be said.” – 4:11 PM

Darvin Ham says defense will be a major key when asked if he can envision starting Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together. Ham mentioned Kendrick Nunn impressing in offseason workouts so far. – 4:09 PM

Ham said that Westbrook and Beverley could definitely start together “If they play defense.” But nothing has been decided yet. He cited good workouts of late from Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves, and said there will be real competition for jobs. – 4:08 PM

Darvin Ham on if Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley can start together: “If they play defense. If they play defense. Definitely.” – 4:08 PM

Patrick Beverley says the Lakers will be a “matchup” problem all over but that the Lakers have to get to the playoffs to take advantage of those matchups. – 4:08 PM

More Beverley on playing with Westbrook: “I haven’t had an explosive guard like Russ to play with defensively and offensively.”

He also said they attack different areas on the court, i.e. Beverley likes corner 3s from the right side and Russ likes posting up on the left. – 4:08 PM

Ham said Beverley will say what’s needed to be said to the big guns and the young guys. Accountability he brings is key. – 4:07 PM

Darvin Ham says he absolutely believes Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will work beautifully and Ham loves adding Pat Bev’s attitude and personality. – 4:06 PM

Patrick Beverley summarizing his outlook: “I just like to win.” – 4:05 PM

Patrick Beverley believes he and Russell Westbrook will be a backcourt to be reckoned with. He says he’s long wanted to play with Russ. Pat Bev was sweating from a workout during his presser and Russ tossed him a towel. Pat called it the “first dime” of the season from Russ. – 4:05 PM

Darvin Ham says Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley will work together “fabulously.” He thinks they complement each other well and wouldn’t want to be an opposing backcourt facing them. – 4:05 PM

Darvin Ham on Patrick Beverley: “I think he’s going to be a lovely addition to our ball club and a great tone setter … you heard him mention the grit, the grind, just being a dog out there.” – 4:03 PM

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh – 4:03 PM

Beverley said he was “super excited” to be a teammate of Russell Westbrook.

Said he admired Westbrook’s grit on the court and thinks they can play off each other well on the court.

Westbrook, btw, is here in attendance at Beverley’s introductory press conference. – 3:59 PM

Is Pat Beverley the type of player you hate playing against but love having on your team?

“I don’t know. I haven’t been my teammate,” he said at his introductory press conference. “I gusss that’s what people say. If you’ve been around me, you know I’m all about winning.” – 3:55 PM

Patrick Beverley on going from playing for the Clippers to the Lakers: “Very different. Night and day. Walking around the city, you almost get a different respect.” – 3:54 PM

Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham have come in to watch and listen to Patrick Beverley’s introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/TKioCFVoPO – 3:51 PM

Patrick Beverley is now addressing the media pic.twitter.com/Hg2GmoqjYM – 3:51 PM

Russell Westbrook is here inside the Lakers facility as reporters wait in another room for the Patrick Beverley press conference to start. – 3:31 PM

Waiting for Pat Bev’s official introduction as a Laker. FWIW to you, his teammate Russell Westbrook is in the building today too. pic.twitter.com/Ui3UMDpFT1 – 3:31 PM

Patrick Beverley and Darvin Ham will be addressing the media in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/JQ2pRmawOG – 2:24 PM

A year ago, the Lakers wouldn’t include Talen Horton-Tucker in a deal to get Kyle Lowry. This year, he got traded for Patrick Beverley. Why the change? And what did the Utah Jazz see in THT to warrant making him a part of their rebuild? sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 9:37 AM

Westbrook reportedly to attend LeBron-run preseason mini-camp, be with Lakers to open camp nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/05/wes… – 8:35 PM

New Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he won’t be afraid to start both point guards together if that helps improve the team. “If they play defense,” Ham said. “We’ve got a while. That’s still a ways off, but definitely. People get caught up in the starting lineups a lot, but you look at who is finishing games. Those starters, they’re out there to set that tone for the entire team throughout the game.” -via ESPN / September 6, 2022

Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook didn’t just watch Patrick Beverley’s press conference from the side. He made sure Pat Bev looked good, tossing him a towel to wipe his sweat from working out. Pat Bev: “First dime of the year.” Russ laughed. The Lakers point guards on the same page so far. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / September 6, 2022

Jovan Buha: Darvin Ham on his buy-in from Russell Westbrook: “Everything has been clear and up front between him and I. He’s been a pleasure. … He’s been that since Day 1. … The communication has been great both ways. … I can wait to succeed with him.” -via Twitter @jovanbuha / September 6, 2022