WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues. Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Suspect escapes after shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ restaurant

A restaurant belonging to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was the scene of a shooting late Wednesday night, according to a police report. Investigators say two employees at Blaze Steak & Seafood on Cascade Road got into a fight and one ended up with a bullet wound. The shooter fled the scene. Police are appealing for help in his or her apprehension. The names of the suspect and the victim have yet to be released. Details: fox5atlanta.com.
nowhabersham.com

Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case

Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CBS 46

Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
CBS 46

1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Old house built by civil rights activist saved from ruin

A five-bedroom Victorian residence in Atlanta built around 1900 by civil rights activist Luther Judson Price is getting a new lease on life after an extensive renovation that was filmed for the PBS show This Old House. The two-story structure was abandoned decades ago and was in danger of collapsing, but was acquired in recent years by a local couple, Kysha and Johnathan Hehn, who saw its historical value and set about restoring the place. Their renovation will be shown in eight episodes scheduled to begin on Sep. 29.
