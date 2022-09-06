A restaurant belonging to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was the scene of a shooting late Wednesday night, according to a police report. Investigators say two employees at Blaze Steak & Seafood on Cascade Road got into a fight and one ended up with a bullet wound. The shooter fled the scene. Police are appealing for help in his or her apprehension. The names of the suspect and the victim have yet to be released. Details: fox5atlanta.com.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO