Man shoots robber, returns backpack of drugs to owner, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man they say shot a would-be robber and returned the backpack of drugs to its owner. Officers say they were patrolling near a Greyhound station on Peachtree Street Wednesday morning when they heard several shots fired. A witness told police they saw...
Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues. Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was...
Atlanta Popeyes employees call cops on woman ordering food for homeless man
ATLANTA — Late one night, while completing her DoorDash delivery, Georgia State student Jo Ortega noticed a man standing near the drive-thru at the Popeyes on Ponce de Leon and Boulevard. He was homeless and, according to Ortega, appeared to be hungry. When she tried to order food for...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Suspect escapes after shooting at ‘Real Housewives’ restaurant
A restaurant belonging to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was the scene of a shooting late Wednesday night, according to a police report. Investigators say two employees at Blaze Steak & Seafood on Cascade Road got into a fight and one ended up with a bullet wound. The shooter fled the scene. Police are appealing for help in his or her apprehension. The names of the suspect and the victim have yet to be released. Details: fox5atlanta.com.
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta couple arrested for leaving infant home alone while making deliveries, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta couple was arrested for leaving their baby home alone. According to warrants, when Matthew Stander and Grace Bowes, were pulled over by officers last week near Cobb Parkway and Kennesaw Due West Road. They told officers they had to get home to their infant son.
Snellville police searching for man accused of stealing from Atlanta church
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville police say they are looking for a man who broke into a local church on Tuesday. Officials say the break-in occurred at 3:40 p.m. when a man approached a local church and threw two bricks at the windows of the church, causing them to shatter.
Photos released of suspects accused of shooting guard in Old Fourth Ward
A security guard was shot Thursday morning outside an Old Fourth Ward apartment building after confronting a group of people breaking into cars, police said.
CBS 46
Man shot several times outside DeKalb County restaurant, shooters on the run
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dekalb County Police need your help to locate three individuals seen running through a restaurant parking lot with assault rifles and shooting another man several times. William Rudder lives in the area and is troubled by what happened outside the Halal Pizza and & Café in...
DeKalb police release video of 3 gunmen accused of shooting, killing man picking up food order
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released new video of the suspects in a shooting that left a man in his 20s dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The shooting happened Aug. 28 outside of the Halal Pizza and Cafe on Indian...
fox40jackson.com
Police called on Georgia college student trying to buy homeless man food: ‘I thought I was gonna get arrested’
A woman attempting to purchase food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta, Georgia, had the police called on her. Jo Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was picking up an order for DoorDash at the Popeyes location last month when she saw a man who seemed hungry.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner. The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection. Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report...
Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail. Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.
“Kia Boyz” viral trend leading to car thefts across the country now hitting metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A viral social media trend that’s leading to a rash of car thefts across the country is now hitting Metro Atlanta. Atlanta Police tell Channel 2 Action News that they’ve made several arrests of thieves accused of stealing Kias and Hyundais. Police said the thieves believe they’re easier to steal.
Metro police warning neighbors of growing phone scams targeting people of all ages
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office say that anyone can be a target for cyber scams in this day and age. “We’ve heard stories where they’ll pull up Google Earth and pull up your home,” Marietta Police Department public information officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
“Not there to raise your children:” Police issue strong message for parents after brawl at mall
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A brawl between teens at a metro Atlanta mall prompted a stern message to parents from a local police department. Douglasville police responded to the Arbor Place Mall and Regal movie theater over the weekend. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the department cleared up rumors...
nowhabersham.com
Cleveland police arrest 3 suspects in Walmart shoplifting case
Three shoplifting suspects remain jailed in White County after allegedly fleeing with merchandise from the Cleveland Walmart. Following the alleged incident on Saturday, police found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of Woodlawn Avenue. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker says the vehicle had items in it that appeared to be from the store.
CBS 46
Rapper Stay Solid Rocky arrested in Atlanta for shooting at funeral service
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A rapper from Richmond, Virginia, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Darak Figueroa, who goes by the stage name of Stay Solid Rocky, is charged with shooting within the New Life Outreach Church in Chesterfield, Virginia, on Aug. 27 at the end of a funeral service.
Woman arrested, caught sneaking tobacco into DeKalb jail, officials say
A woman was arrested Sunday after she was caught trying to sneak contraband into the DeKalb County Jail, authorities sai...
CBS 46
1 shot, 1 injured at Atlanta bus station, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot early Wednesday morning at the Greyhound bus station in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Police say one person was shot in the groin area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man at the scene was pistol-whipped. Officers detained that man after finding a large quantity of drugs on him.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Old house built by civil rights activist saved from ruin
A five-bedroom Victorian residence in Atlanta built around 1900 by civil rights activist Luther Judson Price is getting a new lease on life after an extensive renovation that was filmed for the PBS show This Old House. The two-story structure was abandoned decades ago and was in danger of collapsing, but was acquired in recent years by a local couple, Kysha and Johnathan Hehn, who saw its historical value and set about restoring the place. Their renovation will be shown in eight episodes scheduled to begin on Sep. 29.
