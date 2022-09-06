ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Alabama and Ohio State still have best College Football Playoff chances, but Baylor’s now in the mix

By Michelle R. Martinelli
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR969_0hkYr6Ec00

Week 0 and Week 1 of the 2022 college football season delivered fun upsets, some tremendous scoring madness (and the exact opposite) and just general chaos. College football is officially back and nearly in midseason form already.

However, we’re still about two months away from the first College Football Playoff rankings and about three away from the playoff committee making its selections for what’s still a four-team playoff, for now.

That means the teams with the best chances to make the playoff, according to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor and FPI, include many of the regulars we’ve seen before. In fact, after everyone’s season openers, the teams with the top-4 chances to make it are the same — but they’re in a slightly different order now.

So going into Week 2, here’s a look at the top-10 teams with the best chances to make the College Football Playoff, along with their chances of advancing to the title game and winning it all, according to ESPN’s Playoff Predictor, as of Tuesday. The Playoff Predictor utilizes an algorithm that factors in the same considerations as the selection committee, such as strength of record, number of losses and conference championships (or independent status), along with the FPI.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Playoff: 83.7 percent
  • National championship game: 57.3 percent
  • Win championship: 35.2 percent

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Playoff: 80.3 percent
  • National championship game: 44.2 percent
  • Win championship: 22.0 percent

3. Georgia Bulldogs

  • Playoff: 76.8 percent
  • National championship game: 47.3 percent
  • Win championship: 25.6 percent

4. Clemson Tigers

  • Playoff: 61.5 percent
  • National championship game: 25.3 percent
  • Win championship: 10.3 percent

Between the preseason and Week 2, Alabama leaped over Ohio State to claim the top spot after the Crimson Tide’s dominating 55-0 shut out against Utah State. Their percentages in all three categories got a boost this week, up from 79.7 percent chance to make the playoff, 52.2 percent to make the title game and 30.1 percent to win it all. Safe to say Alabama’s chances have been pretty solid all around, but now, it’s at the top.

Despite some early struggles, Ohio State came out on top in it’s hyped matchup against Notre Dame in Week 1, winning 21-10. But the Buckeyes’ playoff chances dipped a tad this week down from 83.1 percent, while their chances of making the national championship game followed suit from 49.8 percent and 27.3 percent, respectively. Still, they remain a playoff frontrunner for sure.

Georgia’s and Clemson’s playoff, title game and national championship chances largely remained about the same after both teams won in Week 1 – albeit in very different fashions. But the Tigers’ chances to make the playoffs actually saw a slight bump, up from 58.2 percent in the preseason, while the Bulldogs’ also increased by just 1.6 percent.

Here’s a look at the rest of the teams with the top-10 best College Football Playoff chances

The only team previously among the those with the top-10 best playoff chances no longer on this list is Utah, which lost to Florida in Week 1. Replacing Utah, although not in the same spot, is Baylor, which now has a 9 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff after beating Albany, 69-10, in Week 1. But that could change for the Bears next week, depending on how the BYU road game goes Saturday.

5. Michigan Wolverines

  • Playoff: 24.8 percent
  • National championship game: 7.6 percent
  • Win championship: 2.2 percent

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Playoff: 17.7 percent
  • National championship game: 5.2 percent
  • Win championship: 1.5 percent

7. Texas Longhorns

  • Playoff: 10.9 percent
  • National championship game: 3.1 percent
  • Win championship: 0.8 percent

8. Miami Hurricanes

  • Playoff: 9.4 percent
  • National championship game: 2.4 percent
  • Win championship: 0.6 percent

9. Baylor Bears

  • Playoff: 9.0 percent
  • National championship game: 2.3 percent
  • Win championship: 0.6 percent

10. Oklahoma Sooners

  • Playoff: 5.7 percent
  • National championship game: 1.3 percent
  • Win championship: 0.4 percent

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

The loss to Georgia Southern in Lincoln on Saturday proved to be the doomsayer for Scott Frost. Nebraska fired its head football coach on Sunday, as the team heads into a game at home against Oklahoma on Sept. 17. Mickey Joseph takes over as interim head coach. Frost came to...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska fires former Oregon OC Scott Frost after horrendous start

Sometimes you can’t come home again. After an embarrassing loss to Georgia Southern at home, Nebraska informed head coach and former Oregon Duck offensive coordinator Scott Frost that his services will no longer be required. This was to be expected after the Cornhuskers dropped the opener to Northwestern after some questionable coaching decisions and then the Cornhuskers had to surge in the second half to defeat North Dakota. But the straw that broke the camel’s back was a 45-42 loss to the Eagles last night in Lincoln. Frost’s five-year tenure ended with a 16-31 mark. His career has been a rollercoaster to say the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska wanted Scott Frost gone so bad they paid him an extra $7.5 million to fire him before October

Only three weeks into the college football season we have our first major shakeup at a Power 5 school. Scott Frost has been unceremoniously fired by Nebraska after a 1-2 start to the season. The school’s former National Championship-winning quarterback just couldn’t turn around the program in his first four years back in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for it to become obvious that Hawaii was overmatched by the Michigan Wolverines. The No. 4 team in the country was taking on one of the worst teams at the FBS-level, and it showed very quickly, as Michigan jumped out to a commanding lead. The game eventually slowed as the Wolverines put in reserves, down far beyond the two-deep, and Hawaii managed to get on the board as a result. Still, it was a 56-10 win for the maize and blue, and perhaps even more exciting was that it appears that Michigan has a new starting quarterback.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Espn#Playoff Predictor#Fpi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon doesn’t move in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll

Although there were several upsets from around the country, the Oregon Ducks football team stayed at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll that came out Sunday morning. Some thought there might be a reshuffling of the top spots in the poll as Georgia, who dismantled Oregon in Week 1 and defeated Samford 33-0 last night, would move up to the top spot, but Alabama held on, just as it did at Texas. Ohio State remains at No. 3 USC jumped up four spots all the way to No. 8 after the Trojans defeated Stanford 41-28 in Palo Alto, Calif. The Trojans are already looking like the Pac-12 best chance of getting into the College Football Playoff, but there’s still a ton of season left to play. Utah stayed at No. 15. But the big jump occurred in Provo, Utah where BYU surged 11 spots in the poll to No. 14 after its double-overtime win over Baylor. The Cougars visit Autzen Stadium in what is suddenly a huge game for both teams. List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington State rises after program-altering victory
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson remains steady in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

With Week 2 officially in the rearview and another Clemson win in the books, its that time of the week again for USA TODAY’s weekly top 25 Coaches Poll, which is released following each week of competition. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was the star of the show for the Tigers on Saturday, completing 21-for-27 passes against the Paladins for 231 yards along with 36 yards rushing. The starter connected with ten different receivers in the victory, five of which recorded at least three receptions each. Clemson came into this week slated in the fourth spot and will retain that fourth spot within the...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 2: Two surprising losses headline Saturday's slate

Several things have changed since we released our power rankings after Week 1. Some teams surprised the league while others continued to shine bright. Kentucky, Tennessee, and Mississippi State played better than most expected. On the other hand, programs like Florida, Texas A&M and South Carolina struggled against their opponents, resulting in losses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy