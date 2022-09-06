Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
baylorlariat.com
Lariat TV News: Busting on-campus rumors, Penland’s ‘Dirty Third’ and traveling the new Big 12
We’re diving into Penland residence hall this week, first busting a rumor about on-campus residency, then showing you just one reason the third floor has earned it’s name “the Dirty Third.”. With the anniversary of 9/11 coming up, the bells of Patt Neff hall are playing their...
baylorlariat.com
Bear witness to history: New Texas Collection exhibit highlights Baylor mascots
The Texas Collection, located in Carroll Library, is home to “Becoming the Bears: A Snapshot into Baylor’s Mascots” until the end of this semester. Students, faculty and visitors can travel through time with the bear mascots through photographs, memorabilia and visual aids. As viewers enter through the...
baylorlariat.com
A new home at Baylor: XC transfers embrace culture, coaches, team
“I get up at 5 a.m., and I’m excited to wake up at 5 a.m.,” junior runner Jackie Addy said. “Last cross country season [at the University of Florida], waking up at 5 a.m., I was dreading it.”. It wasn’t an easy decision to enter the transfer...
baylorlariat.com
Inner-team competition is key to success for Baylor men’s golf
Another season of Baylor men’s golf is ready to tee off in Minneapolis, Minn., and with rising talent on the roster, the team may find its footing through inner-team competition. Senior Johnny Keefer said after a rough previous season, he hopes the team will start a new year strong,...
baylorlariat.com
From student to director of space planning, interior design
Originally from South Korea, Julie Helton graduated from Baylor in 1991 with an interior design degree. In 2015, she returned to Baylor’s campus, where she now serves as director of space planning and interior design. Helton worked for several architectural firms for almost 25 years before returning to Baylor....
KWTX
‘It’s always going to be the Gospel Train:’ Central Texas community mourns loss of Sunday morning radio show host
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Central Texas Sunday radio show broadcaster of “The Gospel Train” died Tuesday, but his legacy of spreading hope to the community lives on as he passed his show down to his son. Joe Montgomery began his Sunday broadcast in 1963. His show was...
Holmes return for Baylor has some Bears 'at loss for words'
When Gavin Holmes weaved through the defense past would-be tacklers and broke free for the end zone on a punt return in the season opener, his Baylor teammates couldn’t contain their excitement. More than the 72-yard touchdown return, this celebration was about the sixth-year player who scored it. Holmes missed all of the Bears’ Big 12 championship season last year because of a broken right foot, and that was after being limited to one game and missing their other conference title game during a two-season span when he twice tore the ACL in his left knee. “He scored, and...
baylorlariat.com
No. 15 Baylor volleyball sweeps Colorado State in home opener
Hitting home for the first time this season, No. 15 Baylor volleyball (4-2) swept Colorado State University (4-3) Thursday evening at the Ferrell Center in the first of three matches in the Baylor Invitational. “Both weekends, we were a little slow in the first sets of both,” Head Coach Ryan...
baylorlariat.com
Student organization, Table Talk, pulls up a chair to tough conversations
Every Tuesday night, the second floor of the Bill Daniel Student Center is alive with conversation. Table Talk, a student organization founded in 2021 by College Station junior Kylie Vernon and Katy junior Libby Carroll, hosts a wide range of hot topics for debate — always nuanced, always sure to bring spirited opinions.
baylorlariat.com
Nutrition club teaches Waco children importance of healthy eating
Nutrition Outreach Waco, a student organization volunteering with Waco after-school programs, dedicates its services to children by creating lesson plans on nutrition habits and supplying healthy snacks to them for the week. According to its Connect page, the organization currently volunteers at Highland Baptist Church’s “Wisdom and Instruction from the...
baylorlariat.com
No. 15 VB excited for home opener, first of eight-game homestand
After kicking off the season with five straight matches on the road, No. 15 Baylor volleyball will have its home opener against Colorado State University at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the Ferrell Center. This will be the first of eight consecutive home matches for the Bears (3-2). “It’s really...
baylorlariat.com
Sports Take: Is the 12-team College Football Playoff a good thing?
Baylor Lariat sports writers break down their opinions on the new playoff format, as announced on Sept. 2. After news broke about the College Football Playoff being expanded to 12 teams on Sept. 2, members of the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk and LTVN gave their thoughts on the big change.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
baylorlariat.com
Student Spotlight: Student band ‘Sunnn’ shines in Waco
Just after sunset under strings of warm yellow light, each of the four students who make up the classic rock-revivalist band, Sunnn, is comfortable and laid back at Common Grounds on Eighth Street. They’re perched on the wooden benches, gathering around a picnic table, ready to talk music. Sunnn...
baylorlariat.com
Bears Autism Spectrum Society begins first year officially chartered at Baylor
Developing campus-wide awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is one of the major goals of the newly founded Bears Autism Spectrum Society (BASS). Thousand Oaks, Calif., senior and BASS vice president Megan Mosquera said she founded the organization along with Houston senior and BASS president Jade Van Wyk. The club was officially chartered in May 2022.
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
KWTX
Area runners talk safety in the wake of Baylor grad’s kidnapping and murder
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Tennessee on Tuesday confirmed a body found Monday evening was Eliza Fletcher, 34, killed after she was forced into an SUV while out on a run; her death has women in Waco talking about ways they try to keep themselves safe while running. “I...
fox44news.com
AdventHealth Central Texas launching CLIP program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – AdventHealth Central Texas, in a partnership with Central Texas College, is beginning a new program they say is the “first-of-its-kind.”. The CLIP, or Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program, kicks off on Monday, September 12. AdventHealth says the program consists of interactive classes which provide participants with the information to make long-term decisions which could drastically improve their quality of health and life. The program will last ten weeks.
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KWTX
Central Texas Sam’s Club employee crosses highway, tools in hand, to help stranded driver get back on the road
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A stranded Central Texas driver whose heavy-duty pickup broke down next to a busy highway for hours says he owes a local Sam’s club employee for going above and beyond to get him back on the road. West resident Bill Zahirniak’s truck battery died in...
