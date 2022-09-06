Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Mobile phone app accurately detects COVID-19 infection in people's voices with the help of AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect COVID-19 infection in people's voices by means of a mobile phone app, according to research to be presented on Monday at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The AI model used in this research is more accurate than lateral...
Benzinga
SOBR: Advanced technology company disrupting the alcohol management industry by focusing on preventive solutions instead of reactive processes.
SOBR Safe, Inc, ("SOBRsafe") SOBR develops and provides organizations with a non-invasive technology to quickly and safely identify potential alcohol issues with their employees or contractors. If left undetected, alcohol related driving accidents and workplace incidents could result in injury, death, reputational harm, and increased insurance rates. These products and technologies are integrated within a robust and scalable data platform that produces statistical and measurable user and business data. The company's stated mission is to save lives, increase productivity, and create economic benefit for its customers.
TechCrunch
Uber turns to autonomous vehicle startup Nuro for Eats deliveries
The partnership, which kicks off this fall, will start in Houston and Mountain View, California and eventually expand to other areas, including the greater Bay Area, according to the companies. Nuro has managed over the past few years to land partnerships with a number of high-profile companies, including Walmart and...
hospitalitytech.com
Fusion Original Saigon Centre Selects INTELITY & McLaren Technologies for a Fully Digital Mobile Guest Experience
INTELITY® and McLaren Technologies announced during the No Vacancy expo a new partnership with Fusion Original Saigon Centre. The first Fusion Originals property delivers guests a branded mobile app with robust capabilities, including mobile check-in and mobile key. Located inside the prestigious Saigon Centre atop the Takashimaya Shopping Mall,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Amazon is buying a company that makes pallet-stacking robots
It's a step closer to Amazon's goal of having more automation in its warehouses. The home security hogging all the awards. has agreed to buy Cloostermans, a company that makes robots capable of stacking pallets in its warehouses. Amazon says it already uses Belgium-based Cloostermans' tech, which can also package products.
40+ home automation project ideas using the Arduino Cloud
Those of you interested in building your very own automation systems may be enjoyed reading the new home automation page created by the official Arduino team. The new resource provides over 40+ home automation project ideas allowing you to utilize the Arduino Cloud and create a wide variety of projects from a smart pantry to sprinkler controls and home automated and watering systems. The resources split into five categories across lifestyle, smart home, security, entertainment and gardening/agriculture making it easy to find inspiration for your next Arduino project.
Benzinga
Aqua Vertu Face Patches Plans Massive Production Capability
Newport Beach, CA - Sep 8, 2022 - AquaVertu.com has implemented a rapid-growth manufacturing output to meet consumer demands as they grow the best selling skin care line that’s receiving rave reviews. By contracting numerous manufacturing facilities and a new development lab to its already advanced manufacturing facility. New...
itsecuritywire.com
Raphael Hospital Leverages Oosto’s Vision AI Technology to Protect Sensitive Areas and Help Keep Operating Rooms Sterile
Raphael Hospital, a top private hospital in Israel, has partnered with Oosto, the world’s leading vision AI company, to provide frictionless, face-based access control to sensitive areas within its state-of-the-art facility. Recently rebuilt from the ground up, Raphael Hospital is today world-renowned for its premium standard of patient-centered care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MFE Inspection Solutions Brings Autonomous LiDAR Mapping to Customers with New Emesent Partnership
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- MFE Inspection Solutions announced today its appointment as a reseller of Emesent, a world leader in drone autonomy. This partnership will give MFE customers access to the full line of Emesent products including their flagship product Hovermap ST, an autonomy and mapping payload. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006155/en/ MFE Inspection Solutions brings you the Emesent Hovermap. The Hovermap is widely used in the mining, infrastructure, surveying, and mapping industries to scan complex environments quickly and safely. Equally capable above ground or underground, indoors or out, Hovermap has built a worldwide reputation for its versatility, ease of use, and data quality. Dedicated to being a comprehensive inspection solutions provider, MFE is thrilled to bring this new technology to its customers across North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Making Homes Safer Through Technology Is Becoming A Reality
Did you remember to test and change your smoke alarm battery this month? How about last month? Last quarter? Have a problem with your home's security camera connecting to WiFI?. We all have such safety-oriented technologies spread throughout our homes and properties, but what if these products were all concentrated...
Comments / 0