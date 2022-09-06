ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

KSAT 12

Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Sunset, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
Government
Comal County, TX
Government
County
KSAT 12

2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner

AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kut.org

What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman

(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood

Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers

San Antonio – Trash bags, furniture, and other assorted filth are piled high behind the vacant home next to Irma Soto. Soto said the alleyway behind the burned-out house in the Camelot II neighborhood is an all too commonly-used dumping ground, and she’s tired of it. “It’s very...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

