Commissioners agree to let burn ban expire, issue expected back on the table soon
(Guadalupe County) – If you’ve got outdoor burning to do, then you might want to knock it out very soon as it looks as though there is a small window being provided to area residents to get the job done. The Guadalupe County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning decided...
Ozone Action Day alert issued for Friday in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, Sept. 9, has been declared an Ozone Action Day in San Antonio by The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This alert means that the atmospheric conditions are “expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the San Antonio area.”
'Trash on the road, mattresses, shopping carts'; Bexar County cracking down on illegal dumping in northeast-side neighborhoods
SAN ANTONIO — Makeshift mounds of trash popping up on the northeast is causing frustration for residents like John Richard, who often walks around the Camelot neighborhood for some exercise. The cleanup of such cluttered areas is costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Richard, who’s lived in the Camelot neighborhood...
Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage
The fellowship hall of Live Oak Baptist Church sustained extensive damage from a fire on Sept. 3. Although some areas of the church cannot be used, services are still being held in the sanctuary.
Marginal risk of severe storms, rain will be isolated and spotty
AUSTIN, Texas - The last 2 days we've had a close call with the storms drifting in from North Texas. Today they will get a little closer. Storms will get going along a stalled front to our north and an upper low will drop into East Texas. The wind flow...
2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
Cluster of storms moving through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - We'll see 30% chance of showers or couple t-storms straight through the afternoon... which means many will not see rain too. It's not a great severe weather setup but we can't rule out a isolated heavy storm with strong gusts... outside chance of hail if a storm pulses up briefly.
Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors order halt to pickle, ice sales due to non-working hand-washing sink
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections revealed a convenience store with a rodent problem, a Mexican restaurant where employees weren’t washing their hands, and a popular fried chicken chain in need of a cleaning. While the three businesses got passing scores in the 80s, they still had several...
'One pill can kill' | Boerne ISD urges parents to stay alert after fentanyl overdoses
BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD warned parents about the dangers of counterfeit and illegal drugs, including fentanyl, in the community at a discussion event Wednesday. The “One Pill Can Kill” discussion comes after four students died recently in Hays CISD in Central Texas from fentanyl overdoses. The...
Crash preceded 2021 DWI arrest of Hays County commissioner
AUSTIN – A Hays County commissioner crashed into another vehicle in West Austin before being charged with driving while intoxicated, court records related to his April 2021 arrest confirm. Commissioner Walt Smith, 47, was taken into custody by Austin police who responded to the 2200 block of Lake Austin...
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian accident claims life of area woman
(New Braunfels) — A Cibolo woman was struck and killed Wednesday night by a vehicle in northern Guadalupe County. City officials on behalf of the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department say emergency units were called out at 8:45 p.m. to the area of State Highway 46 South of Krause Lane for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic accident.
32-year-old woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels hit, killed by vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A Cibolo woman walking on Highway 46 South towards New Braunfels was hit and killed by a vehicle late Wednesday night. Officers were called around 8:45 p.m. to Highway 46 South near Krause Lane, after receiving word of a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. According...
Butterfly invasion! Swarms are back as snout butterflies make annual migration through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It happens every year: millions of American snout butterflies — known colloquially as “snout nose butterflies” — migrate south through San Antonio. And more than a few of the insects will end up splattered on your car's grill or windshield. Named for...
Four Southeast Texas teenagers in custody after robbery at Texas Walmart left 16-year-old injured
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four Southeast Texas teenagers are facing a felony charge after a robbery at a Walmart in Seguin left a 16-year-old injured. The robbery happened on Monday, September 5, 2022. Seguin Police responded to the Walmart located at 550 S State Highway 123, after receiving a call about a robbery.
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood
Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
Woman dies more than a week after suicide attempt at Bexar County Jail, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead after attempting suicide in her cell at the Bexar County Jail on the morning of Aug. 29, according to the sheriff’s office. The BCSO said an officer discovered 30-year-old Rebecca Vasquez was attempting to kill herself around 10:28 a.m. The officer immediately responded by using a cutting tool to help the woman down.
County using hidden cameras to catch illegal dumpers
San Antonio – Trash bags, furniture, and other assorted filth are piled high behind the vacant home next to Irma Soto. Soto said the alleyway behind the burned-out house in the Camelot II neighborhood is an all too commonly-used dumping ground, and she’s tired of it. “It’s very...
Fourth Hays CISD student confirmed to have died from fentanyl overdose, school district says
AUSTIN, Texas — Hays CISD confirmed Wednesday that another student died from a fentanyl overdose. A total of four students have now died from fentanyl or suspected fentanyl overdoses over the summer, the school district said Wednesday. In a letter to parents, Hays CISD said an autopsy determined that...
