Newton County deputies arrest man wanted on multiple felony warrants
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KOAM News Now) – A man wanted on several felony warrants in Missouri was arrested in Newton County. Jacob Williams was also suspect of crimes in Oklahoma. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody on Friday. A post to the office’s...
Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park
MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
Sheriff working to ID body found in rural Kansas hay field
LINN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are working to ID a body found in rural Linn County. Just before 6p.m. Thursday a citizen reported that a deceased body was found in a hay field in the area of 2400 and Iliff Road, Fontana, Kansas, according to Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend.
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found
On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
Pittsburg Police investigating early Friday morning shooting
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KOAM News Now) – Pittsburg Police are investigating an early Friday (September 9) shooting incident. According to a PPD release, officers were called to the 300 block West Forest Street for a report of gunshots about 2:13 a.m. PPD said that another call, received about the same time, reported a man inside a home in the 300 block...
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI Now after recovery...
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man
OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
Body found now ruled homicide in Crawford County
A friend finds the body of an Arcadia resident and authorities are now calling the death a homicide.
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
Body Found in Fontana Kansas
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Investigation underway after body found in Linn County
LINN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a caller alerted authorities to a dead body that was found Wednesday, Sept. 7, in a hayfield just south of the Miami/Linn County line near Middle Creek. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend issued a news release Thursday, Sept. 8, stating that...
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a 30-year-old man missing out of Ottawa was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
Body Found in Parker Kansas
On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted
The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10
OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
MFA tanker truck overturns near Golden City, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Friday morning just before 7:30 a.m. reports of an MFA truck overturned on the SW corner of State Hwy T and MO-126 alerted Barton County E-911. Golden City Fire, Barton County Ambulance and Barton County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene...
