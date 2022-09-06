ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, KS

Miami Okla, Police arrest convicted Child Molester, who was ID’d talking to kids at a Kansas park

MIAMI, Okla. — Thursday September 8, 2022, Miami Police Officers assisted by BIA (Bureau Indian Affairs) and Ottawa County Sheriff’s office arrested a man wanted on a probation revocation warrant. Kirk William Owen has been a topic of KOAM News Now stories lately as the Crawford County Kansas Sheriff’s office released an image of Owen’s car and description of an...
MIAMI, OK
Linn County Sheriff Updates on Body Found

On September 4, 2022, a press release was provided regarding the death of a male in Parker, Kansas. Detective’s have been working the death investigation since. The male has been identified as Austin B. Mebane, a white male, 32 years of age. Mr. Mebane was familiar with the Parker area and resided in the area at times, however he was from the Kansas City, Mo. area. Mr. Mebane’s next of kin has been notified.
PARKER, KS
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI  Now after recovery...
ANDERSON, MO
Body found in Linn County near vehicle of missing Lawrence man

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - A dead body was found near missing Lawrence man Garrett Russell’s White 2000 Toyota Camry, Ottawa Police said in a release Thursday. Russell was reported as missing by a family member on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to the Ottawa Police Department. According to the family, Russell had last been seen a week prior on Aug. 24.
LINN COUNTY, KS
MEDIA RELEASE – Shooting Incident

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of West Forest Street for a report of multiple gunshots in the area. Around this same time, another call came in from a subject inside a residence in the 300 block of West Forest. The caller reported a male subject inside the residence had been shot.
PITTSBURG, KS
Body Found in Fontana Kansas

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek.
FONTANA, KS
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
Investigation underway after body found in Linn County

LINN COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a caller alerted authorities to a dead body that was found Wednesday, Sept. 7, in a hayfield just south of the Miami/Linn County line near Middle Creek. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend issued a news release Thursday, Sept. 8, stating that...
LINN COUNTY, KS
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO
Body Found in Parker Kansas

On Sunday, September 4, at 11:27a.m. the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a call to investigate a subject lying in the grass at 301 Catalpa Ave. in Parker, Kansas. A Linn County Deputy checked the area and found a deceased male on the property. The scene was processed, and Detectives are interviewing neighbors and subjects in the area.
PARKER, KS
Concrete truck overturns on O highway, driver airlifted

The driver of a 2006 Mack concrete truck suffered serious injuries last Thursday morning when the rig he was driving northbound on O highway, three miles south of Halltown, left the road, struck an embankment and turned over, crushing the cab. Kerry Feagan, 62, of Arcola was extricated from the...
HALLTOWN, MO
UPDATE: Grove woman injured in accident on OK-10

OTTAWA COUNTY — A two-vehicle collision has shut down OK-10 north of the Ottawa and Delaware County line, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Tuesday. The highway was closed at 12:47 p.m., the patrol said.
GROVE, OK
Joplin School bus rear-ended by SUV in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday reports of an SUV crashing with a Joplin School bus on E 7th alerted Jasper County E911. Duenweg Fire, Duquesne Police and METS responded. Joplin Police and Fire were requested as mutual aid. Statement from Joplin Schools regarding Soaring Heights bus crash, September 8, 2022. The crash was located just east of...
DUQUESNE, PA

