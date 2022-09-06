Read full article on original website
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Abortion law damaging business in Georgia, executives warn
An open letter signed by numerous bipartisan company owners and executives in Georgia warns the new anti-abortion law is putting the state’s pro-business standing at risk. Released Thursday morning, the letter predicts the restrictions will force businesses “to compete with other states on a whole different level, putting all Georgia firms at a disadvantage,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. “Companies now face the choice of moving or staying in a state where half of their workforce is facing second-class citizenship and may be subject to investigation or prosecution for routine healthcare,” the letter reads.
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
Top Secretary of State’s office official testifies in front of grand jury in 2020 election probe
ATLANTA — A top official in charge of overseeing election operations in Georgia appeared before a Fulton County grand jury on Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling testified about the infamous phone call with former President Donald Trump about “finding” Georgia votes in the 2020 election. “I think most people...
CBS 46
Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs
The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
CBS 46
Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Former Georgia Lt. Governor candidate Jeanne Seaver talks gambling expansion proposals
Political activist and former Georgia Lt. Governor candidate Jeanne Seaver joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Tuesday to talk about her thoughts on proposed gambling expansion ideas in the state. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Gov. Kemp, Stacey Abrams tackle major issues as campaign trail heats up
ATLANTA — With just over a month until early voting begins for Georgia’s gubernatorial election, both campaigns are gearing up for their rematch of the 2018 election. Channel 2′s Karyn Greer sat down one-on-one with both Governor Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Georgians have just...
OPINION: Kemp says Fulton investigation is ‘politics.’ He did worse in 2018
In recent weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp’s legal team has fought a subpoena looking into Trumpian skullduggery following the 202...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia official: More than 100,000 absentee mail-in ballots already requested for midterms
ATLANTA — Roughly two months out from the November midterms, officials say Georgia has already seen more than 100,000 requests for mail-in absentee ballots. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, said on Twitter Wednesday that the state had received 104,324 requests so far.
WRDW-TV
Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E201 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: _________ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Tameria Floyd Moore has petitioned for Tameria Floyd Moore to be appointed administrator of the estate of Lydia Dewana Floyd deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80309.
nowhabersham.com
Georgia’s Hispanic political power grows but survey finds those voters feel neglected
(Georgia Recorder) — In the 2020 presidential election Hispanics demonstrated their power in Georgia despite accounting for just 4% of the votes cast statewide, when the growing ethnic group overwhelmingly supported Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Donald Trump in a race decided by fewer than 12,000 votes. Still, heading...
Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
Most Georgia public colleges will extend SAT and ACT testing waiver for fall 2023 admission.
'I knew exactly when my vote counted': Georgia absentee voters can track ballots through BallotTrax
MACON, Ga. — The November 8th midterm elections will be here before you know it, and people are still choosing to send absentee ballots instead of hitting the polls. You can track your absentee ballot through the statewide BallotTrax system. Georgia's Secretary of States office introduced this in the...
WTVM
Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
valdostatoday.com
Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
WJCL
New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
41nbc.com
Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
