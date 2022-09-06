ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Abortion law damaging business in Georgia, executives warn

An open letter signed by numerous bipartisan company owners and executives in Georgia warns the new anti-abortion law is putting the state’s pro-business standing at risk. Released Thursday morning, the letter predicts the restrictions will force businesses “to compete with other states on a whole different level, putting all Georgia firms at a disadvantage,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. “Companies now face the choice of moving or staying in a state where half of their workforce is facing second-class citizenship and may be subject to investigation or prosecution for routine healthcare,” the letter reads.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Out of office, former GOP senator Kelly Loeffler remains active in politics

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Although she served as a Georgia U.S. senator for barely a year, Kelly Loeffler is remaining active in state politics, as the state’s nationally watched midterm elections enter their final two months. Loeffler has started a conservative voter registration and mobilization group called Greater Georgia....
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Department of Revenue Recognized by National Association of State CIOs

The National Association of State CIOs (NASCIO) has announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue is a finalist for a State IT Recognition Award. Georgia’s submission was titled, Cloud and Taxes, That’s Certain: DOR’s Tax System Migration Project, and it is a finalist in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Website breaks down ballot for Georgia voters ahead of Election Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a new resource voters can use to better understand candidates and issues on the ballot this October. New Georgia Project created a website called ReadySet.Vote. You type in your address and the site starts breaking down the voting process for you. ”We can point...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga. officials to send mail to voters who may have moved

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Voters throughout Georgia may be receiving official election mail as part of what Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office is calling a comprehensive effort to improve the accuracy of Georgia’s voter rolls. About 208,000 active voters may have moved within Georgia, according to data...
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E201 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: _________ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Tameria Floyd Moore has petitioned for Tameria Floyd Moore to be appointed administrator of the estate of Lydia Dewana Floyd deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80309.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Two months until election day, Kemp, Abrams bringing in big names

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are heading into the weekend with some high-profile celebrities and political officials joining their campaign. On Friday, Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp will be campaigning in metro...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Stacey Abrams’ One Georgia Rally in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – The Stacey Abrams One Georgia Rally will be in Valdosta on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2022 at the John W. Saunders Memorial Park Amphitheater. The event for the Georgia gubernatorial candidate will begin at 7:30 PM. For more information or to RSVP, you can visit: staceyabrams.com/valdosta.
VALDOSTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJCL

New Georgia law combats saw palmetto berry thefts

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Small saw palmetto berries are causing some big problems. They grow naturally in South Georgia and thieves try to steal them in the middle of the night. That's why one state representative introduced a new law. Jonathan Reed has owned Brantley Saw Palmetto for the...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Georgia National Fairgrounds hosting food drive Saturday

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia National Fair is helping stock the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and it’s asking for your help. The first 500 people who bring in a minimum of five non-perishable items still in date will receive $10 in coupons to spend with food vendors at the 2022 Georgia National Fair.
GEORGIA STATE

