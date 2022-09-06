Read full article on original website
John C. Reynolds, 70, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John C. Reynolds, 70, of Hopson Road, died peacefully Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1952, in Massena, New York to the late Charles & Dorothy (Tyo) Reynolds. He graduated from Massena High School. He was married to Rande Ashley for 25 years, the marriage ended in divorce. John was employed by Alcoa where he worked for 27 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed the outdoors, which included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed taking care of his cat Socks. He was a member of the Son of AMVETS Post #4 in Massena.
Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lucas A. Jenkins, 15, of County Route 68, Watertown, passed away September 9, 2022 at his home. Lucas was born December 14, 2006, son of Andrew J. and Janine C. (Lobaito) Jenkins. Lucas attended South Jefferson High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hitting baseballs at home, helping with firewood, taking the gator on trails in the woods, online gaming, and mowing the lawn.
Gordon J. King, 62, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Gordon J. King, 62, of Drum Street Road, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, in his sleep at his home. Gordon was born on August 6, 1960 in Cornwall, the son of the late Louis E. and Irene (Swamp) King and graduated from General Vanier in Cornwall. On December 22, 2012, he married Denean Cook at the Hogansburg United Methodist Church.
Gordon C. Harper, 96, of formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte
EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Gordon C. Harper, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, N.Y. passed away peacefully at the age of 96, at WellSpan Hospital in Ephrata, PA. on September 7th, 2022. Gordon was born on May 28,1926 in Watertown, NY, son of the late William and Violet (Shawcross)...
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center after a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Watertown on October 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Lewellyn John “Jack” and...
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1:00PM at Mallettsville Bridge. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Gary H. Peters, 63, of Norwood
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Gary H. Peters, 63, a resident of 3 Sports Ave, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Burial will be held in the Crary Mills cemetery following the services. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Maureen S. LaShomb, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena at 64 Andrews Street. Family and friends...
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after being stricken at his home. John was born on September 28,1964 in Watertown, the son of the late John P. and Kathryn A. (Kempney) Cassoni. He attended Carthage schools. He married the former Jennifer A. David on August 30,2008 in Thompson Park in Watertown. John worked construction and painting for several companies in the North Country. His last employment was with Denny’s Restaurant in Watertown.
James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter, NY, passed away on September 5, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, from injuries sustained from an atv accident in Lewis County. He was born on December 11, 2000 in Watertown, NY, son of Melody L. Jobson...
Edward F. Lampson, 74, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Yvonne Lampson; four children, Kimberly Lampson of Castorland; Kristina Hughes and...
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services...
Beverly J. Hurley, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Hurley, Watertown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8th at the Samaritan Keep Home with her loving nurse by her side. She was 81 years old. Born in Nanuet, NY on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter to late Charles D. and...
Evans Mills celebrating 100th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills is gearing up for its centennial celebration. On Saturday, the village marks 100 years since it formally became a village in 1922. The Friends of Evans Mills has been planning a craft fair, bringing in vendors and organizing a parade to celebrate the village’s heritage.
Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Route 12 Copenhagen passed away at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Chloe is survived by her beloved husband, Charles, of 28 years; Seven children, Edwin and Linda Stinson of Adams Center; Ada Wood of Croghan; Emma O’Reiley of Adams Center; Linda Woodworth of Watertown; Judy LaClair of Copenhagen; John and Karen Stinson of Rodman; Eugene and Diane Stinson of Fl.; three sisters, Thelma Davis of Florida; Shirley Wood of Dexter; Carol and Clarence Cobb of Canandaigua; and Gloria Nellenback of Boonville; ten Grandchildren and twenty seven Great Grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Robert Stinson; three sons-in-law, Harold Wood, Donald Woodworth, and Robert LaClair; two sisters, Charlotte and Ramona; and a brother, Stuart Sturdevant.
Run for Recovery takes place in Watertown Saturday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown athletes hit the ground running for a good cause. It’s called Run For Recovery. An annual 5K, or 10K depending on the runners’ preference, that raises money to help those that have been impacted by addiction. Things kicked off at the Alex...
Harrisville woman celebrates 99th Birthday!
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A very special birthday was celebrated today in the North Country. With a tiara on her head, and a birthday sash, Betty Jackson of Harrisville celebrated her 99th birthday Saturday with her closest friends and family. Balloons, a cake, and even a performance by the...
Athlete of the Week: Josh Bigelow
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Its our first Athlete of the Week of the school year! This week, we honor a running-back from Carthage who put up an impressive effort for the first game of his team’s season. His ability at carrying the ball earns him this week’s title.
Friday Sports: Busy night on North Country gridiron
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Its a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 football from Carthage, the Comets hosting the Indian River Warriors. In the 1st quarter, the Warriors get on the board when Ethan Hattori takes it in from 4...
Saturday Sports: Gouverneur blanks Potsdam on the gridiron
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Saturday afternoon football took place up north Saturday afternoon as the Gouverneur Wildcats hosted Potsdam in NAC play. The NAC regular season champs looks to defend their title against a Potsdam team that didn’t win a game last year. The Wildcats make a statement...
