Paragliding crash kills pilot west of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a 67-year-old paraglider pilot died over the weekend after a crash west of Albuquerque. It happened around 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3.
NMSP says Carl Apodaca of Albuquerque was killed in the crash, which happened in an open field north of the Route 66 Casino, near I-40. According to investigators, Apodaca's paraglider crashed for "unknown reasons."
Apodaca suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. State Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No other information has been provided about the crash.
