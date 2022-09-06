Read full article on original website
City Tentatively Approves $10 Fee For Athletic Field Use, Replaces Library Fees
The city gives and the city takes away. The City Commission this week unanimously voted to replace 10-cents-a-day late fees for library books, and also to begin charging youth athletic organizations $10 per child per season for sports participation on city fields, beginning in January. They will formally vote on the matters as part of their annual budget process later this month.
City Commission Holds Millage Rate, Approves $150 Million Budget
Lakeland city commissioners on Thursday evening voted to levy property taxes at a millage rate no higher than the current rate of 5.4323 after a lengthy discussion about possibly going as high as 5.7649 mills to pay for the city’s $150 million budget, which was also tentatively approved. A...
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Bay area residents seeing high electric bills
LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023
TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
floridapolitics.com
Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension
A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
Did Phillip Walker legally qualify to be appointed to the City Commission?
CANDIDATE CONTACT Form? (Please provide the document to us) Resume/cover letter? (Please provide the document to us) Voter ID card? (Please provide the document to us) Proof of residency aka Copy of Driver’s license? (Please provide the document to us) Receiving or using documents from a prior election does...
Tampa renter says landlord initially denied her government rental assistance, but is this legal?
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman paying rent at a Tampa apartment said her landlord initially denied the rental assistance she was awarded. The City of Tampa launched a new program months ago using five million tax dollars to help people pay for rising rent costs. "In March, I found...
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association sides with governor over Andrew Warren suspension
When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Now, the association representing all 67 Florida sheriffs has filed a brief to support the governor's move.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
After resigning, former Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes may return in new role
Grimes' resignation came after turmoil with city council and problems with her public record keeping.
A Small Town Florida Restaurant Only Pays Their Servers $1/Hour & Twitter Is Outraged
A Tampa area restaurant, The Living Room, is crunching numbers and now its wait staff is getting paid $1/hour. Founder of the hospitality company, the Feinstein Group, Zachary Feinstein, calls it a commission-based model. Inflation is real, and food establishments are feeling the impact. It's affecting everyone from receipt changes,...
GovExec.com
The FLRA Issues Another Complaint Against EEOC, This Time Over Tampa Union Evictions
A regional director at the Federal Labor Relations Authority last month issued a formal complaint against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for the second time in as many months following allegations that officials in the agency’s Tampa field office unlawfully moved to evict union officials from agency-provided office space.
fox13news.com
Florida Sheriffs Association backs DeSantis' decision to suspend Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren
TAMPA, Fla. - When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties. "State Attorney Warren has acted as an adjudicator of law, as some kind of supreme authority," Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said during...
Andrew Warren pushes back against Florida sheriffs’ support of suspension
As Andrew Warren fights in federal court to get his state attorney job back in Hillsborough County, the Florida Sheriffs Association is coming to the defense of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'
A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Seminole Heights neighbors want changes as city upgrades infrastructure
Tampa City Council will get an update Thursday night after fielding a number of complaints from neighbors and businesses.
Reward increased for Lakeland man wanted for attacking Capitol police on Jan. 6: FBI
The FBI said it has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Lakeland man wanted for attacking police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
