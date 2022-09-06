ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

City Tentatively Approves $10 Fee For Athletic Field Use, Replaces Library Fees

The city gives and the city takes away. The City Commission this week unanimously voted to replace 10-cents-a-day late fees for library books, and also to begin charging youth athletic organizations $10 per child per season for sports participation on city fields, beginning in January. They will formally vote on the matters as part of their annual budget process later this month.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Polk County, FL
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Bay area residents seeing high electric bills

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida residents could see a jump in their electricity bill next year as utility companies are still struggling to keep up with the rising cost in natural gas, according to Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times. What You Need To Know. Florida...
LAKELAND, FL
Action News Jax

Florida electric bills likely to increase in 2023

TALLAHASSEE — Florida residents and businesses likely will get hit with higher electric bills in 2023 as utilities continue to struggle with increased costs of natural gas. STORY: Florida National Guard considered to help staff prisons as inmate numbers expected to steadily climb. Florida Power & Light, Duke Energy...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Fired State Attorney spox faced performance scrutiny before Andrew Warren’s suspension

A fired spokesperson for the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office claimed to be the victim of an “illegal firing.” The move made headlines days after the controversial suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren. But files in her personnel folder suggest Melanie Snow-Waxler’s performance had come under scrutiny months before Warren’s departure.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Federal Funds#City Commission#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Orlando Weekly

UCF Professor ruled to have standing in lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 'Stop WOKE Act'

A federal judge Thursday cleared the way for a University of Central Florida professor to continue challenging a new state law that restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in classrooms. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker rejected arguments by the state that Robert Cassanello, an associate professor of history at the University of Central Florida, did not have legal standing to challenge the law — dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the “Stop WOKE Act.” Cassanello and other plaintiffs, including public-school teachers and a student, filed the lawsuit in April after DeSantis signed the law (HB 7), arguing that it violated First Amendment rights and was unconstitutionally vague.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy