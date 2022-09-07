ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$7M to Arte Américas Cultural Art Center in Fresno

By Rhett Rodriguez
FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Arte Américas Cultural Art Center will receive a $7 million check Wednesday after the Fresno City Council overrode a mayoral veto last week.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer vetoed the state’s $21.5 million given to the city because part of the money was intended for Planned Parenthood.

Now that the city has received the money, it is sending the funds to its intended recipients like the Arte Américas Cultural Art Center.

The Arte Américas Cultural Art Center is the only Latino cultural center in the Central San Joaquin Valley

“This investment not only will enhance the cultural arts in our Valley but will contribute to the economic vitality of downtown Fresno and the city.” said, Fresno City Councilman Miguel Arias says,

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) will present a check to the center in a ceremony Wednesday.

