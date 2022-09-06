Read full article on original website
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Wildlife Mating Season In Wyoming: Tourists Warned Not To Approach, Pet, Saddle Animals
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With elk and moose entering the rut, or mating season, agencies reminded people to keep their distance from the beasts, as well as other Wyoming wildlife. Past attacks demonstrate that not everybody listens. Grizzly bears and bison are the critters tourists...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon Is Doing A Good Job With Wolf Management
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Enjoy your newsletter on Wyoming. I had to reply to the letter concerning the Governor’s wolf management plan. I live 2000 miles from Yellowstone, use to bring the family every four or five years to visit Yellowstone, Teton National Park,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, September 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on a beets field north of Riverton by Traci Helton. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s 2022 Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off & 200-Foot Pumpkin Drop Scheduled For Oct 1
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For most people, topping 1,000 pounds would be nothing to celebrate, but Jay Richard of Worland is ecstatic. All three of Richard’s pumpkins are about to break the half-ton mark. This is a good thing when competing in a pumpkin contest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise taken on the Flying W Ranch at Wolf, Wyoming by Doyl Fritz. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2:...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 8, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.84, is down 1 cent from our last report of $3.85 on Tuesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 9 cents from a week ago, and is up 25 cents per gallon from one year ago.
RELATED PEOPLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: Have Mercy On The Fifth Grader’s Four-Wheeler Passenger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s best cathedral is a four-wheeler in motion with a 10-year-old at the helm. Last week, The Husband revived that little four-wheeler and taught my middle-born son how to shift it. No one had to teach Middleborn how to throttle and steer the thing, though, because that’s in his DNA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Western Watersheds Project Calls Me Rabidly Anti-Wolf; That’s A Lie But I’m Passionately Anti-WPP
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh no, Western Watersheds Project (WWP) is complaining about me – in an official letter to the federal government. You can just imagine my shock, and how deeply concerning this is to me. The drama-prone anti-livestock activist group filed its...
cowboystatedaily.com
Record Temperatures Makes Wyoming Elk Hunt Opening Day A Challenge, But Doesn’t Ruin It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Blazing heat during the opening week of many of Wyoming’s archery seasons has made hunting more difficult, but shouldn’t ruin it, some hunters and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department official said. “Heck, it’s going to be 95 degrees...
cowboystatedaily.com
University Of Wyoming Breaks Ground On Coal Product Demonstration Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER), Wood PLC and Atlas Carbon LLC broke ground on the site of a coal refinery project near Gillette. The facility will be a pilot project to further the goal of processing coal into products that are used in building products and soil additives in agriculture.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Sleep On This Year’s General Election: 8 Wyoming Legislative Races To Watch
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In a state with a large GOP majority, there are still a handful of competitive Wyoming Legislative races to keep an eye on for November’s general election. In a state with an overwhelmingly Republican majority, many of Wyoming’s most competitive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Wyoming Charter Schools Make Pitch To State, Gov Says Don’t Slam Public Schools
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Advocates for two out of the three proposed charter schools hoping to win the State of Wyoming’s approval to operate pitched their plans Tuesday morning to a panel of the state’s top elected officials. During the meeting, Gov. Mark...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming General Election To See The Most Third-Party Candidates In 100 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. This year’s general election in Wyoming will have the most third-party candidates to run in the state than any time in the last 100 years. One would have to go back to the World War I era of Wyoming politics, a time when the Socialist and Progressive political parties held a legitimate coalition of voters in the state, to find a time when there were more third-party candidates.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming GOP Asks Secretary Of State Not To Resign Until After November Election
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Republican Party has requested Secretary of State Ed Buchanan continue in his role through the end of the general election in November. This request was made Thursday in a letter sent to Buchanan from Frank Eathorne, chairman of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: Is Megan Degenfelder A Chinese Spy?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It is evident that China is a clear and present danger to the United States of America. China wants to replace America as the world’s super power. Their mission is to undermine the US from within our borders. China has...
Comments / 0