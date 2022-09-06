ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo City announces city budget and tax rate

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders voted today for a budget and tax rate that will increase the amount of money the city collects by 23 percent compared to this year. They actually lowered the rate by four cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. But new construction and increased property valuations pushed the total revenue up.
