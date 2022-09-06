Read full article on original website
Lydia Raley
1d ago
Thank you Detectives for giving the family closure!May she RIP Seems as though Karma caught up to him in his stunt career!
Theresa White
1d ago
Thank you for solving the case. A job for forensic research
allongeorgia.com
Truck Driver Identified Through Genealogy DNA as Killer in 1988 Georgia Murder
According to the GBI, Henry Fredrick Wise, AKA Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder in 1988. Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver. In 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Wise’s arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest.
AOL Corp
Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say
A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
Officials: 2 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ in Alabama linked to smash and grab spree in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men arrested for bank jugging in Alabama have been arrested for a smash and grab spree that spanned over four counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah Demarcus Satterfield and Bakaria Rayveon Fisher were charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief. Deputies said […]
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 9/8/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after he allegedly beat a woman outside a Citgo gas station over a cigar. He was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m.
With much backing, Alabama death row inmate claims innocence, seeks new trial
Montgomery, Ala. — Toforest Johnson, 49, has spent half his life on Alabama's death row for the murder of a sheriff's deputy, a killing he says he didn't commit. Johnson's attorneys asked the Alabama Supreme Court on Friday to "right a grievous wrong" and grant him a new trial. The filing is the latest effort in a case that has seen former judges, prosecutors and the local district attorney join in calls to reexamine the 1998 conviction and death sentence.
Alabama surgeon engaged in witness tampering after examining organs of late 7-year-old, lawsuit says
A Birmingham surgeon engaged in witness tampering after he examined the organs of a 7-year-old who'd died following a surgery he'd performed, a lawsuit says.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Authorities searching for 17-year-old who vanished Tuesday
WEST GREEN, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage girl. Fairuza Hagains, 17, was last seen Tuesday in Westgreen. She is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you have any...
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband’s late wife. Vallow Daybell’s attorneys asked 7th District Judge Steven Boyce late last month to ban cameras from the courtroom, contending that one news organization abused the privilege to videotape the proceedings when it repeatedly zoomed in on Vallow Daybell’s face during an Aug. 16 hearing. The criminal trial is still months away, but hearings are being held as prosecutors and defense attorneys hammer out the legal details of the proceedings. “The zoom in on the defendant’s face was so close that the obvious intent of the filming was not to listen to the arguments of counsel, but to gauge every facial expression of the defendant or her lawyers,” Vallow Daybell’s defense attorneys Jim Archibald and John Thomas wrote.
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
‘Violent’ Georgia meth dealer, member of white supremacist gang sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A member of a white supremacist street gang was sentenced to more than 10 years for trafficking methamphetamine on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, Donnie Lee Curtis Jr.,...
Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the deaths of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, 29, and her juvenile son in more than one statement, Tallapoosa County authorities said in a court document filed Tuesday. Prosecutors revealed the statements in a motion that asked a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at the home where hacked-up body parts were found in August. Defense attorneys appointed to represent Pascual-Reyes did not immediately return an email seeking comment Wednesday.
Nevada man admits sending over 200 pounds of meth to Western Pennsylvania
(Pittsburgh, PA) – A resident of Sparks, Nevada, pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Wednesday. Christopher Robertson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count […]
56-year-old Florida woman killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash
OUTING, Minn. -- A 56-year-old Florida woman has died following an ATV crash in northern Minnesota Monday afternoon.According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on the Emily-Outing B Trail in Beulah Township, which is near rural Outing, Minnesota. Officials learned that a group of off-road vehicle riders were traveling on the trail when they came upon a side-by-side 2015 Polaris Ranger that had partially rolled over, trapping the driver inside the machine. MORE NEWS: 13-year-old girl killed in northern Minnesota boat crashThe group of riders were able to free the victim from the machine. However, life-saving efforts from the group and later emergency responders were unsuccessful and the victim - a woman from Fort Myers, Florida - was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was traveling alone. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Search for Steve Keel: Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they’re proud, anxious
The four men reported back home that the weather in Alaska has been relatively warm, and that will help them in this search for Steve Keel in the tough terrain.
Warnock says yes to Savannah debate against Walker — with two conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The two candidates running for Georgia’s U.S. Senate race have not agreed to a debate in the runup to the November 8th General Election. The only debate thus far in that Senate race is whether to have a debate. And that debate continued today. After Walker said he would debate Warnock […]
Michigan man suffers "serious puncture wounds" after being attacked by grizzly bear protecting her cubs in Alaska
A Michigan man suffered "serious puncture wounds" to his arms during a bear mauling in Alaska, but he was able to stop the attack using pepper spray on the grizzly, officials said Wednesday. Nicholas Kuperus, 33, was able to contact Alaska State Troopers via a satellite communications device after the...
Transgender beneficiaries sue Florida over Medicaid limit
ORLANDO - Until this month, Medicaid paid for August Dekker's testosterone treatments which allowed the transgender man from Florida's Gulf Coast to feel like he was living in his own skin. But now he is scrambling to figure out how to pay for future treatments since Florida last month started restricting Medicaid insurance coverage for gender affirming care for transgender people. Dekker and three other plaintiffs on Wednesday sued Florida health officials, claiming the rule change was unconstitutional. "This is the care that has been recommended by my doctors. Taking away our medical care is wrong and hurtful," said Dekker,...
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart
Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center.
Georgia gets sizable cut of Juul’s multimillion-dollar settlement
ATLANTA — E-cigarette maker Juul will pay millions to settle claims it marketed to minors, and Georgia will get a sizable cut. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The proposed settlement is around $440 million. Dozens of states, including Georgia, spent two years investigating Juul.
