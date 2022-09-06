ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lydia Raley
1d ago

Thank you Detectives for giving the family closure!May she RIP Seems as though Karma caught up to him in his stunt career!

Theresa White
1d ago

Thank you for solving the case. A job for forensic research

allongeorgia.com

Truck Driver Identified Through Genealogy DNA as Killer in 1988 Georgia Murder

According to the GBI, Henry Fredrick Wise, AKA Hoss Wise, has been identified through genealogy DNA as Stacey Chahorski’s killer. Wise would have been 34 at the time of Chahorski’s murder in 1988. Wise was a truck driver, traveling the route for Western Carolina trucking company, driving through Chattanooga to Birmingham to Nashville and was also a stunt driver. In 1999, Wise was killed in a car accident at Myrtle Beach Speedway in South Carolina and was burned to death. Wise had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, ranging from theft, assault, to obstruction of a police officer. Wise’s arrests predate mandatory DNA testing after felony arrest.
